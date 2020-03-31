Amazing legacy of Dave Shunter
Dear Editor:
It is with great sadness that I learned of Dave Shunter’s passing in the Penticton Herald.
Dave took me onto his Pen-Hi staff as teacher-librarian in 1985, and he became not only my principal, but also my valued friend. He had a heart of gold, and was very supportive and appreciative of my endeavours as a teacher, librarian, and coach in his school. His support was very much appreciated!
It was no accident that Pen-Hi was one of the top schools, academically, athletically and artistically, in the entire province. Dave’s leadership, and skill in hiring dedicated teachers, was well known. He was a true professional, in every sense of the word, and he knew how to hire professionals and how to support and inspire them. The tireless community involvement Dave was committed to in Penticton, only adds to his impressive legacy.
Having very little musical talent whatsoever, I especially admired Dave’s prowess in forming and playing in his famous Rube Band. He recently sent me a copy of his book, describing the band’s many adventures and misadventures, and I will continue to treasure his stories.
I am thankful of a couple of lengthy and interesting phone conversations in the past 18 months, during which I was lucky enough to learn more about his life as a teacher, coach, and musician.
Our loss is heaven’s gain — for a man like Dave Shunter, caring, generous, kind, humorous, intelligent, dedicated man that he was, will surely be in heaven now.
My sincere condolences to family and close friends. Penticton and indeed, British Columbia has lost a wonderful man.
Bryan Snider
Penticton
Please take this thing seriously
Dear Editor:
For those who think that these drastic shut-downs to curb COVID-19 are unnecessary: the 1918 influenza virus killed millions worldwide. Well done governments and health authorities.
Those who forget the painful lessons of past tragedies, are doomed to repeat them.
William Bradley Houston
Penticton
Tax-free pay for front-line workers
Dear Editor:
All front-line workers in health care should receive substantial compensation, tax-free, for all their amazing work during this unprecedented time in history.
If cashiers and the like are being compensated extra, which I totally agree with, I think it only fair to similarly compensate front-line health-care workers, tax-free, as a very small token of their tremendous dedication.
Gloria Hamilton
Etobicoke, Ont.
Coronavirus: it’s not all about you
Dear Editor:
“COVID 19 not world’s top killer,” by Richard Knight (Okanagan Weekend, March 28).
I am a retired health-care worker and understand your frustration with what seems a very lopsided effort. However, the tools to prevent many types of killers:
cancer, Diabetes 2, cardiovascular diseases, are very accessible to the general public, they are common knowledge and if some people decide not to follow the advice, they might get sick, but won’t pass it on to others. (Well, bad drivers do kill others).
And I know that sadly, many people with healthy lifestyles get very sick too. Now, in this present case of COVID-19, if the general public doesn’t follow the recommendations, they could become sick or become carriers.
They could pass it on to others exponentially, burdening the health-care system that won’t be able to keep enough space open for the care of cancer patients, cardiovascular emergencies, victims of driving accidents, etc.
So, in spite of the statistics, we have to accept and allow all the noise and efforts to put this pandemic behind so they can focus on the other world’s worse killers.
Maybe afterwards, we can make it mandatory to stop smoking, eat healthy, exercise regularly, drive safely, etc.
All the best!
Angi Lobos-Taylor
Okanagan Falls
Border security could be helpful
Dear Editor:
We will have no problem with deployment of U.S. troops along our Canadian/ U.S. border if it keeps Donald Trump and Mike Pence from escaping to Canada.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
City must use some forethought
Dear Editor:
Well it was 5:30 a.m., this past Friday, and the City of Penticton employee was busy using (of all things) a leaf blower to clean out our new bike lanes on Main Street.
Dust and rock was flying all over at buildings and sidewalks. Really? So did we build the bike lanes without thinking they may need snow removal (that didn’t happen) or proper cleaning devices (to which I doubt a leaf blower is one)?
As a person actually living downtown, to which there are many, this is the goofiest thing ever. Rock flying at buildings ... let’s not direct the rocks to the street, let’s just let it fly at commercial and residential buildings downtown.
Oh yes, we love to re-paint our premises weekly, not really. Not to mention the time of morning this was happening — rock pellets, such a lovely way to awaken. Come on city, let’s have a wee bit of forethought.
T.M. Litwin
Penticton
Put Tory partisan attacks on hold
Dear Editor:
Not ones to let an opportunity for a partisan smear go by; the Conservatives accused the prime minister of a power-grab. But, the Liberals already had, together with the Bloc, a majority to pass the emergency financial legislation. Justin Trudeau thought the magnitude of the legislation warranted all parties have their say; both the Conservatives and NDP were invited to comment and the Liberals were amenable to changes.
To me, this little episode shows a commendable level of bipartisan collaboration exhibited by the Liberals; rare in today’s partisan environment, even rarer with the current roster of Conservatives.
Canadians fully understand Conservative’s unfortunate timing of having a leadership-race right in the middle of a global pandemic. All of us can clearly see Conservatives seek ways to differentiate themselves and get public attention. Fair enough, that’s politics. I think most Canadians realize that Peter MacKay will be Conservative leader. And so, it will be interesting for Canadians to watch how well grassroot western Conservative blue mixes with Canadian Tory red.
Regardless of Conservative’s plight; Canadians have been well served in this crisis by the Liberal government, which has enacted effective financial legislation and provided timely public information. We are all, (thankfully) supported by our strong health-care system and sensible strict enforcement of social-distancing and quarantine rules.
We are under attack and victory requires a wartime discipline; Conservatives need to put partisan attacks on hold and pull with the rest of us, at least until the emergency passes.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Most seniors had an easier go at life
Dear Editor:
Re: “Seniors must be considered first,” by Bryon Berry (Herald, letters, March 27).
It is so tiring to hear some seniors with their “me first” attitude, as expressed by Mr. Berry — and I am a senior.
I would like to know what “our” group did to, as he says, “build this country.” Many seniors have had an easier go at life than those younger than us. Yes, wages were low for us, but even at a low wage, people could afford rent and food and eventually afford to purchase a home. This is not the case today.
The seniors of today, of which I am one, could sell their home at a price much more than they paid and purchase a smaller condo or other type of home, or rent. With this nest egg, plus Old Age Pension, Canada Pension (or other such pension) and the Guaranteed Income Supplement for those of us in the lower income bracket, we do not have the financial stress of many in the younger generation.
They are being laid off work, but required to come up with rent, utilities, money for food, etc. They will not receive this cheque from the government anytime soon and I don’t know of any landlord willing or able to “forgive” rent money.
Financial worries/concerns very often cause health problems mentally and physically. I suggest that Mr. Berry be thankful he has the “fixed income” he complains about, thousands of younger people wish they did!
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
We are living our worst nightmare
Dear Editor:
Last night I had a dream, one of those dreams that you wish you could wake up from, and when you do wake up you fall right back to sleep into the same nightmarish, dark, deep void.
The streets were empty, none of my friends were smiling, my wife looked very worried, she kept going on about the kids. A soft-spoken woman on TV was trying to explain something, a man to her left was making hand and facial gestures as if he was talking to people who weren’t there. Everyone was so somber avoiding each other. I wondered if someone important had died.
I was having difficulty focussing on anything, I tried to wake up but I couldn’t, the dream was endless, I saw my wife on the phone, hearing her say, “ Yes, yes, I saw that too.” People were lining up with masks on. People were wanting to come home, people were dying. Pictures of empty streets, pictures of places that were more like a moonscape.
Then, all of a sudden, there was a loud banging in the hall near my bedroom door. I said, “Who is it? Who is there? Is that you? What do you want? Are you looking for me?”
There was no answer and the banging stopped, I looked out the bedroom window and there was an ambulance outside lights flashing , all the doors and windows were missing, there was a skeleton with a mask on driving it. I cringed in fear trying desperately to wake up, but I couldn’t.
Who was looking for me? What did they want me for? Why me? Oh God! Please wake me up.
I finally woke up covered in sweat. I looked at the bedroom door. It was slightly open as if someone had forgot to close it, the clock display was flashing, there had been a overnight power cut, the fridge had decided to spit out a pile of ice cubes into the empty ice box, which caused the loud banging from down the hall.
I have never been so glad to wake up.
My first wife in the kitchen said, “Are you alright, you look like you have seen a ghost?” My knees were starting to buckle so I sat down and she said, “Shall I put the news on?”
Don Smithyman
Oliver
A friendly hello can do wonders
Dear Editor:
Lots of you may know me,either from my letters to the editor or I may have worked for you at some point.
Well, like a lot of us, this virus gets to me also. Coronavirus is the big story on the television and in the newspapers, so it is always on your mind. It does not scare me as I have worked for a lot of nice people in the past. I am now up in age — a wee bit, haha — but there are ways to forget about it. That’s with positive thinking.
I was just going to the store to get a soda pop and this young, attractive woman with her two children said hello to me. That was so nice to hear.
I’m not sure, but it might have been a girl who I worked with a few years ago. After that, I forgot about the virus. I just looked at her kids, a boy and a girl, and thought how lucky and blessed she was to have picked the right path in life.
What this taught me is people can be nice. One little hello and it can brighten a person’s day.
Stay safe. We will all get through this together.
James Readman
Penticton
Always look on bright side of life
Dear Editor:
As a senior who is used to doing volunteer jobs in various places, it is strange to have more time for myself.
I have the opportunity for more home cooking; reading books that I didn’t have time to read before; playing the piano; sowing seeds in pots indoors and getting the garden ready for planting.
And enjoying walks in the sun.
I feel very sorry for folks in care homes who are now more isolated than ever before and unable to have visitors. Their lives are so much worse than mine.
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
B.C. residents deserve to know
Dear Editor:
Just who are we protecting by refusing to reveal the whereabouts of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the whole of B.C. with the exception of Lynn Valley on the mainland? Are we protecting certain commercial venues?
In this day and age of over-regulated privacy laws is this not endangering the lives of us all by not giving us the options of affected locations we should be avoiding?
Kate Hanley
Victoria