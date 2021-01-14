Not surprised, but saddened by images
It is with great sadness that I witnessed the recent events in Washington. But it is not with surprise.
The Republican Party is a party of privileged white people and uneducated, misinformed, poor white folks.
For years, the GOP fear of changing demographics has propelled suppression of the vote of minorities and the poor.
This was never more apparent than in the recent elections, where polling stations were closed, mail was curtailed, mail-in voting was questioned, and elections were sought to be overturned.
Against whom? People of colour and the poor.
But the minorities and the disenfranchised are now realizing their power, and they are voting in numbers like never before – and well they should, if society is to change for the better.
Recent correspondence from some Okanagan contributors to certain publications cause me concern. Of particular interest is a recent contribution in which the writer points out the benefits given to the needy by the Canadian government during this time of COVID-19. The writer goes on to state “…an increasing number of low-income people will be voting Liberal in the next election,” adding that will create a huge challenge for the Conservative party. I hope so.
The writer goes on to complain about a broken promise of electoral reform – stating that a majority of Canadians support proportional representation where the final policy could be decided by a group of radical parties: Communists; Nazis; Truth Tellers; Oath Keepers; Proud Boys, etc.
Oh yes, they could all have representation and could co-operate under one leader. I wonder if Canadian voters are fully aware of the implications. Maybe if one party does not get a clear majority, there could be a run-off between the top two? Or perhaps minority governments do force co-operation and should remain the norm, despite some shortcomings.
The Liberal government has kept 92% of its promises. I can’t believe anyone believes any party other than the Liberals would have handled the COVID crisis as well. I would like to know those details.
All parties should welcome and encourage all Canadians to vote, no matter their social standing or financial status. Or is this contrary to the wishes of the Harper Conservative Party? I am beginning to think so.
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
(Patrick MacDonald is a former Penticton resident and occasional contributor to letters to the editor.)
What has America become with Trump?
Canada and Mexico are about to become the new haven for fleeing, hungry American refugees as America fragments into Trump’s North American Syria and Civil War.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
COVID shines light on long-term care
COVID-19 has shown we can no longer afford to ignore long-standing issues with long-term care and home care. More than 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Canada have occurred in long-term care facilities, the highest proportion – by a longshot – among the 14 developed countries that track this data. Reports from the Canadian Armed Forces detailed the tragic conditions in our long-term care homes, conditions that were made worse by COVID-19, but that sounded all too familiar to those with experience with long-term care.
Canadians are living longer and more of us are dealing with chronic conditions and diseases. By the end of this decade, those aged 65 and older will make up almost a quarter of the population. The demand on health care is only going to increase.
Our health-care system has not kept pace with Canada’s aging population, and if we do not make changes soon, we will not be equipped to meet the health needs of Canadians. It is time we include older adult care in our national health framework and start managing, funding and regulating long-term and home care in the same way as other parts of our system — with national standards tied to funding.
National standards will guarantee a standard level of quality care, the availability of equitable and consistent services across the country, and adequate levels of funding for these types of care.
As we look to the new year, all levels of government must resolve to work together to fix long-term and home care and ensure older adults can access the care they need.
Garry Hamilton
Vernon
Thank you teachers, you do make a difference
I like to skim the obits — I feel like I need to respect the people who have lived such long lives by at least reading about their lives.
On Jan. 10, I came across Alan Ormerod, who lived in Fort McMurray once upon a time. I feel compelled to write this letter and thank Alan for being such a great math teacher. I was a student at Fort McMurray Composite High school 1977-1980. He inspired me to become a teacher and to believe that I was a good learner. He made math easy for me, it was a logical process.
He would not have remembered me as a student as I was one of many he taught but I would like his family to know that he was a great teacher and I am sure he inspired many young people. I read his obituary and am grateful to see that he lived a full and active life.
To all teachers – you never know how you touch a life – but you do.
Kelly Betts
Mill Bay
A pause is needed
The Government of B.C. and BC Housing are proposing another supportive-housing project at 3420 Skaha Lake Road.
Would it not be prudent to take a pause on this proposed project? We believe the citizens of Penticton deserve a complete and immediate review of the three most recent projects by BC Housing in Penticton, namely Burdock House, Compass Court and Compass House. What has been the impacts on our community, both positive and negative? Have we actually gone out and asked the citizens who reside, or have businesses near these facilities, how have these facilities impacted on them?
What were the written commitments in the development permit given by the City when approving these projects? Have these commitments been by BC Housing and the Government of B.C.?
Lessons must have been learned and if the commitments made by BC Housing were not achieved, what has been the cost to the City and its taxpayers? One example would be policing costs, has there been an increase of policing costs, has council reviewed police statistics related to these three locations?
If policing costs have increased, who paid for these increased costs — the B.C. government, BC Housing, or Penticton taxpayers?
It is our understanding these locations were to have health-care professionals on-site to provide the care to those who have challenges with respect to homelessness, mental health, addictions and other health issues. Have these commitments been met?
Also, what were the commitments BC Housing made for on-site 24-hour security and what has actually happened?
We personally think the citizens of Penticton deserve to know now, and the City should take “a pause’ on new supportive- housing projects.
We need an immediate and a timely review of what has actually happened versus what BC Housing and the City expected to happen. Once the review is completed, it must be made public. And no other similar development permits should be issued until the citizens of Penticton have been made fully aware of lessons learned and actions to be taken and written into future development permits for supportive-housing projects for those in need.
The B.C. government and BC Housing have an obligations to provide all the services for those truly in need.
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
“Happy holidays” is about inclusion
Re: “What’s so bad about Merry Christmas?,” (Herald, Jan.12).
Robert Collen thinks that saying “Merry Christmas“ is a blessing. For those who celebrate Christmas, it, no doubt, is. However, not everyone celebrates Christmas. During the traditional Christmas season, there are approximately, depending on the year, 10 other non-Christmas celebrations.
Saying “Happy holidays” is not so much a politically-correct statement as an inclusive and broad message as it is respects those who do not celebrate Christmas.
A good rule of thumb would be that, if you know someone celebrates Christmas, wish them a whole-hearted merry one. If you are unsure, then a sincere “Happy holidays” is appropriate.
“Happy holidays” neither insults Christmas nor takes away from the meaning or celebrations, but respects others and brings everyone to the seasonal table.
Leslie Manion
Penticton
Volunteers could help with vaccine rollout
While it’s a fact that the various COVID vaccines are available and the supply chains are in place, the problem appears to be delivery of the medicine to the arms of the recipients. I suggest the problem may lie with the availability of people to administer the doses.
The majority of health-care workers are being utilized in hospitals and other urgent locations, leaving a gap in the system.
Let’s put our thinking caps on and make some suggestions as to who else might be capable and willing to volunteer for the job. This might include those who are already administering to family members, or themselves, and know how to do it.
Volunteers could also be recruited to do the paperwork.
Marlene Johnsen
Chilliwack
