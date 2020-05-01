Over the past six to eight weeks, everybody has an opinion on world leadership.
A general consensus is the leaders who are best handling the pandemic are the women, headed by New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (a rock star!), German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Silveria Jacobs, leader of Sint Maarten, an island nation with the population the size of Summerland and Penticton combined.
Unfortunately, here in the South Okanagan, we have a lopsided ratio of female-to-male politicians. Both MPs in The Herald’s readership area are men, all five of the valley’s MLAs are BC Liberals, but four of the five are men. As for mayors, only two are women.
Without stating the obvious as to why fewer women run for office (they often face more criticism than their male counterparts, family and public life are challenging to balance), we’d like to recognize a few area women who are spectacular elected officials.
The two female mayors within our readership area are two of the best — Toni Boot in Summerland, Sue McKortoff in Osoyoos.
Summerland can often be a divided community between pro-development, business people and environmentalists and farmers who prefer the town remain the way it is. Any mayor has a juggling act. Janice Perrino, a two-term mayor from 2008-2014, did it well, but so does Boot.
Boot is an environmentalist, but also owned a business. There have been challenges, thus far, and she’s handled them with integrity and class.
McKortoff was heavily recruited in the last provincial election to run, but she’s happy being mayor.
Her “stay home” message on the Easter long weekend was stern and it took a lot of guts, but it had to be said.
Residents of Osoyoos might question her decisions, but nobody ever questions her sincerity or commitment.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is chaired by Karla Kozakevich, who basically treats this as a full-time job, devoting her 100% attention to the region. Representing Naramata, she has the best interests of the entire region at heart, while not selling out the local people in her own area. She’s accessible, easy to approach and visible in the community.
As for city/town councillors, three of the best in the area are the two Erins — Trainor and Carlson (with apologies to Corys Haim and Feldman) in Summerland — and Petra Veintimilla in Oliver.
Trainor and Carlson were both well known in Summerland long before they ran for public office. Both are well-educated, smart and independent thinkers. Both are young mothers, whose kids are still not old enough to enroll in school. (We’d love to see both Erins run for the school board in 2022!) Many municipalities would love to have more young people on council. Summerland is fortunate.
Veintimilla, meanwhile, is one of the shining stars on Oliver council. The respect of her peers was evident when she was elected by RDOS directors to chair the hospital board.
Finally, as for the school boards, Tracy Van Raes with the Okanagan Skaha District 67 is an A-plus. Her performance in the first 18 months of her term is stellar, her commitment and passion for young people is incredible.
—James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca