Trump among the greatest presidents
Dear Editor:
Some say Donald Trump is the worst president in U.S. history. Here’s a list of his accomplishments.
Wiped out ISIS, in 18 months, terrorists that slaughtered over one million Christians while the UN stood by to “negotiate.”
First American president to convene a meeting in the United Nations on religious freedom.
Moved U.S. consulate from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel for the Jewish people; recognized Israel’s right to control the Golan Heights.
Destroyed Syrian president Assad’s airfield when Assad gassed his own people.
His tax reform plan gave the American people their greatest tax reduction in U.S. history.
Recommended two constitutional Supreme Court judges and over 250 other conservative judges in lower courts to protect the US Constitution from being destroyed. None of these changes have given him more power.
His administration created over nine million new jobs and took eight million people off of food stamps.
Lowest white, Black, Hispanic and Asian unemployment in U.S. history.
Highest number of women employed in over 70 years.
Signed the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act.
Gutted regulations that ruined businesses, removing 20 for every new regulation.
First president ever to address the Right to Life rally and students’ Right to Free Speech.
Introduced five-year lobbying ban for government leaders leaving office, including himself.
Created the strongest military in U.S. history.
Created the Space Force.
Mortgage applications rose to a seven-year high.
Ended the war on coal.
Brought $7-10 trillion of business and hundreds of thousands of jobs back to America.
The 657-mile border wall under construction dramatically reduced illegal immigration, drugs and child trafficking.
Clearly has spoken his opposition to infanticide (aborting a child up until the moment of birth).
Expressed at every rally in front of millions of people that America is a Christian nation and that God is the reason the people are free
Strongly defends Second Amendment so citizens cannot be overpowered by wicked government leaders.
Spoken against the evils of socialism to Western democracies.
The “worst” president ever? You decide.
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
Police training needs a review
Dear Editor:
Re: “Mountie didn’t drag woman by the hair” letter by John Thomas (Herald, July 2).
The writer made mountain out of molehills and missed the illogical behaviour of a policewoman.
Based on my interpretation of the video, Mona Wong, in a semi-conscious, hence in an unresponsive state, was dragged by her feet down a lengthy hallway, through an elevator to the down floor of her residence, lifting her head from the floor by pulling on her hair.
My question to the officer, and to anyone else who approves her behaviour: Why did the officer not use her brain and call for medical help of a semi-conscious person instead of dragging her downstairs obviously to a car to get help?
For the number of years I have lived in Kelowna, I had never been hassled; hence I have the utmost respect for our police force.
Sadly however, one event has upset the apple cart, placing the world’s police forces under the microscope. Clearly, it is as a result of the painful murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Since that tragic event, several painful cases of police mistreatment have come to light around the world, including Canada. Many police staffs have since been fired, and several police chiefs have resigned. Now non-financing of police forces is in the news.
What is needed is a thorough investigation of police training. We have been presented with several nonsensical police behaviours. An example that comes to mind: four policemen could not handle a single young man who they said had a knife and ended up shooting him in the back, killing him while he was walking away.
Not surprised with the number of cases against police heading to court.
Mo Rajabally
Kelowna
What goes around, comes around
Dear Editor:
Much thanks to a very kind and thoughtful person.
Last week my wife and I thought we had just misplaced our vehicle key chain that also had a number of other important keys attached. But, in reality, we had lost them on a hiking trail. We were not really
concerned as in our minds, we thought we would eventually find them in a jacket pocket or somewhere in the house.
On Sunday evening, our doorbell rang. Standing outside was a man named Allen. He asked me if the keys he was holding were mine. They were. I couldn’t believe our luck.
Allen had found our keys on the hiking trail we were on. The problem he had now was how to find the owners.
He noticed a tag on the key ring for a store in Penticton so he went to the store to see if they would identify the owner. However, due to privacy laws, they could not give him our name. So Allen and his wife thought since they had found the key ring in a certain area that possibly the owners lived nearby. They drove around until they found our vehicle that responded to the key fob and knocked on our door.
I have to say I was in a bit of shock not only in having someone find our keys on the trail, but most importantly going through all the trouble of tracking us down.
Allen, (unfortunately we didn’t get your last name), we want to thank you and your wife so much for your kindness.
What goes around comes around.
Wayne Murphy
Penticton
IODE ladies will miss their friends
Dear Editor:
On behalf of the ladies of Diamond Jubilee IODE, I wish to extend our sincere thanks for the wonderful write-up in the July 1 edition of The Herald, along with our picture. What a fine way to celebrate Canada’s 153rd birthday!
Many thanks also go out to the wonderful people of Penticton for their ongoing support and, of course, those who supplied and shopped at our Thrift Shop, without whom we would not have been able to fulfill the thousands of dollars help in the form of high school and college scholarships and the others we have so generously helped out over the 65 years.
We will miss serving and chatting with all of you. Take care of yourselves and “stay healthy.”
Denise Kadatz, Social
Penticton
Bah humbug says Olalla’s Scrooge
Dear Editor:
Bah, humbug.
The entire world is hanging on to electronic wires that have created a world of speed that a person can hurry up, only to wait.
Please somebody tell me, what have we gained by going back to all things that were taboo not so long ago?
Free needles for drug addicts, grow-your- own pot plants legally, after years of nattering that smoking was bad for one’s health.
The forest and fishing industries are no longer former giants and it appears oil is next on the hit list. Now booze on the beach, with the next sign to read. “Hey Dude, go nude ... win a turkey.”
The world is trying to cope with climate change, now relegated to the back burner, due to an unknown virus that has invaded the world with no vaccine in sight.
Way back then, we weren’t all angels, drinking on the beach, drive-in movies, speeding with Sunday booze supplied from the local bootlegger ... the list is long.
However, we paid our own way through life, leaving most illegal things of the past behind, to be legally introduced today or tomorrow.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
What’s wrong with our socialists?
Dear Editor:
The recent commentary by our Member of Parliament Richard Cannings (Herald, June 30) shows the NDP is still looking through the wrong end of the telescope in their search for prosperity.
The Communist Chinese have been insightful enough to embrace capitalism, along with billionaires, as the way to achieve national wealth and prosperity.
So, what’s wrong with our socialists?
Socialist appetites are rampant, but we’re still a society that depends on opportunity, investment, productivity, profit and competitiveness. These are enduring imperatives for wealth creation. When we suppress them with excessive taxation, we’ll become Venezuela with snow. No country in history ever taxed or spent its way to prosperity.
Governments don’t create prosperity, but they can suffocate it with excessive taxation.
Tax policy is the main economic tool governments have; and its a very blunt instrument. We already give all of our income to governments for the first six months of the year and get a poor return on our investment. There’s too much money wasted on bureaucratic overheads and politically and ideologically-driven spending. Wealth redistribution by government doesn’t create prosperity. But it can buy votes.
Before milking anybody for more taxes, let’s increase tax breaks for charitable contributions. This can generate money for deserving causes and let money go directly where it’s needed by eliminating the government middleman.
Politicians consider themselves the most generous of all philanthropists by using taxpayers’ money to demonstrate their benevolence in return for votes. That’s why we run huge deficits and generate big tax bills. We need to stop this destructive behaviour.
Foreign tax shelters do need a good scrub down. We should encourage this money back into entrepreneurial activity instead of feeding it into the maw of government as Mr. Cannings proposes. Stimulating business through tax incentives will create jobs and put more people back on the tax rolls to pay for the government services they crave. There are no free lunches, except in socialist fairy tales.
The NDP never met a tax they didn’t like. Instead of looking for more tax revenue, we need to cut government costs and spending. Let’s encourage private enterprise to generate prosperity like it always has.
Let’s dump these false prophets and pickpockets with their simplistic wealth redistribution schemes. If Canada ever needed to encourage free enterprise and wealth creation, its now as we struggle to restore our economy in the aftermath of COVID-19.
John Thompson
Kaleden
We treat our elderly poorly in U.K., B.C.
Dear Editor:
Cultural difference or the need for necessity? You decide.
It doesn’t matter which establishment you choose, it could be North Vancouver, it could be Poco or Prince George or even little ole Oliver, they all have the same thing in common. It can only be described as, and excused, as a cultural difference.
It’s just one of those things.
My first wife worked in long-term care on two continents. The U.K. establishment she worked for was run by the Salvation Army, but it made no difference because over here in B.C., many years later, the pattern has not changed at all, it is now conveniently the same on both sides of the pond.
I would challenge anyone to go look at your local seniors’ “rest home” (a.k.a. God’s waiting room), be it a $3,500-per- month joint, with all the balloons and bingo, or a downtown government-assisted living establishment with the caring mop-and-bucket and soup service.
What you will see is a gathering of Canadian seniors, those who have seen better days, those who have been put out to pasture, those seniors who have been cohered into leaving their homes with the understanding that it is better for them, and, of course, it’s in their best interest.
The now-children of these seniors, the soft-assed Canadians conveniently forgetting the challenges that their aging parents had to endure when they were struggling to bring up a post-war family.
“Honey, we are doing the right thing aren’t we?”
“Yes dear.”
“I mean putting Mom or Dad into assisted living...”
“Yes Dear,” because Mom or Dad might have a fall.
“Yes Dear,” plus when they are gone we can turn the basement back into a nice big rec room and we can always visit Mom/Dad when we have time and take them some biscuits.”
“Yes Dear.”
“Oh, by the way Honey, they did sign the will didn’t they?”
“Yes dear, it’s a fait accompli — love you, Dear, kiss, kiss.”
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Anti-Americanism is also prejudice
Dear Editor:
Re: “ ‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: B.C. Premier.”
Jumping to conclusions isn’t the best COVID-19 exercise.
What if the licence plates from Texas and California actually belong to Canadians who reside in both countries and have done the 14-day quarantine?
This knee-jerk anti-Americanism is just another form of prejudice.
Roberta Allen
Oak Bay