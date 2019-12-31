Who should be lighting the road?
Dear Editor:
Take a drive along Brown Road in West Kelowna. It looks beautiful and bright, festooned in Christmas lights.
But, just a couple of streets over, the old Okanagan highway from Butt Road through to Shannon Lake Road has just a couple of glow-worm street lights on it. It is one of the most walked and cycled roads in West Kelowna, yet I am always so wary because it is such a dangerous place in the dark. It is so hard to see walkers and cyclists, especially as so few people wear reflective or even light coloured clothing.
Is it because one side of the road is on First Nations land?
Is there a dispute over who should be lighting the road?
Are there no standards or guidelines for distances needed between streetlights?
The same questions for the amount of lumens emitted by the lights? It seems that the ones on the old Okanagan highway are very old and very inefficient.
Take a trip further up Shannon Lake and turn on to Asquith (the road up to the landfill.) From there up to Smith Creek, there are over 20 bright, new street lights. A lighting overkill for sure.
Up in Glenrosa, after a number of animal fatalities, masses of lights were put up to save deer from being hit by vehicles. A very sensible move to save accidents too.
Are deer more important than humans?
Please don’t try the “hard to install lighting that will be appropriate for the area” explanation.
The ones on Asquith would probably work. If it is really a finance problem, you could even take 10 of those and put them on the old Okanagan highway.
This poor lighting is a serious safety issue and needs addressing. People walking this road are often doing so because they don’t have a vehicle, not because they are “out for a stroll.”
Barry Yeats
West Kelowna
There are solutions to energy, pollution
Dear Editor:
There always are solutions to the world problems. Energy and its pollution problems is certainly one of them.
A local author, Jeane Manning in her recent book “Hidden Energy,” writes about many of the new energy solutions. A chapter on Walt Jenkins tells of the inventor’s ability to draw water vapour from the air and use it as a fuel in any jet or internal combustion engine.
He seems to emphasize that the right temperature, pressure and particle size are the keys to create this almost costless, pollution-free fuel. He states that the internet is busy blocking him wherever it can. There are many other inventors which the author has visited, interviewed and documented in her recent book.
Of course there are many dangers to our planet with a low cost, plentiful fuel, and the major one being mankind. We need to have lots of fun and travel but at what cost to our planet? Our purpose in coming to earth has other lessons as well than just more and bigger. Let’s hope, we all become more wise.
Farlie Paynter
Westbank
Offended by word “onerous” in story
Dear Editor:
Re: “Long lease out of reach for channel-float firm,” (Herald, Dec. 26).
I take great exception to the use of the term “onerous'” as applied by Melanie Eksal to the Penticton Parks Protection Plan. The PPP is the result of a 2.5-year battle to save Skaha Park from a 29- year lease (with extensions) for a water slide/marina development that would have covered a large portion of the park. It was a back-door deal that had zero input from the citizens of Penticton.
Thousands of Penticton and area citizens, as well as tourists from all over the world who were visiting Penticton at the time, fought to have the agreement terminated and fortunately were successful in that fight. The PPP is the result of that battle. Its intent is to ensure that the real owners of the parks (the citizens of Penticton) will have a say in any future significant commercial development of public parks in Penticton.
I suggest that Eksal research the Trio Marine Group agreement and the 2.5 year battle to get rid of it before she ever uses the word “onerous” to describe the Penticton Parks Protection plan again.
Duane Martin
Penticton
LED lighting has health drawbacks
Dear Editor:
The City of Kelowna seems very impressed with itself over the financial savings from installing LED streetlights. I wonder if they did any safety research or testing before deciding that we should all be exposed to them whether we like it or not.
While having only a couple of benefits — energy savings and long bulb life, LEDs have many serious drawbacks when it comes to public safety.
Scientists from U.S. and Europe warn that LED lights could be doing more harm than good. A 2012 Spanish study found that LED radiation can cause irreversible damage to the retina and an analysis of more than 4,000 people living in 11 separate regions of Spain established a link between heavy exposure to the LED street lighting and a doubling of the risk of prostate cancer, as well as a 1.5-times higher chance of breast cancer.
A 2019 report from the French Agency ANSES warned of the “phototoxic effects” of blue light exposure, including an increased risk for age-related macular degeneration. As if that wasn’t enough, exposure to the light of white LED bulbs, suppresses melatonin five times more than exposure to the light of high pressure sodium bulbs that give off an orange-yellow light. Suppression of melatonin has been shown to increase relative risk for some types of cancer and also disrupts many of our body’s biological functions. It also appears that each LED street lamp has a wireless antenna on top for the control management system.
Whether that is already being used or is intended for future use, it is more radio frequency radiation on top of already existing sources. WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer classified radio frequency as a “possible human carcinogen (Class 2B).”
It’s not just people that are affected by the street lamps, wildlife has no way to escape the blue light and will no doubt see disruptions in their own circadian clocks.
The mayor and council of Kelowna seems uninterested in informing the public of the risks or the impact to human and wildlife health and safety. Our mayor and council made a disastrous mistake in changing healthy and safe, high-pressure sodium streetlights for new so-called energy efficient streetlights with wireless RF emitting capability.
Being outside at night used to be a very pleasant experience. Now, we are being harmed everywhere we go. Whatever the cost, we must go back to safe street lighting.
Kevin Fisher
Kelowna
Kelowna Daily Courier accused of sexism in sports
Dear Editor:
Last summer in a brief conversation, you were asked why you do not follow female sports, your reply was, “We only follow what our readers want.”
When you said this I was shocked — do your readers only want to follow male sports? Your comments were reminded to me by The Sexist Network (TSN) flooding their programming with endless references to the IIHF Male U 20 Ice Hockey Championships and no mention of the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. Is it really what your readers want, or it is only your sexist bias against female sports?
People who have watched the women play, say this is the way the game should be played, but you with your sexist outlook and control over the material contained in your paper refuse to insert any news about women’s hockey.
Oh, I admit, you put in pictures of females in short skirts playing tennis, but you and I know that is not to report on females it is only to show females in short skirts. I am proud to say I do not subscribe to your sexist paper and hope your readers will reflect on their choice of reading material.
P.S. I know you’re not going to publish this short note, but that just adds to your sexist slant (we only follow what our readers want.)
Frank Gould
Parent of a Woman Hockey Player
