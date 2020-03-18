I grew up in the East Kootenays, tucked into the heart of the Rocky Mountains. We lived in a house, built in 1910, with sawdust for insulation.
By this time, most of the sawdust had settled and the upstairs bedroom could be quite cold, especially if the downstairs stoves ever went out. It could get to -30 Fahrenheit in this part of British Columbia, with lots of heavy snowfalls.
There was no electricity in this community. We often cheered when it was so cold that the school bus could not get started and we would miss a day of school.
We had no running water and basic sanitation was sometimes a challenge. I knew what an outhouse was and how cold it could be in the wintertime. We washed up before meals and that was about it. Saturday night was weekend bath time in a modest metal tub that became a wash-up tub as we got older. I did not have running water or an indoor toilet until 1964.
To be honest, we never heard the word flu and knew nothing about viruses. Our parents had the local health nurse come around and give us vaccination shots for basic childhood diseases.
This was always hit and miss in the community and each winter, someone had measles, mumps or the chickenpox. As a child, my mother had what she called scarlet fever and actually missed about half a year of school due to complications. She caught up the next year.
One fine spring, the red measles began to circulate.
Sure enough, it picked off all six kids in my family, until we were all home together. We ranged in age from two to 16. The health nurse came around and posted a 14-day quarantine notice on our door. Only my father left for work while all the rest of us stayed inside.
My mother was told to hang blankets over the windows as bright light irritated sensitive eyes.
Now we were really bored to death and even took to reading the “Book Of Knowledge” encyclopedia or anything we could get our hands on. We had no television, just a battery-operated radio with limited stations. My poor mother was almost exhausted trying to cook, clean and entertain six noisy children.
We were more than glad to see the quarantine expire only to realize that after a few days back at school, and lots of catch up work, that it was now time for a week of Easter holidays.
My poor mother, indeed!
In the good old days, the basic treatment for colds and flu usually was a hot- mustard plaster for your chest and a thorough chest and head greasing with something like Vicks vapour rub, supplemented by Vicks lozenges.
A mustard plaster is a poultice of mustard seed powder and water, spread inside a protective dressing and applied to the body to stimulate healing. It could be used to warm muscle tissues and for chronic aches and pains or to break up mucus. It was once part of conventional medical treatment, and available in prepared versions in pharmacies.
My mother made her own, perhaps a bit strong as I do remember having pink skin when the mustard plaster was removed. The only other medication I remember us having was aspirin.
Only in dire emergencies did we go the 50 kilometers to see a local doctor. I do not recall seeing a doctor at all until I was about 16.
Nowadays, we seem to have medications or vaccinations for almost everything and visit the doctor at the slightest excuse. But, obviously, we have still not got all flu viruses under control. That is why there is still the need for self isolation when sick or the new idea of social distancing of a couple metres.
Give up watching the news every hour, on the hour. We have so many excellent methods of communication that it is overwhelming us. That only adds to mental distress and physical concerns.
Even though many vaccinations are available for the flu, a flu vaccination is not a requirement for most people. It does not make any sense at all that flu vaccinations are not done regularly with school children.
This just means that the flus just keep on going around and around. A COVID-19 virus vaccination will take awhile still, but why not protect your own children with what is available.?
Panic buying of food and medical supplies does not help anyone. Surgical- type masks are really for people in the medical profession and those who are already ill. They will not stop you from getting the virus.
It is up to each of us to take some social responsibility and do as we are being asked. After all this could be happening in the good old days.
And lay off the toilet paper loading!