In this Aug. 16, 1969 file photo music fans relax during a break in the entertainment at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, N.Y. It was great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. Fifty years later, memories of the anarchic weekend of Aug. 15-18, 1969, remains sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage for the historic festival.