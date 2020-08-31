Okanagan Falls loves Richard Cannings
Dear Editor:
I have lived in Okanagan Falls since 2008, and been represented by three different MPs. Only one, Richard Cannings, has visited the Falls five times outside of an election writ, to listen to concerns and ideas of residents.
His unique approach, to “Ride the Riding,” is more than just “a bike ride” (Okanagan Weekend letters, Aug. 29). With scheduled stops at 20 communities in the riding, ranging from the larger cities to the small, like Beverdell, Greenwood, Slocan, Nakusp, and yes, Okanagan Falls, Mr. Cannings offers low-key and non-partisan access as he listens to the issues and ideas in the riding.
The concerns I heard at the breakfast meeting I attended this year in Christina Lake were not the federal deficit, which the Parliamentary budget officer points out is significantly less than the historic high debt-to-GDP ratio, and which economists state can be eliminated with a simple GST surtax. Nor were they focused on contrived outrage on shutting down or proroguing Parliament or WE.
They were on surviving COVID, surviving financially, climate change and yes, some local issues like trans-border invasive species, and logging trucks on the Trans Canada Trail.
So, Mr. Cannings, long may you ride, and please continue to listen to us.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Did health officials overreact to COVID?
Dear Editor:
To say the least, I was shocked by the recent breakdown of B.C. COVID-19 numbers in the South Okanagan by community (Herald, Page A4, Aug. 27).
Since lockdown, Summerland had two, Penticton five and Oliver to Osoyoos had six. That’s in the last six months. With the exception of a recent blip in the Central Okanagan, most areas outside the Lower Mainland had similar low numbers.
So why am I shocked? Apparently we did well. We watched Dr. Bonnie Henry almost daily. Bought into her “be safe, be calm, be kind” message. We social distanced and wore masks. We accepted that we couldn’t get together with our friends in person or visit and hug our elderly parents in care homes. We accepted that our surgeries and medical tests and procedures were cancelled and lived with our pain and anxiety of not knowing what those test would bring.
Would they ease our minds or would they show something serious and life altering that must be dealt with quickly? Yes, we banged on pots and cheered on our local health workers as heroes as they bravely risked their lives in overcrowded emergency rooms — except that hospitals and clinics remained almost empty.
The risk turned out not to be to the health workers, but to those people who’s surgeries and tests were cancelled. The risk was also to those who should have visited a doctor or gone into emergency, but were afraid to do so.
We saw our jobs disappear and the economy falter. We panicked when there was a spike in daily cases. We watch minority federal and provincial governments politicize the virus and incur debt that will take generations to repay.
We fell prey to government and media- fueled hysteria as had never been experienced before, which encouraged hypochondriac behaviour amongst even the most analytical of us.
I encourage everyone to look at the local numbers, plus numbers from B.C., Canada and worldwide. Look at the number of confirmed cases with the understanding the case numbers are much larger as there were huge numbers who had mild or no symptoms and never got tested. Take your calculator out and do the math regarding the percentage of deaths from the virus.
Ask yourself if treating this virus as any different from a virulent seasonal flu was justified. We need to do this as there will be another virus coming soon. The way this was handled by both our political and healthcare leaders and media must be scrutinized because if anyone thinks we can react the same way every time a new virus appears, they are delusional.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Let’s end the stigma of substance abuse
Dear Editor:
We need your help, Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Every day in British Columbia, people travel to liquor stores and dispensaries to purchase and consume recreational drugs. In fact, British Columbians enjoy some of the finest products in the world that are produced locally by skilled craftsmen. Our wines regularly win international awards for quality.
If wine drinkers were to suddenly start dying at the rate of over five per day on average, we would not be discussing an overdose crisis in the wine industry. We would not be diverting tremendous resources to our medical services, distributing overdose prevention kits and having our trauma services intervene daily in the lives of hundreds of people who were affected by tainted wine.
The BC Coroners Service shows that from 2000 to 2010, about 200 British Columbians’ overdosed annually. The number of overdose deaths for the month of July 2020 alone was announced as 175. It is misleading to assume we are in an addiction crisis when there is no evidence to support an increase in rates of people who suffer from the disease of addictions. Massive amounts of resources are being used to treat what is essentially a supply problem.
This could easily be corrected by providing the same quality of products that other British Columbians’ experience. The moral decisions of what or how substances are used is not something we need to debate today. We need to reduce the stigma by helping people who truly suffer from this disease. Another 875 people could die by the end of the year if we do not respond immediately.
The board of directors for Pathways Addictions Resource Society believe we have world-class staff providing services for people seeking help with addictions and have served the community for almost 50 years. Our Intensive Coordinated Care Opioid Navigator program is having a major impact in the community with serving over 100 opioid use disorder clients with zero overdoses.
We are trying to expand our services and require funding for programs.
We would love to expand our facility to meet the needs of the community one of which is a Daytox program. Correcting the supply problem would reduce the strain on many services. A portion of the savings could be diverted to helping British Columbians seeking help with the disease of addiction and have a major impact on our society.
Please help.
Mark Smed
Summerland
Chief Louie bang on about team names
Dear Editor:
Re: Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band responds to the names of sports teams, whether major or minor leagues (Herald, Page A3, Aug. 28).
This was the most intelligent approach to the current controversy surrounding all the team names that are being subjected to those who seem to think certain names are racist or otherwise not suitable today. It makes me wonder why these names have stood as complimentary and proud emblems of the image they project for so many years and suddenly there are those who want to take these logos and names, which as Chief Louie has stated, are “signs of the highest honour and respect” which I and millions of others are in complete agreement.
It makes me wonder if those who are offended by these names and logos have in fact some deep-rooted racism of their own that needs an outlet and this is the route they have taken.
I am in no way condoning racism of any form, but in my opinion, Chief Louie has once again shown he has the guts and common sense to take the high road while so many only tend to fan the flames of hate and division by their obsessive and twisted concept of what these names and logos actually stand for.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Anti-mask protesters simply put, are stupid
Dear Editor:
Forrest Gump, famously used the quote, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
This phrase seems very appropriate when applied to the group of Kelowna people featured on Global News who had gathered to protest the wearing of masks and social distancing meant to protect them and others from the COVID-19 virus.
I don’t wish them any bad luck — actually I do — but it might teach them a lesson if they ended up in the hospital — or better yet, get arrested and spend a few nights in jail.
There are several wise sayings that suit people who object to laws that are made to protect them from themselves:
• Stupidity makes you dangerous to yourself and everyone around you.
• We are all born ignorant, but one must work hard to remain stupid.
• The problem with the world is that intelligent people are full of doubts, while the stupid ones are full of confidence.
• Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.
• Life is hard but it’s harder if you’re stupid.
• If we’re looking for the source of society’s troubles, we shouldn’t test people for drugs, we should test them for stupidity.
• God must love stupid people — he made so many of them.
Watching the Republicans gathered together on the White House lawn, fawning over their asinine leader, I would have thought that most Canadians had more common sense than that, but the Kelowna protest group would have fit right in with them.
As Agatha Christie said in one of her novels, “Use that fluff of yours you call a brain.”
Frank Martens
Summerland
Strange linguistics by the 45th president
Dear Editor:
Disregarding the content, two things have always bothered me about Donald Trump’s speeches since he was elected, including those made at the GOP convention.
One is that he frequently appears to be distracted, looking anywhere but at his audience, the other is that he almost always allows his voice to trail away when he is making a point and especially during the last sentence or two of his speech.
The distraction suggests to me that he has little interest in the audience and that he wishes he was somewhere else. The trailing away of his voice contrasts with most politicians and speakers at gatherings where the speaker is promoting a cause. Most such speakers build up when they make a point and emphasize the last few words. They make a point of doing this at the end of their speech, ending with strong emphasis.
The fact that Trump allows his voice to fall away conveys to me that, whether he realizes it or not, instinctively he has little or no confidence in what he has said.
Personally, I find this very worrying in a man who is supposed to be the leader of his country.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Unnecessary CERB is start of socialism
Dear Editor:
Why do the Liberals keep pushing me COVID-19 money that I didn’t ask for?
First, it was a $300 payment for being an OAS recipient. Now it seems
I’m getting a $600 payment because I’m a veteran with a disability.
Veterans’ compensation is directly linked to an agreed-upon level of disability sustained in military service. It’s not intended to be a politically-inspired gesture. If one’s disability related condition worsens, there is a mechanism which allows for an increased level of compensation. The integrity of this system should be protected for the sake of the veteran and the taxpayer.
Is there anyone in this fair land who hasn’t gotten COVID-19 money for one reason or another? This can’t continue until they find an effective vaccine, which may be a long time away. We need some restraint to conserve money for genuine needs.
Researchers are frantically hunting for a COVID-19 vaccine. Hopefully, they’ll stumble across one for rampaging socialism too.
We need to cut spending in less-essential areas to avoid bankrupting the country. But the sky’s the limit; it’s all spend, spend, spend.
They’re bribing us with our children’s and grandchildren’s money to buy the next election.
Brrrp, goes the money machine!
It’s right out of the socialist playbook. Creation of widespread dependency on government makes people submissive and easier to manipulate and control. It also locks in a reliable voting constituency.
Goodbye Canada; hello Venezuela!
It’s hardly surprising that the NDP sees the CERB as a springboard for a universal basic-income scheme. Why work for a living when you can vote for a living? Sooner or later, there must be an adult discussion on how we pay the piper for all this.
History will judge the Liberals harshly for using massive government spending under the label of a pandemic to cement their grip on power.
We don’t need to wait for history to judge them and their NDP enablers in the next election.
We’ve seen quite a flip-flop from the Liberals on veterans. First, Justin Trudeau said disabled veterans were asking for too much. Now we don’t even need to ask. Soldiers are quite cynical about politicians and their motives; and with good reason. They get sent in to sort out their failures.
I’ll reject this payout because there’s no need or justification for it. If it comes, it will go to the Penticton Regional Hospital CT scanner fund.
John Thompson
Kaleden