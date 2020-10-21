Shumaker candidate with innovative ideas
DEAR EDITOR:
Ted Shumaker, the Green Party candidate, has been my friend for nearly 30 years.
Ted has repeatedly told me that if he won $10 million in a lottery, he would make sure every child in Penticton got to participate in the sport or arts activity of their choosing.
During the Herald forum, Ted spoke about the Iceland Project which gave all children in Iceland the opportunity, so to speak, to choose soccer over getting drunk, swimming over smoking and singing over getting high. As a result, Iceland drastically reduced drug and alcohol abuse in teens which carried forward into their adult lives.
When we think about the opioid crisis, tent cities and crime, a history of drug and alcohol abuse which started in childhood is frequently observed in the disaffected person.
Political parties have always promised to clean things up if elected but we always see social problems getting worse. Les Leyne pointed this out in his column of Aug. 12.
There is only one proven way to clean up social problems and Iceland took the leap of faith and have enjoyed tremendous success.
A vote for Ted Shumaker on election day is also a vote for the "Iceland Project" and making our society better.
Ron Johnson, D.M.D.
Penticton
Support for Green MP’s online petition
DEAR EDITOR:
What if you lived in a country where this is a daily occurrence?
Every day families in this country live in constant awareness that soldiers could invade their house at any hour of the day or night and take a child away — often for arbitrary reasons and for unknown length of time.
Every year an average of 700 children are arrested, mistreated, detained and prosecuted in that country’s military court system. According to UNICEF, Israel is the only country in the world that systematically prosecutes Palestinian children in its’ military courts.
Please go to the online petition sponsored by Green Party caucus Member of Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Paul Manly, at https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-2667
It briefly states: “We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to ensure the human rights of Palestinian children are protected by instructing a Special Envoy to promote, monitor and report on the human rights situation of Palestinian children living in the occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza.”
Frank Martens
Summerland
Ashton criticized for negative advertising
DEAR EDITOR:
Dan Ashton sure is spending a heap of money on negative advertising. Why isn’t he instead running on his party’s platform?
Why is he still talking about only projects from five, seven and 10 years ago? It is simple — he hasn’t found his way in opposition and he hasn’t been able to be effective in the past three-and-a-half years.
Dan and the BC Liberals have no idea how to solve problems around housing, the opioid crisis, or affordability that they helped create through negligence.
John Horgan’s team has kept us safe through the pandemic and are working to ensure that everyone can benefit through our recovery, not just those at the top. We can’t have an MLA that is focused on negativity, and with Dan, that’s all we’ve heard for the past three years.
Critique from an opposition backbencher with no real power in government will be about as useful to our region as a concrete parachute, or an ejection seat on a helicopter.
We need someone who can champion solutions for our region, someone with an influential seat at the table alongside John Horgan.
Toni Boot has the experience to get things done for our region. Penticton
hasn’t had representation in cabinet in more than 30 years. Toni has the ear of John Horgan and will be a serious contender for a cabinet post.
That is worlds better than electing a pen without ink.
Tina Lee
Penticton
There’s no such thing as a wasted vote
DEAR EDITOR:
I have had countless questions about “wasting a vote.” Voting who you truly want to is never a waste and if we stopped voting “strategically” and instead with our hearts and conscience we would all be better off.
New Zealand just had their general election last weekend. The ACT party (a very similar party to ours) went from 0.5%
popular vote to 8% and now has 10 seats. Diversity in our politics is very important. If we continue to only elect people from large parties, we will never have a truly independent voice.
I truly value free thinking. I believe every human being should be free to pursue their vision of a better life, as long as they never harm another person while doing so.
Many people read this as individualistic and selfish. I read it as inspiring. I’m very selfish. I want the community, province and country I live in to be the best it can be so that it continues to be an amazing place to live for myself and my two boys. That is why I led a massive community initiative inspiring thousands in Penticton.
That is why I became president of the Okanagan School of the Arts to try and save the Shatford Centre so the community could continue to enjoy it. That is why I opened the Westside’s first co-working space so there is a place for individuals and businesses to work, collaborate and do great things. For me, not using my talents and knowledge to help as many people as possible is hurting them, so I continue to spend countless hours helping the communities I live and work in.
Choosing to vote for a smaller party is difficult. The way our political system is designed it may feel like you are wasting your vote, or that you are helping a candidate you don’t like by not voting who you truly want to vote for.
Nothing can be further from the truth. We have an opportunity this election to show the politicians that we are craving something different. That we are tired of political promises that only happen during an election. That we are tired of the divisive politics that is so prevalent in our society today. This is our opportunity to show them that we are no longer willing to be manipulated by marketing.
We can stand up and say, “We want to truly be heard.”
Thank you to everyone for an inspiring campaign.
Keith MacIntyre
Libertarian party candidate
Penticton
Barnes, Brown were exceptional politicians
DEAR EDITOR:
Two distinguished politicians in B.C.’s history were Emery Barnes and Rosemary Brown. Both represented the NDP party. Both were nominated in their ridings and were elected to the Legislature multiple times.
Who were they and why are they of interest? They were black. During their lives they faced discrimination and racism but they also rose above it. They didn’t promote the destruction of statues or property to further themselves or their causes. Emery Barnes, a native American, moved to British Columbia from New Orleans in the 1950s. What makes him special?
Although defeated in his first attempt in politics in the late 1960s, he was elected in 1972 and re-elected for four consecutive terms. In 1994 he was, by secret ballot, unanimously elected as the Speaker of the House. He was the first black man to hold this position in any Canadian province.
What were his outstanding qualities? He was humane and modest. He was particularly concerned with social justice, human rights and poverty for the underprivileged. He even moved to East Vancouver and limited himself to living on what
welfare recipients were receiving at that time. He found it almost impossible to survive.
Rosemary Brown was the first black woman to be elected to a provincial legislature in Canada. During her tenure of 14 years, she introduced legislation to remove sexism and racism from the B.C. education curriculum and to reduce discrimination based on gender and marital status.
Neither used histrionics or their colour to gain the respect of their ridings. Both were politicians of integrity. Both were respected by their colleagues and their constituents.
The NDP has appointed candidates from visible minorities in the South Okanagan and Merritt. I wonder how they’ll measure up.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Not amused by lighthouse proposal
DEAR EDITOR:
West Kelowna Council wants to hear from West Kelowna residents on the proposed lighthouse winery attraction.
I have been fortunate over the years to have travelled across this country many times and also up and down the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. I have seen and visited many lighthouses, including some in amusement parks and entrances to eateries. Without a doubt, the one being proposed for this West Kelowna site would be the ugliest I have ever seen. It looks more like a Thermos with a solar deck light placed on top.
Now, I understand that Saskatchewan, home of the developers, does not have a single lighthouse, but neighbouring Manitoba has 14 and there is the internet.
I would not have a problem with a 10-metre lighthouse as the northern entrance to their winery building. If it was to have a viewing area, it would have floor LED lighting, to minimize any light pollution. Also, any lighting should not illuminate any area outside their property. Otherwise, locals will refer to this site as the Light Pollution winery, and we all know how quickly a name can stick to a project.
I have not heard a single good word from my neighbours on this issue and we live down the hill from this project. So council, the next step is yours. Listen to residents or listen to the developer.
David Perron
West Kelowna
Private care workers get overlooked
DEAR EDITOR:
Where’s our pandemic pay?
Last week anybody who works for IHA received their pandemic pay, but those of us who work a privately-owned care
facilities have not.
Those of us who work for private companies always get left in the dust. We all do the exact same jobs, but thanks to the BC Liberal government of the past — namely Gordon Campbell — for allowing these
private corporations that know nothing about how hard we work, for less pay and definitely less respect in our industry.
“Cathie”
Penticton
People need to work their way up ladder
DEAR EDITOR:
Life is a learning experience, if wanted and given the chance.
I believe most people starting out in building a career, as you likely did, started the climb towards success from the bottom rung of a ladder.
Of course, some people get ahead due to who they are, like the son or daughter of a company owner or people born with the golden spoon in their mouth.
One prefers regular people who put the time and energy into climbing that ladder rung by rung.
In my opinion, this kind of pork really needs the boot and should have to spend time on the end of a shovel in all kinds of weather for four years.
The retired BC Liberal in my riding made a promise to meet me and that never
materialized — that’s a Liberal for you and Liberals have forever lost my vote!
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Unfair criticism of Dan Ashton’s record
DEAR EDITOR:
I could not help but respond to obvious NDP supporter, Ajee Barr’s letter of Oct. 20. Barr states that MLA Dan Ashton has been AWOL throughout the COVID-19
pandemic. After all, he hasn’t personally heard from him in years.
Ashton should have been walking the streets with a squirt gun full of hand sanitizer, exhorting the public to mask up, right? Let me remind everyone, although John Horgan and Adrian Dix took credit almost daily for the government’s response, it was an all-party response including the Greens and B.C. Liberals. All parties worked together to create and implement Dr. Bonnie Henry’s plan.
Only one party tried to take advantage of the public’s acceptance of the plan by calling an unnecessary election for a simple naked power grab.
The one of Barr’s statements I agree with is that Toni Boot would fit in well with the NDP caucus. After all, as Summerland’s mayor she was able to put through the largest tax and fee increase in my history as a Summerlander without any opposition from the public.
Why?
Residents had two hours notice of the meeting to vote the increases in.
Sure they were rescinded, but only after every other Okanagan community did so. Tax increases are one area the NDP excel at. Boot also shows that she adept at spending tax dollars on unnecessary green initiatives and embarrassing the very community she leads with a tacky media stunt.
Again, fits with the NDP perfectly. Barr states that the polls show an NDP landslide victory. Funny, but I recall the polls being very wrong just a few elections ago. We can only hope.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Showing some love for Toni Boot
DEAR EDITOR:
I didn’t have to think hard when I voted in advance poll. It was easy for me to choose the best candidate for Penticton. Toni Boot is by far the best equipped for the job of MLA for Penticton.
She is intelligent, principled and experienced. In today’s society there is a lot of focus on gender and race. Neither of these issues should be the reason to vote for a specific candidate. The best reason for choice of candidate is that they are the best choice for the people.
I’ve known Toni for a number of years and would be exceedingly proud to have her represent my community as MLA in Victoria as a strong part of John Horgan’s NDP government.
They have proved themselves to be a party focused on helping all citizens, not just the rich. Get out and vote. Choose wisely. My choice, Toni Boot.
Lynn Kelsey
Penticton
So I wanna be a paperback writer
DEAR EDITOR:
If you’re a budding novelist what are your chances of success?
Here’s some numbers I gleaned from the National Post: the odds of a mainstream publisher (not the vanity press) taking your first novel are 80-to-1. In other words, 79 rejections to one acceptance. The odds of that now accepted novel making any profit are 7-to-1. So, it’s 80 x 7 equals 560 that your opus will be published and make some money.
But let’s say you get lucky. After many rejections, my novel “The Phantom of Witch’s Tree” was accepted by a small mainstream publisher in the U.S. Hooray! So, I’ll be seeing my work in the supermarkets and bookstores alongside Margret Atwood and Stephen King? Not a chance.
Every sale is done through the internet via print on demand which works like this: you see the book advertised on Amazon or another online retailer and buy it (I should be so lucky) and the book is sent to you. Why can’t you find the book in a real bookstore? The publisher can’t afford the shipping costs.
The five big-time publishers and their subsidiaries can afford the shipping costs, but say the book is a dud and doesn’t sell (7-to-1 against, remember?). Well, what then? They spent all that money shipping and a year later the book sellers return the books unsold. The publishers have now taken a loss and won’t be so eager to pick up your next offering. That’s why the chance of selling your second novel is still prohibitive at 40-to-1 against.
It wasn’t always like this. Back in the Sixties, Dell published 600 books a year. Publishing was a big business and a some novelists could make a living. The digital age has killed that. Worse, the vanity press have flooded the market with self- published drivel, burying good books under a mountain of trash.
Happily for me, I’ve made a few bucks. But Amazon and other marketers have made much more from the book than I or my publisher. For example, if a hardcover copy sells for $30, I make about $1. My publisher gets about the same. The internet retailers suck up the rest. My profit margin with ebooks is slightly better, but not much.
Still, I beat the odds and got published and for that I’m grateful. “The Phantom of Witch’s Tree” even picked up some good reviews. And, according to my agent there’s ‘some interest’ in Hollywood. Well, I’m not holding my breath or ordering a Ferrari anytime soon.
Anyway, if you’re just starting out as a novelist I congratulate you. My advice is to set the creative bar high and keep your expectations low. Writing a novel is a great adventure. Have fun and good luck.
Mark Lunde
Keremeos
Miserable years for education under Liberals
DEAR EDITOR:
For those who have left their opportunity to vote in the provincial election to election day on Saturday; there are several factors I think they should consider before making their choice of who to support. The past three years, provincially, have had stable, common sense governance that has attempted to truly represent all B.C. citizens.
Remember the 16 years of under-funding of public education that put a whole generation of students at risk due to lack of support for special needs student, cuts in programs, and staff reductions that jeopardized quality education in B.C. It was the Liberal government that spent millions of dollars of public money to take the teachers’ union to court over illegal contract stripping.
The Supreme Court in a 20-minute decision, ruled against the government. It was Liberal government underfunding that nearly caused two school closures. It wasn’t until Dan Ashton was faced with loud and vociferous anger from his own neighbours that he finally, after months of angst amongst parents, applied pressure to make sure Trout Creek Elementary and West Bench Elementary would not be closed. He likes to present himself as the knight in shining armour to the rescue, but he was dragged into taking a position to save the schools kicking and screaming. It was the Liberal government that presented several “balanced” budgets by fixing the books and bankrupting crown corporations like ICBC so the Liberals would look good.
It was the Liberal government that forced BC Hydro to pay high costs for electricity production from private “run of water” hydro projects that threatened unstable costs to deliver electricity to the citizens of B.C. All of this supported by our MLA Dan Ashton.
In the first two years, the Horgan NDP government has balanced the books honestly and run surpluses. This year would have been the same except for Covid19. They have stabilized electricity prices, put ICBC back in a position where next year car insurance rates will drop by about 20%. They have increased funding to public education to better meet the needs of students.
The John Horgan government, with strong positive leadership, has guided BC through the COVID-19 pandemic with compassion, care, and understanding better than almost any jurisdiction in North America.
It is time the Penticton constituency has a new voice and set of eyes to guide us into the post-COVID years. Toni Boot, our NDP candidate, has the business, political, and social conscious to be those new eyes and new voice.
That is where my vote is going to go.
Terry Green
Summerland
Boot supports climate and the environment
DEAR EDITOR:
When thinking about who to support in the B.C. election, I go back to my priorities which are the environment, climate, and the government providing services people need for their health and mental well-being. Who has indicated the most concern for these areas? I believe it is the NDP. They are not perfect and some new initiatives are slow to get going (daycare), but their priorities align with mine.
I met Toni Boot when she owned Grassland Nursery and taught courses about Okanagan gardening and using water responsibly. I admired her for her innovative business sense and continue to like her initiatives as a mayor.
She has my vote.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Move anti-maskers to their own island
DEAR EDITOR:
I have a suggestion regarding the “anti-maskers” who disrupted operations Saturday on the B.C. Ferries. Let us find a small, uninhabited islet somewhere – as far away as possible – and allow them to live there free from the obligation of having to pay taxes that might be exploited to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.
They would be free to conduct their own herd immunity experiment and would be at liberty to hold “freedom rallies” at any time of their choosing. If it happens to be on any of the B.C. ferry routes they will be free to shake their fists as masked passengers as they recede into the mist.
The one stipulation? Not allowed to leave until a vaccine is found.
David Masini
Victoria