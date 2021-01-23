Veterinarians could use rotating schedule
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton needs 24/7 veterinarian service,” (Herald letters, Jan. 21).
It was heart-rending to read the letter of Trina Murray on finding no local veterinarian available in Penticton for an emergency at night and having to risk her life driving at 3 a.m. on icy roads to Kelowna to save her cat, who suffered agonizing pain all along the way.
By the time she found a vet that was available, the poor animal had to be euthanized. Please, veterinarians, stop treating companion animals, many of whom belong to seniors, as if they were nothing but cash cows, and show more humanity.
Healing, relieving the pain of suffering animals, is your professional duty, a duty which calls on you to put your heads and your hearts together for the purpose of drafting a schedule, which would set up a rotation system, so that there would always be a veterinarian available at night in either Penticton or Summerland.
Rene Goldman
Summerland
America will do what’s best for them, not Canada
Dear Editor:
Wow, it sure didn’t take long after Joe Biden after Joe Biden is sworn into office for Canadian nit-pickers to get on the president’s case.
In this week’s column, MP Dan Albas asks the question “Do you support the Keystone XL pipeline?,” the one Joe Biden cancelled (Herald, Jan. 21).
Dan, Canadians can squawk all they want, but remember one thing, the U.S. can, and will do, what they feel is best for their country.
No matter how many Canadians answer “Yes” to your question, it won’t mount up to a hill of beans.
Dan, like it or lump it, Donald Trump is gone, Joe Biden is in, so quit the political arguing and instead do something constructive with your time.
Is cancelling XL good or bad for Canada? Only time will tell just how much the loss of XL Stinky Slinky will be. Perhaps the cancellation of this project will help save the environment in both countries.
Perhaps Alberta Premier Jason Kenney could organize a wheel barrow convoy to get Alberta’s oil to its final destination.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Is Governor General worth the money?
Dear Editor:
With the resignation of the Governor General, we as Canadians need to question do we really need a G.G. both at the federal and provincial level and their related wasteful spending. Do they really serve an essential role in our modern Parliamentary system of government?
Are we, as taxpayers, getting value for our money? That’s the $64,000 question, isn’t it.
Clive Hunt
Oliver
Global’s coverage of inauguration was poor
Dear Editor:
Open letter to Dawna Friesen, Global Special producer(s) and senior Global News managers,
Your Global special on the U.S. inauguration was absolutely atrocious.
When I viewed my recording of your Wednesday morning special that night, I got more and more upset the longer I watched.
I suggest senior managers review that program with a view to never repeating its numerous gaffes. If still available, your senior managers should compare it to the coverage by the numerous major U.S. television networks.
Your award-winning news anchor (and your other journalists) talked over inauguration speakers, advertising banners were splayed across the TV screen and “We’re going to take a break now (for advertising)” several times during the ceremony.
So we didn’t see the entire medley by pop star Jennifer Lopez, none of country star Garth Brooks’ song and not one word from poet laureate Amanda Gorman. Even Global Okanagan News ran a brief quote from Gorman saying she stole the show.
President Joe Biden’s speech was marred by technical issues — the video frozen, then went fast — forward several times.
Fortunately, I also recorded NBC’s coverage which I swear went a half-hour without a single commercial or advertising banner, so I could see the entire ceremony without anyone asking: “So, Bob, what do you think about what he just said? What is the significance of this moment?”
Dawna Friesen or a senior manager should issue a formal public apology on the air with a promise that such poor reporting by experienced journalists would never, ever happen again.
I have been a long-time fan of Global National News but I was shocked and appalled by this shoddy effort.
You can do better. You should do better.
J.P. Squire
Kelowna
Business decision, not diplomacy
Dear Editor:
My congratulations to Dan Albas on his balanced column on the Joe Biden administration’s decision to revoke the TC Energy permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline (Herald, Jan. 21).
It is prudent that cross-border businesses seek certain guarantees from a host nation before making large investments. TC Energy and its Alberta government partner apparently could not get guarantees, but went ahead anyway, knowing how strongly the American environmental movement opposed the project.
It is interesting how far Albas, Conservatives and the public in general have gone towards assigning government responsibility and blame for incidents in our mixed Canadian economy. Used to be, business made investment decisions in a risk environment without needing, or even wanting, government backstops.
It is easy to believe that the United States poked Canada in the eye over a pipeline. What happened with Keystone XL is business, not diplomacy.
Let us not confuse the two, no matter how badly we want to get oil to tidewater and markets.
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
High-rise developments aided by Kelowna mayor
Dear Editor:
Re: “City hall leaves taxpayers on the hook,” by Richard Drinnan (Courier letters, Jan. 20.)
Richard Drinnan was right on. Below is a Mayor Colin Basran and council decision on Jan. 19 that adds truth to Drinnan’s statement that Kelowna council and staff (i.e. planners) are skirting policies and zoning bylaws intended to guide development.
The Health District Zone — Health Services Transitional (17.3) had a text amendment presented by the planning department which will allow a developer (who lives in another province) to build a 40-unit apartment. This is not a friendly text amendment, but a major zoning change.
Apparently, mayor and council had no questions about this amendment, and so this major development can occur in the heritage conservation area which is the transition between the huge hospital and the current single residential homes on Royal Avenue.
History for the Health Services Transitional Zone - revised Nov. 3, 2014, after being developed by neighbours, planners, KSAN and FRACHAS to include
supportive and low-impact health services.
Building design should reflect the scale and context of nearby residential areas as established in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Areas development guidelines.
All the work and eventual consensus that we got to develop the HD3 - Health Services Transitional Zone (and recently 2014) is gone without a word from mayor and council. We, the public, were not given an opportunity to defend our reason for the HD3 Transitional Zone (to keep our neighbourhood liveable).
Not only are high-rise developments being aided by mayor and council, but also apartments in neighbourhoods where they should not be built. Let the public remember this when we vote for the next council.
Pat Munro
Kelowna