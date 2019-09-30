Water columnist serving fake news
Dear editor:
Fake news is everywhere. Unfortunately enough people believed it to elect an illegitimate President and also swayed the Brexit referendum in the UK.
Reading Tania Gustafson‘s column, “What’s in your Water,” (Okanagan Saturday, B8, Sept. 14) alarm bells went off when she quotes from Extreme Natural Health News. Red flag! ENHN is not known for being very factual and the link provided arrived with a “404 error.” It does not exist.
Apparently the CEO of Pepsi admitted that Aquafina water was just ordinary tap water. This is obviously fake news. This fake story has been going around since 2007 according to Snopes. Snopes is a third-party fact checker on conspiracy theories and fake news.
Anyone drinking Aquafina water would know it is not just tap water. The first clue is that it does not contain any bleach as our tap water does. It is refreshing and delicious... not like tap water at all. The source water for Aquafina may be tap water, however it is purified by reverse osmosis, which removes the chlorine, fluoride and other contaminants. Minerals are also removed leaving just pure delicious water.
One should be looking to nutritious food for your daily minerals as you could never drink enough water to meet recommended dietary requirements.
By the way, distilled water does not conduct electricity as stated. Also, chlorine in tap water can create trihalomethanes that are carcinogenic.
Maybe Tanya Gustafson can write about the health benefits of ingesting chlorine from our tap water or the benefits of showering in it. Hmmm I won’t hold my breath on that one!
Derek Morgan
Penticton
Youth deserve to be taken seriously
Dear editor:
Re: “Don’t take advice from 16-year-old,” Herald, Letters, Sept. 26
At first, I was quite taken aback by the title of Andy Richards’ letter and confused as to why someone may have that mindset. It was blunt and quite disheartening. I decided that as a young person myself (I just turned 18 in August) I should take the time to respond to this extraordinarily amiss attitude.
A 16-year-old cannot vote, (although a resolution was passed at the UBCM Conference this past week to lower the provincial voting age to 16) therefore they have no say in politics and we all know that politics influences our entire world and everything around us. All we have is our words and our actions to help legitimize our stance in this world.
So Andy, you say that “you aren't ready to have high school students rule the world,” and to that I say, how are we supposed to rule anything when we are told that our opinions don’t matter and some adults would not take advice from us anyway?
I encourage you to learn about some timely powerful youth such as Kesz Valdez, Malala Yousafzia, Claudette Colvin, Jazz Jennings, etc. Learn about them, and then come back to tell me that you wouldn’t take their advice.
In Penticton specifically, teenagers in high school created an entire youth resource centre (The Foundry) that now offers services such as mental health
counselling, substance abuse aid, primary care, group support and much more. Again, please tell me that the youth that created this still don't deserve for you to listen to their ideas about the world around them and value their opinions.
You are from Summerland, so I assume you have heard about the Summerland Blossom Ambassador Pageant? This is a development program that teaches young girls valuable life skills. Three from the program are selected to travel around the province representing the town of Summerland. Again, please tell me that these youth are not responsible or knowledgeable enough to have their advice taken seriously.
When you open your mind to see new perspectives, no matter the age of the person who is presenting another perspective, it is amazing the kind of person you can become.
I want to thank you, Andy, for sending in your letter, because it has once again given me another reason to continue to advocate for youth and the legitimacy of our ideas.
Sarah Wood
Penticton
Apartments ought to be off-limits
Dear editor:
Re: Campaign rule riles apartment dwellers, Herald, A1, Sept. 27
I and many other residents in Cherry Lane Towers are also upset that Elections Canada has given politicians the right to canvass inside apartment and condo dwellings.
Lately our complex has been dealing with a lot of security issues (especially unwanted people breaking into our complex and causing damage to our buildings). Our strata has spent a lot of time and money dealing with these issues.
For this reason our residents have become very diligent about not allowing unknown people in our front door. As a senior citizen I find it appalling to find out I could get a $5,000 fine or spend six months in jail if I don’t allow a politician in. Who’s to say an undesirable person won’t claim they are a politician and demand to be let in?
I find it disturbing that the chief electoral officer could enact this law without discussions with strata corporations. Many seniors move to complexes for security reasons and to avoid soliciting. In my opinion if politicians wish to campaign in complexes they need to talk to strata and use their amenities room.
I found it upsetting to have an unannounced, unknown person knock on my door.
Marian Elder
Penticton
Dear editor:
As an owner in Cherry Lane Towers, I applaud the fellow owner who followed the instructions of our strata council.
We have for the past two years had so many incidents of people being let in and then breaking into our lockers rooms, etc. Since the owners have been aware of the non-entry rules, the vandalism has dropped substantially due to this, plus tens of thousands of dollars to repair damage and upgrade our security system.
This is not unique to our condos, but to all condos in and around Penticton and the province. Not one charge has ever been laid in all this time.
With regard to the candidate coming in after being informed of our regulations, all candidates are aware of the election act that says they have the right to enter condos to meet the electorate. It was the way that this candidate treated a voter and a senior that was doing her best to follow the rules. To threaten her with a $5,000 fine was in fact repugnant.
The other concern is that all candidates must understand that proper communication with regard to entering condos must be transparent and posted for the owners, tenants and strata councils.
This could be done via notifying the above in advance so that a poster could be put up advising that candidates would be visiting at a certain date or dates.
Also, how they are going to be let in? Arrangement made with managers and/or strata councils.
Understand, condos like Cherry Lane Towers are basically owned by seniors, and to have someone knock at your door can be very intimidating when you expect your building to be secure from unannounced visitors and/or soliciting.
Bob Otway
Penticton
Our grandchildren deserve better
Dear editor:
I've just finished dutifully washing recyclables as I have been for years and years. I ask myself, what is the point?
Now, I have always suspected that not absolutely everything is recycled, but I’ve been gullible enough to think the figure may be, say, around 90%. Now, CBC Marketplace reports it is more like 9%.
Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to Third World countries to burn, plow into the earth or push into the sea. Apparently there is huge money to be made in “recycling.”
I live in a town that has spent time and effort providing us with special plastic bins for yard waste, recyclables and garbage (which needs to be in plastic bags).
These are picked up by special trucks with special loading abilities (no doubt costly) and I ask myself, what is the point?
So now it's election time. So far, every government we have ever had supports business as usual in spite of their promises and pretty words.
Perhaps it's time to elect a government who has never had the chance to lie to us, one in fact who may actually mind the store, one who truly believes that the planet is not our toilet.
Young people are grasping the point and are not the dupes their elders have been. Perhaps they should be allowed to vote at the age of 16, but then, with business-as- usual governments that will never happen because why would the Liberals or Conservatives want to ever have to change?
I will vote because our grandchildren need us to make better decisions for their futures.
That is the point.
Susanne Cooper
Summerland
