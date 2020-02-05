The high costs of higher education
Dear Editor:
The Ministry of Education is making it nearly impossible for anyone to receive a post-secondary education.
According to Stats Canada, the average cost for an undergraduate degree is $6,838. The annual average rate being bumped up 3.3%. The average cost of a graduate degree is $7,060 with an annual rate increase of 2.4%. These numbers are based on 2018-19 stats, and are just the beginning.
Certain degrees, such as becoming a doctor or a lawyer, are infinitely more expensive, ranging in the tens of thousands. The government then allows for a 2% increase annually in student tuition.
With that increase, along with the extremely high prices for school books and supplies, the costs skyrocket even more. These stats are only for domestic students, too. International students are forced to pay double or more.
This is injustice at its finest for anyone seeking higher education. Students should not be having to be forced to be bled so dry that it takes them an eternity to pay loans back; not to mention that B.C. Student Loans only gives you six months to pay the loans back interest-free, otherwise more money is being forced from people who are working minimum wage jobs until they can find theirs in their field of study.
On the same token regarding minimum wage increases, the increases are useless if the costs of living are not decreased. This makes it even harder for graduates to pay loans back as the necessities of life: food, rental costs, utilities, property taxes, internet (yes, even the internet, as we are flying info the digital age and electronic communications is a must), etc., are so high that more money is being asked for than what anyone working minimum wage jobs could ever afford on their own, let alone quashing dreams of ever being home owners.
The Ministries of Finance, Housing and others also need to make the right changes so that people can survive.
Things need to change ... and very quickly. B.C. should venture into becoming one of the most affordable provinces in which to live, instead of being one of the most expensive where only in the boonies of B.C. can anyone ever find an affordable place to live. That isn’t fair to anyone.
Greta Fader
Kelowna
RCMP needs to enforce MVA
Dear Editor:
I see bumper stickers, “Sorry for driving so close in front of you” and “Back off, Bumper Humper, my brakes are good, how’s your insurance.
I do not agree with arrogant and manic drivers who tailgate at zero feet in the left- hand lane, however, some drivers are going to cause the death of themselves or an innocent family by refusing to move over to the right-hand lane.
The B.C. Motor Vehicle Act states the rules for driving in the left-hand lane and it is time for everyone to read the various sections of the MVA. For some reason, the RCMP highway patrol refuses to enforce this section of the act.
You will need to read, starting at Section 150 of the Motor Vehicle Act on when drivers must not use the left-most lane. I will not quote all of the sections of the act, you can read it yourself.
I will quote section of Section 151.2 and 151.3 for your benefit and the benefit of innocent drivers who may be injured by your actions.
SEC. 151.2 — this section applies to a laned roadway if (a) where there are two or more marked lanes available for traffic proceeding in the same direction other than three exceptions listed that you can read.
SEC. 151 (3) — a driver of a vehicle in the left-most lane must exit the lane on the approach of another vehicle in that lane, if it is safe to do, with four exceptions that you can read.
Many drivers must believe that if they are travelling at the 10 to 20 km/h over the posted speed limit, that they have every right to travel in the left-hand lane. An expert in interpreting the MVA needs to step in here as to whether or not you need to move to the right to allow for a speeding maniac to pass you.
Personally, I drive in the right-hand lane and only pass in the left-hand lane, this is how I interpret this section of the act. I will drive in the left-hand lane at night in order to expand for the view for animals on the road.
Please make your views be known on how the driving public can improve our safety on the roads. We need to protect our lives and the lives of others on these currently dangerous highways.
To the RCMP, please step up enforcement on our highways and protect the driving public.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
System based on life being sacred
Dear Editor:
I just finished reading the article, “A life well ended” by Steve MacNaull (Okanagan Weekend, Jan. 18). The article could as easily been entitled “A life arbitrarily ended.”
I can understand why Carol Taylor would terminate her life in such a celebratory way. She, apparently was following her mother’s example, who terminated her life by joining a Hemlock Club.
Furthermore, she was an atheist. An atheist by definition, believes there is no God. When someone believes we are here on this earth as the result of mindless, random, chance — nothing more — it opens the door to what Charles Darwin describes as “The survival of the fittest.”
If a life is not, in its essence, sacred; because of a sacred Creator; then life can be terminated on pragmatic grounds; either for myself or others.
Our justice system is based on the assumption that life is sacred. The Ten Commandments confirms this. Thou shalt not kill, because life is sacred. Thou shalt not steal; your property (money) is sacred. Thou shalt not lie; your word is sacred. Thou shalt not commit adultery, your relationships are sacred, etc.
If all of life is not; in its essence, sacred, then whatever I would like to do is constrained only by what I am allowed to do by the justice system; that is based on the assumption, that life is sacred.
When we decide to take life into our own hands, we are playing God with something very sacred.
When, someone in a position of great power, plays God, we see the results in the tragic stories in history.
I believe the possibilities that flow from assisted suicide are open ended. They are fraught with possibilities that are terrifying. A teenager, I believe in either Belgium or the Netherlands, who did not want to live any longer, terminated their life with assisted suicide. Here in Canada, enlarging the criteria for who qualifies for assisted suicide is been discussed.
Sid Waterman
Penticton
And I’m crazy for loving you
Dear Editor:
My, my James Miller. Regarding your recent mention of Buddy Holly and company who lost their lives in a plane crash, you failed to mention Patsy Cline was also gone.
I may have spelled Cline wrong, but eh!, I’m to old to give a hoot ?
I’m still loving the Herald.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
It takes a virus for co-operation
Dear Editor:
Coronaviruses are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.
To study these tiny demons, you would need an electron microscope and a willingness to leap into an enormous test tube filled with mind-boggling biological terminology and medical jargon.
The coronavirus has club-like spikes projecting from its spherical body, not unlike naval mines that are tethered to an anchor on the seabed for the purpose of disrupting or sinking enemy ships.
The latest novel (not previously identified in humans) coronavirus (CoV) has governments around the world co-operating. Fear of this micro-mico-dot-sized virus has succeeded in uniting the globe in a common cause; whereas, the ongoing threat of nuclear annihilation, countless deaths from religious bigotry and the ominous climate change crisis, have failed.
In 2017, according to Google, nearly 69,000 people were killed as a direct result of state-based armed conflicts; 464,000 homicides occurred worldwide; and 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses.
Obviously, fear of the unknown is much stronger than fear of the familiar.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Laundered money can build housing
Dear Editor:
Why not use laundered money to build affordable housing?
It is always encouraging to read about governments committing themselves to helping people with limited incomes find a place to live, but households making between $50,000 and $100,000 each year do not need subsidized housing.
The proposed housing units on Cawston Ave., are welcome, but there are literally thousands of citizens right here in Kelowna who desperately need those “affordable” housing units long before any middle- income people, including many of our veterans and pensioners.
And, while we can appreciate why B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson would like to reward her B.C. teacher union “brothers and sisters” for their loyalties and support, middle-income B.C. teachers do not fit into that category.
The real culprit in the B.C. housing market is the billions of dollars of laundered off-shore money flowing into our province unchallenged, causing the price of housing to spiral out of control.
Instead of mining hard-working taxpayers’ pockets, governments should get their acts together, and capture that massive “cash flow” and re-direct it into our government coffers, to be used in part, to build affordable housing.
A first step should be writing and adopting legislation similar to the American RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, a federal law designed to combat organized crime in the United States, including illegal gambling, money laundering, drug trafficking, and to put them out of business.
The police and our politicians know many of the people who are directly involved with bringing this money into our country. Instead of wasting time and money on another useless inquiry, they should commit themselves to capturing and prosecuting those criminals and putting them in jail.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
