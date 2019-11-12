You’re in your car, let’s say. You pull up to the intersection. You stop. You look both ways. The road seems clear. You pull ahead and...
Ka-wham!
An enormous force smashes into you. You’re spun around, tossed like a rag doll in a Rottweiler’s jaws. You look up at the radiator of the logging truck that’s crushing your car, and you, into a cube of crumpled metal. Just before a black wave of pain and shock washes over your senses, you ask yourself: “Why didn’t I see that coming?”
A car crash serves as a metaphor for other shocks.
The firm where you’ve worked loyally for 35 years tells you to clear out your desk. Turn in your tools. Collect your last paycheque. Profits have fallen, they reason; they have to make cuts somewhere.
Or your spouse hands you a package of divorce papers.
Or your doctor looks at the test results, sucks her teeth, and says, “It’s cancer. Stage IV already…”
At times like these, your first reaction is often, “Why didn’t I see it coming?” How could I miss the warning signs? How did I kid myself that even if I saw the signs, they wouldn’t affect me?
Thirty years from now, I imagine a lot of people will look back at the early decades of this millennium and ask themselves those same questions.
Last week, 11,000 scientists from 153 nations published a warning about a climate emergency in the professional journal BioScience.
(Read the whole article at https://academic.oup.com/bioscience/advance-article/doi/10.1093/biosci/biz088/5610806. It’s easier to read than you might expect!)
Warnings about global warming, greenhouse gases, and fossil fuel use have been coming for 40 years now, since the first world climate conference held in Geneva in 1979. Since then, BioScience notes, “similar alarms have been made through the 1992 Rio Summit, the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, and the 2015 Paris Agreement, as well as scores of other global assemblies and scientists’ explicit warnings of insufficient progress…”
In fact, warning have been coming for far longer. In 1972, the Club of Rome published Limits to Growth. And away back in 1798, Thomas Malthus predicted that world population growth would eventually outstrip resources.
In schools of economics, Malthus’s reasoning has become “a target for mockery,” claimed an article in Scientific American. He failed to account for, the same article says, advances in technology, education, and medicine, with “public health, family planning, and modern contraception, which together with urbanization and other trends, would result in a dramatic decline in fertility rates” -- at least among the industrialized nations.
The BioScience report, by contrast, does not ignore any of these factors. It evaluates “sustained increases in both human and ruminant livestock populations, per capita meat production, world gross domestic product, global tree cover loss, fossil fuel consumption, the number of air passengers carried, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and per capita CO2 emissions…
“Encouraging signs include decreases in global fertility (birth) rates, decelerated forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon [until this year], increases in the consumption of solar and wind power, [and] institutional fossil fuel divestment…”
It is, in other words, a comprehensive overview.
Deniers — those who cannot see the logging truck coming — will argue that only a few of the 11,000 scientists are climate specialists, and that the others therefore have no better qualifications than ordinary people like you and me.
Maybe so. But they are scientists. They are accustomed to evaluating evidence. They have access to more evidence than ordinary people do.
From what I can see, the consensus among scientists on climate change is greater than for any other issue in scientific history. Many scientists did not hail theories of gravity, relativity, sub-atomic quanta, and DNA with unequivocal glee.
But I gather that over 97% now agree that the world’s weather is changing. And that the primary cause is anthropogenic -- that is, us.
Further, they agree that the rate of change is accelerating. Early predictions grossly underestimated the rate of Arctic warming, glacier and permafrost melting, and ocean levels rising.
I expect that some people will continue denying climate change until several island nations in the Pacific and Indian Oceans are underwater.
Until subway systems in New York and London are navigable only by submarines. Until insuring your house against damage from floods, fires, typhoons, and tornados becomes prohibitively expensive -- as is already happening in California.
They can’t or won’t see the onrushing truck until it’s too late.
By then, I won’t be around to say, “Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
