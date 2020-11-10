A commemoration to our veterans
Dear Editor:
As we approach Remembrance Day, I am hoping that perhaps your readership can assist me with a solemn, but important task related to veterans.
I am the national secretary of the Last Post Fund and one of our initiatives is called the Unmarked Grave Program. We are a non-profit organization with a mission “to ensure that no veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at time of death.”
In many circumstances, when veterans passed away either they, or their family, did not have the financial means to pay for a suitable marker.
In our attempt to locate unmarked veteran graves, we rely on members of the community to provide us with leads to follow up. Our criteria to provide a marker is relatively straightforward: The UMG Program is available to eligible veterans whose grave has not had a permanent headstone or foot marker for five years or more, and who have not previously received funeral and burial funding from the Last Post Fund or Veterans Affairs Canada.
I will also point out that a veteran to us is someone who served, regardless of the era or how long they served. If a grave of a veteran has been marked with a temporary marker (i.e. wooden cross), we will also consider replacing it with something more permanent.
If any of your readers are aware of an unmarked veteran’s grave, regardless of location, I would love to hear from them. I can be reached at kenneth.usher51@gmail.com or by phone at 236-422-1129.
To learn more about the Last Post Fund, visit: www.lastpostfund.ca.
Ken Usher
Penticton
Cycling route will be used by few
Dear Editor:
Re: “What do we want our city to look like 50 years from now,” by Matt Hopkins (Herald, Nov. 5).
Matt, I believe you have misunderstood the opposition to your proposed bicycle route. Most Penticton citizens are not against bicycle lanes. They want safe and sensible ones.
In your column, you state that people are not cycling as they do not feel safe. Martin Street is neither safe nor sensible. It is not good for any but the most advanced cyclists. It is the most expensive, most disruptive and very definitely the least safe. This is why it was the third street that you chose to push for your downtown route.
The present plan is for a two-way cycle path to be constructed on Martin. These are confusing at best. Why does Victoria only have them on quiet residential streets and why is Edmonton removing some? Your present plan will not help to increase cycling in the downtown area. It is a plan that will be paid for by all and used by very few.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
U.S. suffers from inadequate services
Dear Editor:
People like John Thompson (Herald letters, Nov. 6) tend to deal in extremes, skipping merrily along from democracy to communism, leaving out socialism, the adherents of which are judged the happiest in the world — the Scandinavian countries.
CEOs there don’t take home thundreds of times more “compensation” than their employees’ wages.
Thompson claims that David Bond says that governments should get an “even greater share of our wealth” — quoted from John, not David. Most people have no wealth to share, yet pay a higher percentage of taxes compared to their wages than those well off who can afford lawyer-enabled fairly tax-free lives, like Trump.
Of course, the American Tax Free Day comes earlier than others… Who needs tax dollars when the people don’t have health care or decent education?
France has free pre-school for all 3 and 4-year-olds, thereby setting them up for the best possible educational outcomes. Naturally, that doesn’t matter to parents who can afford a stay-at-home mommy or a hire-at-home nanny.
What does Thompson mean by “let’s cheer for education and equal opportunity”? Does he mean we should strive for them now, or that we already have them, which we don’t. The Americans should have had tax money spent on eduation (especially political science) and health (many mental) in order to protect us from the kind of politicians 70 million of them wanted re-elected.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Conservatives could learn from Trump
Dear Editor:
Well, at last! U.S. President Donald Trump can finally say he generated the biggest crowds ever — the ones celebrating his termination of office.
Is this possibly indicative that there are still people in the world who are appalled by blowhards who consistently throw dirt, childish ugly remarks and lie about their achievements and lack thereof?
Our northern “republicans" need to take stock of themselves. They appear to be regressing of late. They have reverted to grade school rhetoric.
Why don’t our Conservatives admit they don’t want to help Canadians — other than their corporate friends — and come clean on what programs they feel are unnecessary? And explain that to their constituents who have little or no income with which to pay the rent or buy groceries and so keep the economy of Canada going.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
B.C. needs proper psychiatric care
Dear Editor:
My 39-year-old daughter has suffered from severe, complicated and persistent mental illnesses for 18 years, during which time she has basically needed to be institutionalized.
Island Health has washed their hands of her because “personality disorders combined with other issues are extremely difficult to treat and go beyond the resources that exist in our current system.”
Since 2016 she has been in and out of the forensic system, jail being the only institution capable of keeping her.
I was going to say “capable of treating her illness” but jail is not a psychiatric facility. She is held, assessed, found criminally responsible, released on to the street with nothing but the prison clothes she wears, only to re-offend, be re-arrested and returned to jail any time from 18 to 72 hours later over and over again.
This is human cruelty. People get fined and jailed for animal cruelty.
Local and provincial mental health authorities are well aware that my daughter needs to be placed in a long-term closed psychiatric facility where she can be treated and supported as her health allows.
There is no such facility in B.C. Why not?
Sally Clarkson
Brentwood Bay
History will judge Trump as great president
Dear Editor:
I am an experienced businessman who has also taught business administration and economics. Four years ago, businessman Donald J. Trump vowed to “make America great again” and was elected president of the United States, the toughest job in the world.
Reportedly, many Americans prospered by making financial gains during Trump’s four-year term.
During Trump’s term, fewer black people were jailed than during the previous president’s four years in office. Black Lives Mattered, to Trump.
With an economist’s approach similar to Canada’s economist, Stephen Harper, Trump pointed to the importance of the labour factor in the four factors of production when he chastised Harley-Davidson for moving their assembly line to Thailand.
Trump pointed to China as the source of COVID-19 and cited their reluctance to share their findings with North America, thus making America’s death rate so high.
Historians will treat Trump’s presidency better than his present critics.
Leo Jacques
Kelowna
It’s foolish for people to follow a fool
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump has made his country’s national debt much, much bigger with his tax cuts for the wealthy; he made achieving global peace much more complex with his small-minded bigotry; and he made American society potentially much more violent with his disrespect for laws, traditions, decency and — above all — democracy.
Trump chose the phrase Make America Great Again as his mantra.
His objective was not the greatness of the United States, but a self-serving means to manipulate the emotions of voters to fulfill his pathologic need to see himself as a so-called winner, no matter what the cost.
His off-handed dismissal of scientific data concerning COVID-19 and global warming speaks volumes about his values and goals.
Trump has demonstrated again and again that he has all the attributes historians will use if they are ever asked to determine who was the biggest, and most dangerous, fool to occupy the White House.
It boggles the mind to realize nearly 50 per cent of Americans see him as their champion.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice
Dear Editor:
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has just issued a recommendation to wear a three-layer mask for enhanced protection against the virus that causes COVID-19. This reflects the evolving nature of the science behind.
However, any gain in protection efficiency will not have much effect if a large number of people do not wear any mask at all.
Just go into a supermarket or large store and many people of assorted ages go around their business unmasked.
There are places with their own policies requiring to use a mask to enter, but many do not have this requirement.
Some stores with a mask policy have seen tense moments and protests by the “no-mask” crowd.
It doesn’t seem fair to leave a store manager to enforce compliance with Health Canada recommendations, as they may have to confront people and most likely they lose customers.
It appears quite evident by now that those unwilling to make a small sacrifice for the sake of their fellow Canadians are not going to wear a mask, no matter how efficient the mask gets.
It’s time for federal and provincial authorities to make masks mandatory, at least in all indoor public spaces, and provide any necessary enforcement.
J. G. Miranda
Victoria