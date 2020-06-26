Solar project sounds like a winner
It’s unfortunate that so late in the game there’s mounting negativity towards Summerland’s proposed solar-and-storage project.
The district has committed $1 million for the solar project and with savings of at least $200,000 annually, it will pay for itself within five years. The remaining funds — more than $6 million — is coming from a federal grant.
The major crticism, which was escalated by a letter from Coun. Richard Barkwill published on The Herald’s website, appears to be location. The most likely of two sites is above the curve on Prairie Valley Road, a popular venue for hikers and dog walkers. It offers lots of sun, is close to town, doesn’t block residential views and it’s unlikely to be a target for vandals.
Barkwill was scolded for speaking up, but we applaud him. Whether he’s right or wrong, we know where he truly stands on an important issue.
Barkwill correctly notes that one key discussion was held in-camera, likely an oversight by a now-retired staff member. It should have been out in the open, but the minutes are public record and only the commercial confidential parts have been redacted.
Critics state there’s been tremendous secrecy and that’s simply untrue. After securing $100,000 for a feasibility grant, early in 2017, an open house was held and more than 100 residents attended. A more recent event held last year at Centre Stage Theatre attracted a full house. It’s been covered in the media and posted on the district’s website and social media. The project has come up multiple times at budget sessions.
The proposed location is on the agenda for a public meeting on July 13 at the arena’s banquet hall where residents may address council either in person (the hall is big enough that safe COVID measures will be in place) or electronically.
Solar is the way of the future and Summerland has a golden opportunity to present itself as the forward-thinking community that it already is.
Solar is clean power.
Every resident benefits from this project because electricity is something everybody uses.
If in the event of an earthquake or forest fire, a solar farm would produce enough electricity to ensure critical services such as police and seniors homes are serviced.
This is an opportunity to upgrade and modernize aging electrical infrastructure.
From the standpoint of economic development, there will be several short-term jobs created during the project’s construction. In the long-term, it fits with Summerland’s model of sustainable business which goes along with the likes of Ogopogo Tours, organic wineries and breweries, vegetable-and-fruit stands, Swiss Solar Tech, True Grain Bread and Maple Roch.
The solar and storage project sounds like a winner to us.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca