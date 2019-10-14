If you were raised by parents like mine, saying thank you wasn't an option. Any time I received something I either said a prompt and courteous thank you or I'd receive the added gift of correction, on the spot. If I was a little slow with a grateful response I would immediately be prompted with words like these:
"What do you say to the nice lady, Timmy?"
"Oh, thank you," I would instinctively parrot.
What is it about being thankful, other than the fact that it demonstrates good manners that makes us want to ingrain it into our children from the earliest age? Why is gratitude such an attractive and pursued quality? No other virtue or personal characteristic merits its own holiday. We commemorate numerous events and accomplishments of a religious or civic nature but gratitude stands alone among personal qualities celebrated with its own special day.
I believe it’s because saying “Thank You” makes a powerful statement.
When I struggle to understand a concept I often find it helpful to consider its antithesis. My best insight leads me to conclude that the antithesis to gratitude is entitlement. When one feels they are owed a positive outcome; when one feels they deserve favourable circumstances; when one believes it is their right to experience a certain way of life, gratitude is elusive. Why would anyone be thankful for something they believe is their right?
Is it possible something as core to life in Canada as our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, with all its positive results, has also produced an unintended by-product?
Could it be that the sentiment of, "it is my right" has direct correlation to a couple generations who struggle with living contentedly and gratefully. Is a sense that “I deserve a good life,” so deeply ingrained that pausing to recognize what a privilege that expectation is eludes us?
Do practises such as a reluctance to participate in events like Remembrance Day ceremonies or heaven forbid, polling stations have their roots in a lack of gratitude? Entitlement has robbed many of a sense of awe, excitement and thankfulness for what we are privileged to enjoy.
Gratitude is rooted in humility. Gratitude emerges from a belief that I have many more privileges than rights. Gratitude ultimately has its basis in a belief that my blessings are more a result of God's grace and the sacrifices of others than my deservedness.
Several years ago while visiting Cuba I took as many baseballs as I could jam into my luggage and had the privilege of distributing them to children who had very little. Tossing one to a little fellow I will never forget how he caught it, clutched it to his breast and with the biggest smile I’ve ever seen said, “I think I’m in heaven.” His sheer sense of awe at such a small gift left me speechless.
I want to live that way! I don’t want to go through life thinking I am entitled to the best of everything. Rather, when I get up in the morning and enjoy warm, clean water from the shower, I want to exude joyful gratitude that I am so blessed. When I receive a good morning kiss from a loving wife of 42 years (Happy Anniversary Sweetheart),
I want to savor it. Each and every day I receive blessings too numerous to count, none of which I deserve, but all of which are precious gifts.
Ultimately, when I lay my head on my pillow and end the day with a talk with my Heavenly Father, Who loves me and forgives my sins and invites me to journey with Him, I never want to forget that it is all a blessing from His hand. For that I am deeply grateful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.