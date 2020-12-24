In a year-end interview with the online news site The Orca, Premier John Horgan was asked to name an MLA from a different caucus who he’d single out for doing good work, have an unusually warm relationship with, or just wouldn’t put coal in their stocking.
A great question. It was posed to each of the three party leaders.
Horgan picked Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, a member of the BC Liberals.
It made me think, wouldn’t it be wild if Horgan appointed Ashton as the NDP candidate in the 2024 provincial election?
Trivia: Who was the first Beatle to score a No. 1 solo single on the US Billboard charts after the group’s break-up in 1970?
I’m now at the age when my dachshund Milo gets more Christmas gifts than I do. That’s not a bad thing.
Sorry for the confusion this week due to the newspaper not arriving at your doorstep on Tuesday morning. We are now printed off-site and the highways outside of the valley were treacherous. Hopefully you received two editions on Wednesday morning.
Please note that so our employees and carriers can enjoy the holiday, we are not publishing a print edition on Dec. 25 or 26, as well as Jan. 1 and 2. Today is our final edition until Tuesday so we beefed it up and added pages.
Any breaking local news from the weekend, plus regular updates on national and international stories can be found on The Herald and Daily Courier’s websites.
Dolly Parton is an artist everyone loves, even if you don’t own any of her music. The documentary “Here I Am” about Dolly’s life is now streaming on Netflix.
I recommend it for everyone and not just Dolly Parton fans.
The film is only 90 minutes so a lot of career highlights are missed (her film should have been four hours like the Bob Dylan documentary), but there’s a lot of new information such as she turned down Col. Tom Parker when he wanted Elvis Presley to record “I Will Always Love You.”
As tempted as Dolly was, she wasn’t willing to fork over 50% of the songwriting royalties to the Colonel. Brilliant. As for the Whitney Houston version, she loves it.
There’s also a lengthy segment on the making of “9 to 5,” the surprise hit movie from 1980. The plot was preposterous, but the film’s conclusion was ahead of its time.
The secretaries took over the company and did a better job than the bosses. Profit and productivity were both up, absenteeism down and new ideas were introduced. The women did a better job.
Trivia Answer: "My Sweet Lord," from George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass," was the No. 1 single on Billboard in December 1970. He was the first Beatle to top the charts on his own.
