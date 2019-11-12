Dear Editor:
To all concerned citizen, who worry about the poor and homeless people.
To mayor and councillors, who are debating traffic problems and congestion, and thinking about a possible second-lake crossing.
And to young people, who worry about their future and climate change, who stood with Elizabeth May on the stage and were crying in disappointment.
“They don’t believe the people of Canada care about their future,” said May afterwards (Maclean’s).
Here are some missed opportunities and possible solutions.
The late scientist Buckminster Fuller wrote in his 1982 book Critical Path: “It is now possible to give every man, woman and child a standard of living comparable to that of a modern-day billionaire. We have four billion billionaires aboard our planet, as accounted by real wealth. This fact is obscured from public knowledge by the exclusively-conceived and operated money-game and its monopolized credit system of accounting .
We find all the no-life-support-wealth-producing people going to their 1980 jobs in their cars and buses, to their no wealth-producing jobs. It doesn’t take a computer to tell you that it will save both the earth and humanity billions of dollars to pay them handsomely to stay at home.”
The late psychoanalyst, social theorist and humanitarian Erich Fromm disclosing in his book The Sane Society in 1980: “The present development is characterized by the increasing replacement of manual work by machine work, and beyond that, of human intelligence by machine intelligence. While in 1850 men supplied 15% of the energy for work, animals 79%, and machines 6%, the ratio in 1960 will be 3%, 1% and 96% respectively.”
More about these quoted books can be found by Googling: “Utopia or Oblivion, Dandelion, Ostermann.”
Imagine, if this knowledge, that we can produce more goods than we ever could consume, would have have been applied 50 years ago, and we had a fair distribution system for all?
With a different mindset, today, we would not have any homeless people; and there would be fewer cars on the road, and no need for a second bridge. And young people would see that our planet is well managed.
Dream on, eh?
Scientists spend years and millions of dollars, investigating what King Tut died from, more than 3,300 years ago, and we cannot find a cure, today, for what ails us. Where are the academics and philosophers to inspire the politicians?
