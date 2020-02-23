Hopefully you will never find yourself in a situation like that which Okanagan Skaha School District 67 trustees have found themselves in.
They are being questioned about whether the district finances are a mess. They don’t really know. While that may sound insulting, it’s not meant to be.
Truly, trustees all over British Columbia are faced with the same conundrum. They have to pass budgets, they rely on advice from senior staff, and they are not financial gurus.
One former trustee from another district told me her biggest fear was centered on just this matter. She said she often thought, “What if I’m not getting the full story? How would I know before it’s too late?”
Our trustees followed the advice of experts when setting their budgets. Could it be possible that those experts gave bad advice? It is possible that the expert advice was fine.
However, there are many great folks, working in our schools, people I’ve had the privilege to work alongside, in some cases for more than two decades, saying things are not OK.
We are supposed to listen to the experts. My mother told me I had to listen to the doctor. She was a registered nurse. Although I was raised on a farm in Saskatchewan, where we fixed everything we could, sometimes with twine and coat hangers, I know that I must listen to my mechanic when it comes to my vehicle.
But what happens, if the expert is wrong? Whether intentionally or accidentally, the result is the same. We have a problem. Perhaps a more serious one than first thought.
Trustees in Okanagan Skaha are asked to approve budgets that total more than $56 million annually and have hundreds of lines of expenditures, special programs, allocated funds, grants, provincial dollars, federal dollars and enrollment numbers.
The budget documents, even for a small school district, make your personal income taxes look like grade school arithmetic. So, the stage is set. You must put a great deal of faith in someone else. You must hope that the advice you’re being given is solid.
For trustees, if the advice they followed results in a fiscal trainwreck, they can be fired by the ministry of education, or, held accountable by voters.
In 2016, the minister dismissed the entire school board in Salmon Arm, citing financial troubles and a lack of public confidence. It certainly sounds like somebody should act, and re-build confidence in the Okanagan-Skaha School District’s financial management and oversight.
So, if you took the mechanic’s advice, yet your car still stalls and burns excess fuel, what would you do? If the treatment wasn’t working and your doctor was stumped, what would you do?
In either scenario the answer seems obvious to me. It is the same answer that the trustees should arrive at.
Get another opinion.
Simply put, that’s a step trustees can take right now. Have someone else go through the finances. Someone who understands the intricacies and complexities of education finance, and report on the matter, publicly. If, as some maintain, this is a straightforward matter of declining enrollment or a slight deficit created accidentally by former staff, it will be made apparent.
If there is something more serious, then the trustees will have the information they need to make solid decisions regarding how to move forward. They can address the problem and insure it doesn’t happen in the future.
Complete transparency puts an end to speculation, rumour, and differing opinions. To do nothing, not only fuels suspicion that the whole story has yet to come out, it will continue to erode confidence in the system.
My dad always told me to double check my math. So did my teachers. When I didn’t, I paid for it.
Kevin Epp is president of The Okanagan-Skaha Teachers’ Union, and he has taught in Penticton since 1993. To contact the writer email: LP67@bctf.ca