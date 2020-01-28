Snow crews lack consideration
Dear Editor:
I know it has been a harsh winter this year, but in the last 42 years I have been living in this part of the Okanagan, I have seen similar and worse weather.
But, I’ve never encountered something like the attached picture below.
This was the case with the roads and especially the driveways. For a month now, the roads were in such bad shape, like never before. I wonder why this is happening now and if this is going to be the new norm from now on.
I heard that the road-maintenance people are bothered about the volumme of calls of complaint they get. How couldn’t they if that’s how people find their driveways when in a hurry to go to work or do other business?
Elias Phiniotis
West Kelowna
Assisted dying: ask older people
Dear Editor:
In 1967, the young Pierre Trudeau took the lead in decriminalizing homosexual acts. In explaining his position, he famously said, “There’s no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.”
In this he was drawing on the fundamental principle of personal liberty: Individuals are the sole arbiters of what is best for themselves so long as their actions do not infringe upon the liberty of others.
Looking back. it is clear that the decriminalization of homosexuality is one of the great steps forward in human rights in our country.
Assisted dying is a similar issue.
Fundamentally, it too is about personal liberty. For those of us who embrace the principle of personal liberty, there is no place for the state in the decisions of people who face an unbearable future to end their own lives. The Catholic Church has no legitimate interest in these decisions.
And the state has none.
Three propositions concerning assisted dying, all based on the principle of liberty, are of particular importance to me.
• The right to die ought not to be restricted to only those who might die in the relatively foreseeable future.
• People suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia should be able to end their lives in accordance with an advance-care directive.
• Health care professionals should not be obligated to participate in the delivery of assisted death.
I am in my mid-70s. On assisted dying, the opinions of older people like me are unusually well-informed. Because we have seen first-hand the suffering and the needless squandering of resources that is caused by inadequate access to assisted dying, and because we might very well find ourselves in need of assistance in dying in the foreseeable future, we have thought long and hard about the issue.
We older people are the experts on this issue. And among us, there is overwhelming support for legislation that implements the three propositions set out above.
Curtis Eaton
Kelowna
Help our planet, stop idling
Dear Editor:
Why doesn’t Kelowna have an idling bylaw, like many other cities do?
So much attention is given to climate change, yet we still allow individuals to leave their vehicles idling for long periods of time.
Case in point. We have an idiot in our neighbourhood who feels compelled to leave his pick-up truck idling at 5:45 a.m. for 30-40 minutes every morning, regardless of the outside temperature. If anyone wants to check how long one needs to warm up their vehicle — regardless of the temperature when cold — just Goggle the question. Would you believe it’s far less than one minute?
We wake up every morning, Monday to Friday, by the loud sound of this idiot’s diesel truck and he could care less. He spews CO2 into the air at an incredible rate yet there is no by-law preventing him from doing so.
By avoiding idling for just three minutes a day for a year, CO2 emissions could be reduced by 1.4 million tonnes annually.
Wouldn’t it be worth it?
Do the math on how much just this one idiot spews into the air by idling his vehicle 30-40 minutes just in the morning. I’m sure he idles his truck elsewhere as well yet he is still allowed to do this.
The bylaw officer’s hands are tied so we continue losing sleep and he continues spewing millions of CO2 into the atmosphere .
Everyone reading this letter should contact the mayor and council members to get this long-overdue bylaw quickly in place.
Doyle Bray
Kelowna
Stop dumping sewage in Lake Okanagan
Dear Editor:
Re:Vernon’s sewage to Okanagan Lake (Daily Courier, Jan. 23)
To call the sewage “treated” is the wrong term.
Sewage is sewage.
What is done to the sewage is removing the solids — paper, pads, rubbers, hair, plastics of all sorts and so much more. Bacteria is allowed to consume phosphates and nitrates carried along with the sewage. Aluminum sulphate is then added to make the last particles settle down to be captured and removed.
The aluminum sulphate stays in the liquid to enter the lake. All the pharmaceuticals and other drugs taken by the public and urinated into the system, will also go directly to the lake as will antifreeze and other spills — you cannot count them all. Sewage is not treated or purified — sewage is sewage since it is not fit to drink.
Not recommended.
Sewage is altered or processed, but not purified as we believe it to be said.
Last, the sewage is treated by chlorination (another chemical) and or ultra-violet light to attempt to kill any bacteria that is attempting to enter the Okanagan Lake.
Who benefits from this system? Okanagan Lake drains from north to south. Kelowna has their domestic water pump house at Knox Mountain so Kelowna will drink this processed sewage — eventually, since the sewage will move south.
I do not blame Vernon for this since Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and everyone else along the system dumps their processed sewage into this water system.
By the time the processed sewage reaches the south Okanagan, the drugs available in the water should be strong enough to cure cancer, prevent pregnancies, cure hemorrhoids, fallen arches and much more — no more drug store purchases needed for the old retired people.
Men, please do not drink too much water since Viagra will also be present in the system —the sewer plant cannot remove this either.
Why do we have this system?
Because it is the cheapest way to deal with our sewage — out of sight out of mind. Vernon’s irrigation system is by far the better means of using this processed sewage.
Kelowna could learn form this, but Kelowna cannot see that far because of the rose colored glasses we wear.
Everything is just fine until we cannot use our lake water anymore.
What does Vernon save?
Electricity, it costs to irrigate, pumps are required. If this sewage is so pure, maybe Nestle’s should bottle it so we can walk about with our new drinks.
You can buy bottled water, but what is to say it did not come from the city supply?
Tell all the tourist to some and sample our lake water — it has real body — chemical content unknown.
Jorgen Hansen
Kelowna
Daylight times means dark a.m.
Dear Editor:
So, so glad to see daylight before 8 a.m., even if it is a bit dull with the rain.
I can’t imagine what December and January would be like with sunrise not happening until 9 a.m.
I don’t know why Premier John Horgan has his knickers in such a twist about daylight saving time.
His survey was poorly designed and biased toward the answer that he wanted.
There should have been three items: standard year round, standard time changing to daylight saving in the summer and daylight saving year round, and respondents should have been able to rank their answers as 1, 2 and 3.
Fran Wertman
Mayne Island
The Timber Baron’s Widow
Dear Editor:
All the timber barons of my youth names that were once legendary in the tree-filled valleys of the Kootenays. Now so old, they look back on the forests they have razed, and fear the future.
Too old to hold a saw
Lying in the deathbed, begging the wife
To “live large with all the money I made logging. Travel!
Live for all the decades I wasted in the forest,
Live for me.”
I enter the names of their descendants in the database.
The timber baron’s widow has all the time and money in the world
Still, all she has are her memories.
The first tree her husband killed to show her how it screamed
When a red hot axe was buried in its trunk, excited her.
It was enough to show his power, enough to make her say “yes.”
The timber baron’s widow goes to travel shows alone now
Being rich and powerful never gained her any friends.
Wandering the Earth, she still hears a million screaming trees.
Arlette Alcock
Kelowna
Others deserve protection
Dear Editor:
Regarding the current and future spate of publicity about the moving royals. Many people say, “Let them do their thing.” That’s fine, just so we don’t have to pay for “their own thing” with our own thing, our taxes.
If any family should be state protected, it’s those women and children threatened and terrorized by their live-in or stalking husbands and fathers, who often kill them.
Meghan and Harry gave up the best family protection anyone could have, and shouldn’t expect us to take over.
Joy Lang
Kelowna
