One of the major political concerns with climate change is the certainty that the poor and middle classes will suffer the most from the impacts.
Unlike the rich, these groups will not be able to reduce their impacts using wealth they do not have. Most world countries have political and economic issues, and many have either ongoing efforts to reduce inequalities, or governments who suppress efforts to address inequality. Canada has failed to act on inequality.
Do not mistake social programs as addressing inequality. Canada lacks the political will to make even basic efforts to address inequality. I trust this concern with climate change impacts will stimulate Canada’s political will to address inequality. This commitment should be specifically included in Canada’s climate change plans. Not only is the world divided by the differences in economic interest and inequality, but the political divisions in many countries create the same issues within those countries.
Another important initiative to increase the possible success of climate change is Canada’s commitment at COP21 in Paris in 2015 to “The 4 per 1000 Initiative.”
The 4 per 1000 Initiative means achieving an annual growth rate in soil carbon stock of 4% per year. This would significantly reduce the CO2 concentration in the atmosphere. I believe this would significantly challenge Canada’s political will and progress should be publicly reported frequently to ensure progress.
One of the main reasons for concern with the status of climate change is the failure of many western countries to even come close to their Paris Accord emission reduction targets. Canada is a prime example; Canada is currently forecasting that they will only reach 30.7% of their 2030 target.
To me, this is a critical example of lack of political will. If the political will does not increase strongly, there is a significant chance that the world will exceed the emissions tipping point with all the associated effects such as mass starvation, overwhelming numbers of refugees, failed states and wars over food and water including some between countries with nuclear weapons.
The primary greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the use of coal is in the production of power in coal fired plants. Many countries, including Germany and Canada, have already committed to removing coal fired power plants as part of their climate change plans. Some have recently constructed coal fired power plants, specifically Kenya and China.
I believe they were constructed because of the availability of coal and the need for quickly available additional power for
economic development. I believe they either quickly regretted the coal-based construction or were already thinking of energy source replacement. Coal is already a lower portion of the world’s energy economy. Australia’s recent construction of a world scale open pit coal mine is also only a minor portion of Australia’s economy, and the continued reduction of demand for coal will halt additional expansion of coal mines and result in progressive reductions in coal production.
The more minor GHG producing uses of coal, such as in steel, have only a minor economic impact and since the GHG’s are produced at the point of use they will be part of the climate change plans and automatically decrease on a staged basis as alternates such as hydrogen become available.
Canada’s climate change political will, if necessary, will hopefully inspire other coal producers to appropriately and progressively reduce their coal mining.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager residing in Penticton and aspiring author of “How WE Can Save the World.”