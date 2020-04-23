Transparency is a necessity
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton convened an Economic Recovery Task Force, ostensibly to help Penticton rebound from economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
Its initial recommendations were adopted by city council on April 7. In a Penticton Herald article of April 17, readers learned that the task force has no terms of reference, agendas, or minutes. The director of development services confirmed: “It’s sort of been a loosely evolving working group .... This isn’t like an official committee of Council .... It’s kind of an ad hoc working group that’s just helping us determine what’s best from the business community’s standpoint.”
The article also stated that the task force’s next recommendations will be presented at a special April 23 council meeting where the City’s COVID-19 relief plan will be developed. Expected impacts include reductions to the City’s budget, changes to the tax structure and deferral of some capital projects.
That’s a lot of influence from a powerful group that (through no fault of its own) has no transparency regarding its decision-making process, nor accountability for its outcomes.
ERTF’s online business survey questions focused on an acknowledged narrative: businesses are suffering. A predictable outcome could be a shift in the tax multiplier and other tax relief measures.
Among the questions for residents was a request to re-prioritize already-planned capital projects, with the implication that some projects could be cut. No consideration was given to the fact that capital projects can be counter-cyclical and assist economic recovery when implemented in a downturn.
The tabulation of those survey results may significantly impact the City’s budget and work plans. One can only hope that any new City measures will take into account recently-implemented relief measures by higher levels of government for businesses and workers.
Additionally, will the City please ensure that property tax relief doesn’t go to landowners of vacant holding properties or storefronts that have sat empty long before this crisis? And that landowners receiving that relief share it with their leaseholders and residential tenants?
The April 23 special meeting of city council should not lead to rushed decisions by councilors who have only recently received their briefing package. Many questions need to be asked of City staff and ERTF spokespersons. Rational, detailed answers should be expected before any quick-fix tax relief, business subsidy, or project cuts are approved.
Loraine Stephanson
Penticton
Golf courses obey strict rules to open
Dear Editor:
Re: “Don’t put others at risk for golf,” (Herald letters, April 22).
So Bob Bissillion, thinks golfers are selfish. I am sure Bob, who does not have COVID-19, goes out to get groceries, fills up his car, gets gardening supplies at hardware stores, and maybe goes to Costco occasionally.
If he goes to Costco (or other big box grocery stores), he may notice that they allow 250 customers at any one time to be in the store, along with 40 employees.
The store has approximately 150,000 square feet or about three acres of floor space. This means they allow about 97 customers per acre of floor space.
Each of the customers must navigate tight aisles, touch product on the shelves, and pass other customers coming in opposite directions, deal with pushing shopping carts, and placing product on conveyer belts at check outs.
I am not saying anything derogatory about Costco, their employees go above and beyond with keeping social distancing, continuously sanitizing checkouts, and other surfaces, and providing an exceptional level of service.
Now that being said, golf courses are abiding by very stringent rules and protocols with respect to not contacting any course equipment and maintaining social distancing.
Golfers on the course do not touch anything except their own equipment, they load their own bags on sterilized carts, are lectured on the expectations of conduct with respect to others on the course.
A golf course has approximately 180 acres, and at any one time the number of golfers and staff is approximately 130 people which works out to about 0.72 people per acre.
There is risk everywhere with this virus, even on golf courses, but it is minimal compared to many other places of social contact. And by the way, the province has given its blessing to golf courses being open.
Roberto Frasson
Kelowna
Female leaders doing a better job
Dear Editor:
Among the wealthy developed world, countries with the lower death rates due to the coronavirus are Iceland, Germany, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland and Norway. They are all led by women.
Countries with the highest death rates — U.S.A., Italy, U.K., Spain, China, Sweden — are all led by men. Is it because, in general, women value empathy for others, for the environment, for the future rather than for money and power?
Roger Allen
Victoria
At this point, golf is not suitable
Dear Editor:
From the biggest golf fan there is pretty much and from an avid golfer myself, why must some courses encourage people to golf when this epidemic is still not under control quite yet?
This makes zero sense to me. Can the courses and golfers not just wait a bit longer?
I love to golf and adore spring golf, as July or August are too hot out. So I typically golf March to June and then stop and wait until September and October to wrap up the golf season each year.
Just say no to golf during this crazy time and until this epidemic is more under control, yes? Read more books. Watch better quality movies. Take up at-home projects and hobbies. Reinvent hockey/baseball card collecting, etc. But still stay away from others as much as you can until this all blows over.
Patience is complete virtue. Many just do not get it. I could not believe what I was seeing as I drove my moving truck along Swamp Road today — golfers golfing! I had to safely do a double take while driving.
Be safe out there.
Nol Preen
Kelowna
Kids will miss going to school
Dear Editor:
This idea originally came from Patrick Watson. In the 1970s, he was speaking to a teachers convention in Calgary. The story goes that he spoke of the day the schools disappeared. At first, the kids were overjoyed, they ignored their parents and had a wonderful vacation.
But soon, the children grew bored. A few days following that, one could see a group of five, not more than five, who were following their biology teacher to the local swamp.There they learned what creepy, crawly things were contained in that body of water.
As schools in the Okanagan slowly get open again, this might be a way to get the children back to learning, use their innate curiosity as a vehicle.
David Baxter
Summerland
Citizens turning on each other
Dear Editor:
A quote from the article “DIYers must have permits” (Herald, April 20) by deputy director of development services Ken Kunka says, “Do-it-yourselfers have also triggered complaints to the city’s bylaw department from concerned citizens about what’s going on beside them.”
The same edition quotes from a letter by Bill Webb titled, “What happened to essential travel” saying “tourists from Alberta began arriving over the Easter weekend” and “I’m very tempted to put the license plate numbers in this letter” and lastly, “Should I be contacting a bylaw officer about this or mind my own business?”
Wow. Our citizens seem to be turning on each other. Thought this viral situation was encouraging us to “be kind, we are all in this together.” Rather, it is creating a Big Brother mentality — exactly the result of unreasonable fear and herd thinking.
Disappointing and disheartening.
Julia Valenti
Penticton
Which restaurants offer take-out?
Dear Editor:
Thank you for your great coverage on our local issues during this difficult time.
I would love to see the Penticton Herald have a community section identifying what restaurants were providing take out service. I believe our community wants to support these businesses right now. We just need to know that they are open.
I would see this as non advertised space and more like the “What’s happening in Penticton” list of events that you used to do. This would be, “Local restaurants and cafes who are open for take out.”
Thank you for considering this idea.
Sharon Romank
Penticton
(EDITOR’S NOTE: See Page A5 of today's print edition of The Herald.)
Dispensing fees too high for seniors
Dear Editor:
Today I renewed two of my medical prescriptions and received only a 30-day
supply, as opposed to the regular 90-day supply. I paid a $10 dispensing fee. All this means three times as many trips to the pharmacy and three times as much cost in dispensing fees.
As a senior, I am particularly vulnerable to nasty effects should I contract COVID-19, and so I limit my in-public excursions from home-to-weekly shopping, doing so without my wife, whose medical situation is far more precarious than mine.
I am lucky. I can afford the dispensing fee, and even the cab fare for delivery, or the extra cost of making additional trips. But what about those who cannot afford triple the dispensing fees or the extra cab fares or personal trips?
It seems to me that where life-sustaining meds are concerned, the 30-day limits need to be abandoned for vulnerable populations, like seniors. Should a medication actually come into shorter supply, then limit it to 30 days once the industry sounds the alarm.
In my own case, I refilled a prescription for Synthroid, required after cancer treatment removed my thyroid. I never need more than one each day, and never less, on a recurring basis as long as I want to live.
My filling 90 or three-times-30 pills means exactly the same number of pills.
There needs to be balance. That balance can be achieved by rationing medications in short supply and filling 90-day prescriptions of meds that are widely available. In such a situation, I would not object to the extra trips or the extra costs. In the absence of such logical balance, I see the pharmacy industry for what it is, an opportunist who profits from the misery of a nation.
I ask that Penticton MLA Dan Ashton kindly put a bit of pressure on our already-beleaguered Minister of Health to study this matter, and if appropriate, ask the industry to adopt a fairer system, like charging a one-third dispensing fee for dispensing one-third of the medicine. At least then, I would feel my pharmacists were in this with the rest of us.
Dick Hall
Penticton
Praise for Herald’s editorial decisions
Dear Editor:
After reading Wednesday’s edition of the “Good Old Penticton Herald,” I’m feeling that a few accolades are in order:
1. To those at The Herald for having the good sense NOT to publish the name or photo of that lowest form of life in Nova Scotia, as our prime minister initially suggested.
2. To New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, who did the same thing, and who might actually be the finest leader of a country, in the entire world. She is proving something, and I think we all know what it is.
3. To our Canadian leaders, especially Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix and John Horgan, who have led our country in making excellent decisions which have led to our province leading the way in controlling COVID-19. Our politicians are being very generous handing out money, and likely rightly so. We should all remember though, it’s our money. Money which neither we, nor our politicians actually have. Money that we will be paying back for a generation, at least.
4. To all of our “front-line” workers. Today I’m especially grateful for a group that I have not yet seen recognized — the CBSA officers — our Canadian Border officials. They are in close quarters with many many “strangers” each day, albeit with PPE, in an effort to control and monitor who enters our country. There are still late returning snowbirds as well as the (essential) truckers who also deserve accolades (and places to eat and shower.)
5. To our new RCMP superintendent Brian Hunter. From Wednesday’s front page story, my impression is that he really seems to be a good one and a leader that deserves our respect. Good luck, Supt. Hunter, I hope you receive an increase in resources and thank you for the intelligent changes you have made.
Personally, I am quite prepared to pay more in taxes, if it would allow you to have more needed police, and a resultant decrease in crime. Of course more arrests are next to useless, unless Judge Greg Koturbash’s sentences are not reduced by higher courts, but let’s keep it positive today.
6. To those fellow Pentictonites who are showing the good sense of staying two metres (or as the norther Indigenous People are saying “one caribou” away from others.) Not everyone is intelligent enough to do it, but the vast majority of people are.
Bryan Snider
Penticton