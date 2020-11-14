In all the hoopla about the U.S. election last week, a couple of significant events sneaked by. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled that corporations are not persons. And the U.S. media acknowledged that they have ethical responsibilities.
First, the media.
Friday night after the U.S. election, still-president Donald Trump ranted for 16 minutes of outright falsehoods and accusations without evidence, that he had won the election. At least six U.S. networks cut him off in mid-sentence. Two others let Trump finish, before their own staff came on to correct his claims.
Historically, the American broadcast media has avoided questions of ethics. They claimed to present to the public (or at least to their audience share of the public) the news as it happens, without distortion or bias.
It’s not possible, of course. The media must always pick and choose which statements to quote, which events to attend, which speakers to feature. If CBC and Fox News ever cover the same event, they will deliver a dramatically different impression of what happened.
But both will claim to let the events speak for themselves.
The media generally does not see their role as policing what people say. If a white supremacist in Charlottesville is willing to scream racist imprecations into a camera, the networks will carry it — minus a few bleeped profanities.
Indeed, the more inflammatory the opinion, the more likely it will attract audience attention.
Print, by its nature, is more reflective. Less immediate. Newspapers and magazines can balance a quoted untruth with an immediate correction; broadcast media cannot.
So for the networks to pull the plug on a sitting president is an unprecedented act.
Australian broadcaster Denis Muller called it “a Rubicon,” a parallel to Julius Caesar’s irreversible defiance of Roman authorities in 49 BC.
It was not a planned cutaway. Trump gave no warning of what he would say, not even that he was going on air.
By cutting their president off, while he was still speaking, the U.S. networks acknowledged that they are not just a vehicle for transmitting diverse views, they also bear responsibility for the accuracy and content of those views.
In the second piece of overlooked news, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that, in certain situations, corporations are not persons.
The case itself is almost ludicrous. A company in Quebec was fined $30,843 — the minimum fine for building code violations. Not satisfied with getting a minimum penalty, Canadian Press reported, the company challenged “the constitutionality of the fine, arguing that it violated the guarantee against ‘any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment’ in Section 12 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
The Supreme Court threw the case out. Unanimously.
The notion that a corporation is a “person” under the law goes back to a U.S. Supreme Court case in 1886, Santa Clara vs Southern Pacific Railroad.
Like the Quebec company, Southern Pacific sought constitutional protection against what it considered punitive taxes. The lawyer for Southern Pacific, Roscoe Conkling, cited the 14th Amendment — which forbids a state to deny equal protection of the law, to any person within its jurisdiction.
As the last surviving member of the Congress committee that drafted the 14th Amendment, Conkling claimed that the committee had intended to include corporations as “persons” but some other person or persons had edited their text.
“Laws referring to ‘persons’ have by long and constant acceptance … been held to embrace artificial persons as well as natural persons,” Conkling insisted.
Later research suggests that Conkling lied.
No matter. In his preamble -- legally speaking, his “headnote” — court reporter Bancroft Davis indicated that the court bought Conkling’s argument. On whether “the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution…applies to these corporations,” Davis wrote, “we are all of the opinion that it does."
Even though the court itself issued no written ruling on that issue.
Nevertheless, Davis’s headnote stood unchallenged. Two years later, another Supreme Court made Davis’s editorial summary official, in a case against a mining company in Pennsylvania.
And it was key to the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United that corporate coffers have the same right as private individuals to seek to influence government policy by making huge donations.
Today, it’s generally taken for granted that corporations — created by words on paper, as artificial a person as Huck Finn — have the same rights as any flesh-and-blood human.
Dare I hope that these two unrelated decisions may, like stones tossed into a lake, generate ripples that will spread?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca This column appears Saturdays.