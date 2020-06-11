Stop bashing our French Canadians
Dear Editor:
A big thank you Chantal Herbert for reminding us in her column that racism is still alive in Western Canada (Herald, June 10).
Whenever I hear friends complain about our prime minister speaking French or saying what a waste of money it is to have the French language on all packaging, my heart sinks. Our French Canadians bring so much richness and culture to the rest of Canada. They are our history and have fought to keep their culture alive in Canada.
Please, no more French bashing. It too is a form of racism
Jody Lafontaine
Lake Country
Do we need treated water for irrigation?
Dear Editor:
As I turn on my new drip irrigation system I have installed this spring in an effort to reduce water waste in my yard, it occurs to me this water I am spilling into the dirt around my trees and shrubs is amongst the best drinking water available in the world.
Not only is it fresh and clean Rutland well water, but has undergone treatment and testing to the highest standards.
I wonder, what is the expense of treating this water? And what is the capacity? At some point, surely as the population increases, so does the need for added capacity to treat this exceptional drinking water. So I wonder, why is it we are dumping this drinking water onto the ground?
I wonder if anyone has considered the idea of providing a secondary water main for irrigation, water that could fall from the watershed above, through some filters and direct to an irrigation connection at the corner of each property.
At first the idea sounds like an enormous and expensive undertaking. But I wonder what the future benefits would be to our infrastructure if we only treated the water that enters our homes.
I would think that the system could be built into new construction at little cost, with the city then just biting off small chunks every year, building outward from the source over the next few decades to fully complete.
Something just does not feel right about dumping this pristine water on the ground, but at the same time I do not want to live in a concrete jungle or a dust bowl.
Jeff Frank
Rutland
Trudeau hypocritical to attend protest
Dear Editor:
I understand, and appreciate, that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who used to think nothing about appearing in black face, has had an epiphany and now eschews such dress-up costumes.
Often, people have done things in the past which they now, with maturity, deem regrettable. However his appearance at a recent protest does not fall into that category of regret.
Why do I say that?
Because Trudeau joins a massive protest during a COVID-19 protest and doesn’t social distance.
Apparently when it is a good cause, which provides him with a politically expedient photo op, it is OK to come out of his lair in which he has supposedly confined himself for the past three months.
On the other hand he refuses to let Parliament resume in a meaningful way, using the excuse of “social distancing.” Pure sophistry and utter hypocrisy.
No one is discounting the need for attitude changes regarding racism, but Trudeau needs to have an attitude change regarding democracy and the absolute necessity of a fully functioning of Parliament.
You know, a Parliament where he is fully held to account for how he is managing (some would say mismanaging) the country.
In the absence of such accountability it can be truthfully argued that Trudeau is more in favour of operating as an egomaniacal, self-serving dictator than the leader of a democracy.
Jim Church
Kelowna
Another insult to Summerland's democracy
Dear Editor:
Coun. Doug Holmes says that Coun. Richard Barkwill’s letter to the editor
contains a lot of misinformation and there is an “orchestrated campaign in the community to sabotage this whole project and it has to stop” (Herald, June 9).
Why? Isn’t that what democracy is about? Where has consultation been in this process? It is of concern when a councillor does not want a land appraisal and wants the discussion to stop.
The location decision meeting was held behind closed doors and from a Freedom of Information document an email from former CAO Linda Tynan clearly tells staff members to “sell the site” to council. Another insult to democracy.
Council was given one day to make a decision. Why was that ? What is the driving force behind this whole project? Because there is grant money? Holmes in the past stated “there may indeed be other infrastructure projects that are more important for the community, but when the federal government hands out $6 million it isn’t
interested in our priorities, it’s interested in its priorities. Our challenge on council, if we want to tap into those large federal infrastructure funds, is to identify projects that are important to all three levels of government.”
Simultaneously, a grant application for Giant's Head Road improvement was submitted and turned down. Did anyone from council even review the application and do a comparison between the two applications? They should have.
Much of the information on the website is intended to market the project.
It fails to mention any negatives of the project or provide a balanced analysis of the project. There is no mention that the district already has generator back up for many of its buildings, no mention of decommissioning costs, no mention of how or where the batteries and panels will be disposed of when the project has run its course, no lifecycle cost-benefit analysis required under the terms of the grant, no mention there is no effect on greenhouse gas emissions and it goes on.
Instead we only hear the positives ... and what a good business case it is. Really? Marketing hype.
Council was elected by the taxpayers and excluding the public from decision making on publicly-owned land on such an important project of which $980,000 of taxpayers money is being used, over and above grant money, is simply wrong.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Black lives matter and should matter
Dear Editor:
Every day news indicates that we obviously are faced with a deep-rooted problem. The problem of racism. Events of the past number of days have deeply touched me.
I personally lived in Minneapolis in the Camden region for my Grade 2 and Grade 3 years.
Attempts have been made and will continue to be made to change systems with rules, regulations, laws and education. All are helpful but people need a change of heart and a change of resolve and will.
Two reliable authors from the first century, nearly 2000 years ago, quoted Jesus Christ in their well written works which addressed this issue. Matthew and Mark wrote and I quote the words from Mark: “And you shall love the Lord your God, with all you heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. This is the first commandment.
And the second, like it, is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Walter Huebert
Penticton
Individual parts fixed, not the whole
Dear Editor:
While I agree with columnist David Bond's statement that there is a need for more women’s shelters (Herald, June 2), I would add that this a short-term fix and not getting to the root of the problem.
Policing, court interventions, anger management classes, counselling for women and children fix the individual parts, but not the whole. The whole is the health of the disrupted family. Statistics say that after a rescue intervention, women are likely to return to the “offender” more than one time. He is after all the father of her children, a powerful magnet, and when he is not emotionally out of control, he probably has many redeeming qualities.
If she chooses not to return, both she and the abuser will probably form new partnerships and have more children to cement this new bond. But, the lack of having experienced healthy models of relationship in the families of origin still remain with the potential for abuse to erupt again.
A long-lasting fix could be had after the safety requirements have been met with the establishment of family centres that offer training to the whole family in caring, education and respect, a service that should be available over an extended period of time until safety and security is established.
Counselling should be free of charge or on a sliding scale fee. But, first universities need to do better in preparing counsellors and psychiatrists with a stronger foundation in understanding and teaching healthy relationships and skills in marital and family counselling.
The lack of affordable marital counselling is a gaping hole in our health care model. How much money could be saved and how many family lives improved if this next step was taken to ensure healthier and safer communities?
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Trump has zero respect for military
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump said that he knows more about war than the generals. I gather that would include such notables as Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton, Douglas Macarthur, George Marshall et al. I am curious to know the source of this vast military knowledge. Any ideas?
Before the passing of Sen. John McCain, the president said that he didn't have as much respect for those soldiers that got captured. I have a friend whose father was captured days following the D-Day landing and spent the rest of the war in a POW camp. I told him that the president has less respect for his military service.
Last week, Trump announced that he is planning to ban all mail-in ballots as they are a source of bribery and fraud. By the way, in the last Florida election, Trump voted by mail. Kind of a case of do as I say, not as I do.
Doug Strachan
Prince George
Humans are not about to be altered
Dear Editor:
It’s rather odd and disheartening that after thousands of years of learning about our characteristics from newspapers, journalists, philosophers, civility studies, laws and developed morals has not rid humans of over-reaction, meanness and unwarranted killing.
Because we humans fail to consistently adhere to our own man-made laws, ideals and desirable instinctive morals, we need a physical enforcement arm to maintain law and order — some guards and police, like all humans at times too cruel, mean and too quick to act.
Like all other inherent characteristics, meanness, bullying and violence is part of human make-up. There is long-established false assumption humans, regardless of adverse situations and conditions, are fully able to control themselves. If this were true, civilization would not need physical policing.
You sure are aggressive today, what brought that on? We have no ability to enable one characteristics to overpower the million other characteristics embodied in us billions of years ago.
We humans are unable to shed forces to over-react. We physically and verbally express our reality. We are what we are, we are not about to altered in any way.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Most have faced prejudice in their life
Dear Editor:
Nearly everybody has suffered some sort of prejudice in their life.
Poor Tom was an immigrant orphan kid; Jane had fuzzy hair; Charlotte was a bandy-legged kid suffering from rickets; Patrick had a nose that would have put Pinocchio to shame; Frank was so poor as a kid that he had no shoes to wear to school in the spring and fall so had to go barefoot; Louise’s parent’s were from Poland and Louise was teased because she didn’t know any English when she started school; Jack’s eye’s were slanted and he had a terrible accent so didn’t fit in with everybody else.
Unless your parents were English-speaking, white and well-to-do, most likely you suffered some sort of discrimination.
What to do? I have a suggestion that worked in our family of poor Russian immigrants.You get off your butts early in the morning, work at any job you can get, ignore the taunts of your stupid neighbours and their kids, learn to run faster than the bullies, get an education, build up a good neighbour reputation, don’t get in trouble with the law, and quit whining that everybody is out to get you.
That way you can grow old and complain about all your physical ills, the high price of drug prescriptions, the hip and back operations, the high taxes you have to pay, and the possibility that you might catch a virus in the senior’s home you will eventually end up in. Poor you. Poor me!
Frank Martens
Summerland