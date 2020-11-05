Food bank says thanks to SSS
DEAR EDITOR:
The board of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre would like to take this opportunity to recognize the students of Summerland Secondary School for their hard work collecting food donations during the Halloween for Hunger 2020 Food Drive on October 31st and the citizens of Summerland for their incredible generosity.
Thanks to everyone involved, we were able to collect a very impressive over 8,000 pounds of donations!
The cancellation of our usual Thanksgiving, and Festival of Lights food drives this year placed our supply levels for the holidays in serious jeopardy.
However, the overwhelming response from Summerland citizens with the work from our students, means that we have an excellent food supply for the Christmas holiday period, and into the first quarter of 2021.
It is always impressive how the young people and residents of Summerland respond to calls for assistance.
A very heartfelt thank you on behalf of the board, and the many people who use and need the services of the food bank.
Janet Peake, President
Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre
Barbara Amiel's book a must read
Dear Editor:
“Everyone has inside of him a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is!” —Anne Frank
A new autobiographical book by Barbara Amiel, the wife of Conrad Black, reveals she was born in London in 1940. Her father was a lawyer who became a soldier. At age 8, her parents divorced; her mother remarried and immigrated to Canada. That was the last she saw of her father who died of
suicide. She supported herself from the age of 15 eventually landing a job at the CBC.
The book is a glimpse into the newspaper world by a brilliant journalist. Barbara was the first woman to be
editor of a Canadian metropolitan daily, the Toronto Sun, and a columnist of the Times, the Telegraph, and Maclean’s
It’s a love story about a change in fortune from the heights of grandeur to penury and prison. One moment she was the vain powerful wife of media tycoon Conrad Black; next he was in jail and she was a social outcast.
Barbara Amiel reveals how the knives came out. It’s the story of depression, flirtation with suicide and victory over defeat.
Conrad Black was acquitted in the U.S. of many charges; remaining fraud
convictions were vacated by the U.S. Supreme Court in a unanimous decision written by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A lower court reinstated one count and Black was sent back to prison on a reduced sentence. Years later an appeal to the president resulted in a total and unconditional pardon.
Today the Black’s live a comfortable life in Toronto.
Black matters because he could and likely still does influence the opinions of the most powerful figures in the world. He is a larger-than-life personality with a vocabulary to match. Black is a writer and commentator, the author of biographies of Maurice Duplessis, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Richard M. Nixon, and two autobiographies. One of his books; “A Matter of Principle” skewered the U.S. government during his last and final trial that ended in prison.
Barbara Amiel’s book is a love letter to Black’s fortitude and triumph over tragedy .
“Friends and Enemies: A Memoir “ with Conrad Black is a novel of an unquenchable unforgiving hedonistic spirit that overcame life’s many traumas and setbacks.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Changing of the guard at Lakeside
Dear Editor:
“New chapter at the Lakeside,” (Herald, Nov. 4).
Thanks David Prystay.
You are a great guy.
Michael Pearce
White Rock
Some much-needed election humour
Dear Editor:
Tight U.S.presidential race. Biden is slimmer than Trump. Biden should sqeak in.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Quoting wisdom of The Apprentice
Dear Editor:
I wonder how quickly the words “you’re fired” are aimed at Donald Trump if he becomes ex-president of the United States.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla