Time to reopen Skaha Bluffs
Dear Editor:
BC Parks, please give me one good reason why the access to the Skaha Bluffs is still closed. Climbing and walking keep us healthy. Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends we do it often. It gets us a lot farther from places where we can spread the coronavirus than going to the grocery store, for example.
The Bluffs are not a typical provincial park, a place to camp, picnic and socialize, where one could argue there might be an elevated risk to catch and spread a virus. There isn’t even a single picnic table there. Is it that because all other provincial parks are closed the Bluffs become “collateral damage,” avoiding to make “an exception” even if would make sense? It’s the only reason I can think of, but not a good one, not one I can accept. Is there a reason that actually makes sense? Please humour me.
To add insult to injury, someone now posted “trail-closed” signs on the path that has been there long before the road was built, which has been used for years as off-season access. The professed “environmental” concern over an innocuous, long-established single track is ridiculous and seems more a cover for just malice.
While I am on my rant let me also decry the “no-stopping” signs at the turnaround by the gate: The turnaround is more than large enough for snowploughs to turn, maybe even articulated trucks. Is there an engineering reason, other than to make life as miserable as possible for those who want to visit the Bluffs when the road is closed?
Florian Maurer
Penticton
Driving skills are needed, not barriers
Dear Editor:
The time is moving closer for me to make some people happy. I have sent and read many letters submitted to the editor. I have just read one about placing highway barriers that make little sense (Herald, May 8).
Place them anywhere except where a young man was killed because it’s too narrow to place barriers. I have to wonder if a study was taken where any two-lane highwayin the province would prove the greater potential for crossing the center line.
Watch the TV show “Highway to Hell” during winter conditions where barriers are tossed out of the way on impact, then tell me barricades make a big difference.
Barriers aren’t the fix for many highways as narrow Drought Hill, the culprit where death occurred is not feasible to place barriers, it’s been said. I believe drivers need to obey all traffic signs and drive accordingly. Excessive speed, front-tire blow out, asleep at the wheel, all create a scene for uncontrolled disaster. It appears to me it’s the drivers who needs a tune up, reminding all those seated behind the wheel, to follow the rules of the road.
I am thinking of isolating myself from all the malarkey that has become our daily bread-carrying virus here in Canada.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Citizens protecting their own property
Dear Editor:
Consider the following;
1. A property owner in Penticton’s industrial area finds it necessary to put up razor wire on his property fencing due to repeated thefts perpetrated by the criminal element that appears to flourish in Penticton (Herald, May 7).
2.The new head of the Penticton RCMP detachment reports that property crime has escalated dramatically and that his officers have the highest case load of any detachment in B C. Reportedly, many more police officers would be required to correct this at great expense (and with limited results based on the current situation with respect to law and order in Canada.)
3. As the use of the razor wire contravened a city bylaw, the owner had to get the city’s approval to keep the protective razor wire up, which appears to have solved the theft problem. As the wire was at a height that would not cause injury to a non offending person, the need for the bylaw appears to be questionable.
4. Approval was granted by city council, but only by a narrow 4-3 vote.
5. Preliminary results on a poll being conducted by the Penticton Herald had roughly 89% of the respondents agreeing that installing the barbed wire was justified.
6. The current justice and parole systems in Canada favour the rights of the criminal over that of the general public and require a complete overhaul to effect any change.
Do you think that this is a policing problem or a justice system problem?
As public opinion appears to favour change, why does none ever happen? Ask your elected officials.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Razor wire should be also used for dragonboaters
Dear Editor:
Re: “Dragonboaters livid after gear goes missing twice in a month,” (Okanagan Weekend, May 9).
Perhaps dragonboaters and others victimized by our resident lowlifes need to consider the installation of razor wire on their facilities.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
The Beatles had better vocalists
Dear Editor:
James Miller’s column in Saturday’s Okanagan Weekend overlooked one significant difference between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
The Beatles were very good singers. They could have dispensed with their instruments and sung a capella and it would still have been musical.
The Stones had very good material, but Mick Jagger doesn’t sing, he yells. If you eliminated the instrumental and vocal backing from the band, it would sound terrible.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Lovely column by Kathy Pierre
Dear Editor:
Re: “Wind beneath my wings,” by Kathy Pierre (Herald guest column, May 8).
Many thanks for this Kathy and high kudos to your Mom Lillian Allen.
Happy Mothers Day!
Lauren J. Cornish
Penticton
Great service by Interior Health
Dear Editor:
After expressing my gratitude to the ladies who helped me when I had the accident near Save-on Foods (Herald, May 8), I would now like to thank the people in emergency and the people from Interior Health who have taken such good care of me.
Theirs is no easy job at any time and, during this pandemic, it’s much more difficult. They do an excellent job and keep their sense of humour.
There were follow-ups from Interior Health people to make sure I was managing on my own for several days. We are exceedingly fortunate to live where we do. A huge thank you to all of you.
You are indeed the “unsung heroes.”
Dianne Fasshauer
Penticton
Inconsistencies of oil and gas industry
Dear Editor:
We Canadians are an industrious lot.
We are busy building a $40-billion natural gas pipeline, including a processing plant and shipping facilities, building the Trans Mountain pipeline, planned shipping western oil to the east coast oil refinery, to have Site C power dam come on stream delivering enough power for much more industrial projects, improving highways, communications, plenty of mining and natural resources, clean fresh water, abundant money supply to facilitate consumerism and empower the work force, manufacturing electric vehicles, plus all the usual industries.
Education and developed human resources, able to think deeply, taking charge, humanitarian-societal features, just-societal objectives, all the foregoing and more is ours to manage and enjoy the fruits thereof.
Additionally, we are contemplative, never at ease with the status quo.
In short, we are Canadians in thought and actions, we have a valuable daily sense of purpose instilled in us.
Thankfully.
It’s a pleasure to see the ladies wearing their new spring bonnets.
And “Spirited” boys showing off.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Revenue Canada slams on the brakes
Dear Editor:
Perhaps I am a dinosaur, but I have been using our mail system to file my income tax return since 1969, and until now I have had no reason to change my preferred method. This year, however, is my first experience with filing a tax return during a pandemic.
My return was mailed near the end of March, and last week, once six weeks had gone by with no response, I called the Canada Revenue Agency to ask about my refund. After an hour of being on hold, I was finally connected with an agent who informed me their records indicated my return has not been received.
Upon telling the agent that I submitted my return back in March, she asked me how I had filed. I told her I mailed it in using the envelope provided with my tax package. “Oh,” the agent replied. “That might explain why we do not have your return marked as being received.”
There was a lot more to our conversation, to be sure, but the crux of the matter came down to one simple fact: the physical location I mailed my return to was closed due to the pandemic.
If my return was delivered to that facility, then it would remain untouched until the office was reopened, so it was impossible for the agent to confirm whether or not my return was physically received; nor could she provide a time frame for when I might expect my return to be processed, assuming of course that Canada Post had indeed delivered it.
I make every effort to keep abreast of what is going on, by reading the daily newspaper and watching the news on TV every single day, so I was aware that the tax-filing deadline had been extended until the end of May.
To my knowledge, however, nothing was ever mentioned in the news about any tax-processing centres being closed, even though I must admit it does make perfect sense considering the social distancing requirements.
Just the same, it would have been nice to know about any taxation centre closures before I mailed my return. So for anyone still planning on mailing their tax return, I suggest they consider submitting it online instead.
In hindsight, I certainly wish that I had.
David Korinetz
Penticton
Firefighters are worth the money
Dear Editor:
Re: “Firefighters make double that of paramedics,” by Doug Roberts (Herald letters, May 6).
They are called “first responders,” because that’s exactly what they do, and do.
They attend accidents of all types, and their job is to secure an area before ambulance attendants are allowed to do their job for their safety, and to be available to help with transporting a victim, or whatever. They deal with car accidents, suicides, swimming and boating accidents, drug overdoses, an accident on the train tracks, or a street person who has set his tent and himself on fire. All types of unpleasant things, just as the RCMP do. They’re spit on, hit and kicked, if they rescue an overdose.
They have a very high risk of cancers, especially lung cancer. They say it’s not “if” but when.
They also raise money for different causes such as Muscular Dystrophy and the burn unit.
You should talk to some of these people, firemen and ambulance people.
Lucille Belsham
Penticton
Herald coverage lacked integrity
Dear Editor:
Re: “Canadians trust doctors, distrust media, teachers,” by The Canadian Press, Herald, May 7).
There is enough fake news circulating in social media lacking in integrity that readers depend on quality journalism without bias or agenda hoped to be found in newspapers.
Your article clearly misrepresents information with the dangerous consequence of manipulating a public view towards members of our society.
You state that more than eight Canadians in 10 trust doctors. but fewer Canadians express trust in teachers. I’m wondering if you actually check your facts and sources before you publish your information because looking at Proof Strategies Annual Trust Survey for 2020 in BC alone, 78% of people put their faith in doctors, 71% in scientists and 70% in “educators”. Actually, on that survey there is no “Teacher” category, however, there is an “Educator” category, which is kind of broad. Does it mean organizations such as private schools, school boards or individuals such as teachers, EAs, principals, directors of learning, etc.?
Whatever “Educator” is defined as according to the survey there is a 70% trust in “Educators” with similar numbers in provinces across the country. Your article makes it out that trust in teachers is miles away from the trust of scientists when they are only a percentage apart if we are assuming teachers are educators.
I’m also wondering why you omitted the information that politicians are at the bottom of the barrel with only a 12% trust factor?
The point is your paper is publishing misinformation with a clear agenda and bias and that is not okay. I am requesting that your paper and all associate papers print a retraction or at the very least provide more detailed information on the survey. (Not sure why that survey is relevant anyways? Is your goal by publishing this article to create cynicism and mistrust in our society?
The survey is unproductive in my mind.
Dustin Stolen
Penticton