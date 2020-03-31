Of old Pen Hi we still have memories…
How many persons do you know who have chalked up a hundred years of public service to Penticton and area?
Can anyone name five?
Dave Shunter is one person whose community credentials are most impressive. He certainly is a member of the Hundred Year Club. Dave has been a Rotarian for 30 years, a school board trustee for 15 years, the administrator of Okanagan Summer School of the Arts for five years, a charter member of the Rube Band for 35 years, the chairman of the Seniors Advisory Council to Mayor and the city (three years) as well as the challenging role of the principal of Penticton Secondary School (1974-87) for 13 years. Impressive, don’t you think?
To celebrate Penticton Secondary’s Centennial here are four Dave Shunter tales out of school.
Tale No. 1:
“Filing cabinets were at a premium during tight school budget years in the late 1970s. Pam Saul, art teacher, a.k.a. Sam Paul, approached me for one. I told Pam she would have to wait for the new budget, but in the meantime she could have the cardboard accordion style my secretary, Judy B, used to file my correspondence. However that very morning secretary Judy had thrown it into the big blue trash dumpster.
Not to be defeated by such a small detail, Pam located her cardboard prize sitting by itself at the bottom of the all but empty dumpster and jumped in to retrieve it. Unfortunately she could not climb out. The good news was there was a crack in the side of the big blue bin through which she could observe the courtyard traffic. The bell rang to change classes and student after student filed by. Although desperate as she had a class that period, she still refused to make students aware of her lonely plight.
Finally from her cell in the big blue bin, she spotted hope: fellow art teacher Cyril Murray. “Cyril! Cyril! I need your help!” she cried.
“Where are you Pam?” Cyril looking around, still he could not see her.
“I can hear you, but I can’t see you!”
“Over here in the dumpster!” answered a happy Pam Saul.”
Tale No. 2:
“Doug Soar, a.k.a. “The Phantom Tea-Bag,” a drafting teacher and cartoonist was an outstanding archer and gold-medal coach who instructed the PSS archery team in the 1980s. In his wisdom he asked that I as principal, should shoot the first arrow to open the provincial high school archery competition held that year at Pen-Hi. As I had no experience in that sport, I decided I would accept, providing he coached me. I remembered two pertinent archery experiences.
The look of sheer agony on Doug’s face as I totally missed the target and shattered one of his pristine arrows against a cement wall on first bounce.
And, the look of sheer amazement on his face when on the appointed day, shaking profusely, and in front of all the best student archers and their coaches in British Columbia, I hit the bulls-eye from 25 yards with the first shot.
I still display on my wall the fractured arrow kindly mounted by Doug with the caption — “A great arrow Shunterized!”
Tale No. 3:
“The senior girls’ volleyball team was raising money to assist them in attending various tournaments. One major project involved selling raffle tickets for 10 prizes donated by local merchants.
Coach Edie Harkness had put the sold tickets into a convenient waste paper basket for drawing the next morning. The winner’s names were to be announced over the PA. Unfortunately a keen custodian noticed the waste paper basket and emptied its contents into his waste disposal bag. The next morning an upset Miss Harkness burst into my office and exclaimed, “Mr. Shunter! Mr. Shunter! The custodian has dumped our raffle tickets into the garbage.”
“Relax, Edie, they will be in the big blue dumpster.”
When we checked, we discovered that the garbage truck had taken the contents to the landfill an hour earlier.
Our two vice principals Len Cox and Gordon McKay leapt into action. They phoned the landfill. They arrived at the scene as the city bulldozer was pushing the truck’s contents over the bank. Gordon spotted several yellow raffle tickets and rescued 10 of them. And just like the movies, they arrived back at school just in time for the raffle draw and to announce the winning numbers over the P A. system.”
Tale No. 4:
“At Pen-High, a modern secondary school, student discipline was a necessary, but not always rewarding task. In very severe cases an interview took place with the superintendent, the principal and the student involved with the final possible referral to the school board. I remember vividly one such interview with the late Alex McKay, superintendent. One Grade 8 student with the appearance of an angel was driving his teachers and the school secretaries mad with his chronic truancy and lateness.
At the conclusion of a conference Mr. McKay said, “I am taking your record to the board of school trustees for their deliberation and possible action.” Whereupon the boy threw himself on the floor in front of Alex and pleaded plaintively.
“Please Mr. McKay, just one more chance! Just one more chance!”
Both Alex and I were touched by the scene. Alex replied, “All right, one more chance. Report to Pen-Hi and Mr.Shunter at 8:30 tomorrow morning!”
Where upon Angus drew himself to his full five feet, looked skyward at the six foot four inch Alex McKay and indignantly declared,” Eight thirty! Eight-thirty! I don’t get up until nine!”
-----
In 2000 Dave Shunter, was awarded the Senior Citizen of the Year.
In 2008, Dave undertook the thankless role as passionate spokesperson for PLEASE, a group of conservative citizens, who tried to save the North gym and the Pen-Hi auditorium. How soon a community that does not know, forgets.
Well known, well liked and well respected, Dave Shunter is an optimistic man whose favorite quote is: “There is no light that shines so bright, as the light that shines in the eyes of a child that understands.”
And when you next see Dave Shunter, check for that light. I bet that you will see the light in his.
This article by retired teacher David Snyder originally appeared in his book which recognized Pen-Hi’s centennial year.