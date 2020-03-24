I have been working the past week in my offices in Penticton and Kelowna, trying to live by the six-foot rule and regularly sanitizing my work station and hands.
This weekend, I will self-isolate in my home with only my wife and Milo present. I don’t have the virus, but want to avoid unnecessary contact with others.
I plan on talking on the phone most of Saturday with people I haven’t seen for a while and doing long-avoided housework on Sunday.
For me, self-isolation will be mental torture. I’m a social person. I love people. Even the ones I can’t stand, I still enjoy their company.
I support self-isolation and, like everyone else, I hope this only lasts a few weeks. I find the young people in Fort Lauderdale who are partying on the beach right now to be beyond offensive. They’re shooting the middle finger to the rest of the world.
- - -
Our entire family at Okanagan Weekend extends our condolences to OKW Page 10 columnist Jim Taylor and his family on the loss of his beloved wife, Joan Taylor and to the family of Tony “The Boss” Batista in Osoyoos.
- - -
A story which appeared on Page 1 of Friday’s Penticton Herald mentioned how you can still support your favourite restaurant, even when the dining room is closed. We received calls from fans of several restaurants, not mentioned in the article. Sorry, it was intended to be random. So here goes...
• The legendary Theo’s Restaurant on Main Street is offering delivery and takeout service with 10% off your order if you pick it up.
• Isshin Japanese restaurant on Colourful Front Street is open for takeout and delivery every day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
• The Prague Cafe on Okanagan Lake has takeout coffee and other European treats available, plus there is seating outdoors in the park. Dress warm, bring a blanket and enjoy.
• The Hooded Merganser at the Lakeside Resort was closed, then opened to 49 people or less and closed again for dining room service. Beginning Tuesday, foodies can pull their vehicle up to the front of the hotel and be served barbecue food by the resort’s culinary team.
- - -
For our columnist pages in the ‘B’ section today, I went with two guest editorials by younger writers to hopefully offer their generation’s perspective on COVID-19. I hope you like them.
- - -
Music is a wonderful healer during challenging times. CBC was playing positive and upbeat songs all week. When I was a little guy and things were tough, the song I turned to was “It Don’t Come Easy” by Ringo Starr (co-written with fellow Beatle George Harrison).
“Open up your heart,
Let’s come together
Use a little love
And we will make it work out better.”
- - -
Finding humour in COVID-19 isn’t a bad thing, at least in my opinion. Humour and laughter have always been a coping mechanism for many people. During the Second World War, there were even Adolf Hitler parodies, most notably by Charlie Chaplin. As long as you’re not laughing a someone’s personal pain, it’s OK to smile and laugh.
Here are some funny short jokes working their way around internet:
• I’m having a quarantine party this weekend. None of you are invited.
• Home schooling is going well. Two students suspended for fighting and one teacher fired for drinking on the job.
• I’d hate to see a diarrhea virus break out right now. People are gonna go and buy up all the nasal spray.
• Nail salons, closed; hair salons, closed; lash salons, closed. It’s about to get real ugly out there.
• I’m so desperate for hockey, I went to the aquarium and booed the penguins.
And my favourite...
• My cat just came home with 20 bags of cat litter. Time to stop this nonsense!