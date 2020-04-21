Let’s support our medical experts
Dear Editor:
I am tired of armchair experts from politicians to pundits (Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and columnist Susan Delacourt) criticizing provincial and federal chief medical health officers and second-guessing their decisions.
In a letter to the editor of April 18, Alan Nicols incorrectly stated that Canada and the United States were behind other countries in testing. This can be checked on many websites showing that testing per million in Canada are higher than in many European countries. And number of tests do not relate to lowering infection, it’s the strategy behind the testing.
We can be thankful that the testing and isolation strategies in B.C. have been very effective. Medical health experts around the world are in constant contact and change their strategies based on the newest information. Hindsight is 20/20.
Let’s support Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Bonnie Henry and let these experts do their jobs and not use decisions made weeks ago to play political games.
I’m confident in the expertise provided by Tam and Henry and grateful that our premier and prime minister show total support for their efforts.
Margaret Holm
Penticton
Trump wouldn’t make it as a chef
Dear Editor:
Chef Donald?
Most people know that those who have made their way into the chef field did not get there by accident or by vote. They worked their way up to finally become chefs, unlike Donald Trump who is somewhat of a bogus businessman and third-rate reality TV host, given a leg up by his father, Frederick C. Trump.
Let’s compare notes on being a successful chef and being a successful leader. Oops, did I say successful leader? Silly me.
To become a chef, an individual must meet seven basic qualifications. The seven basic characteristics needed to become a chef are:
1. Organizational skills. As an executive chef, your job is about more than just cooking food.
2.Willingness to accept criticism.
3. Ability to handle high-stress environments.
4. Curiosity and desire to learn more.
5. Physical stamina.
6. Creativity.
7. Attention to detail.
Having said that, let’s see where Trump might fit in his position. No. 1 is definitely in need of improvement. No. 2 does not exist. No. 3 is out of the question. No. 4 is definitely lacking. No. 5, who knows? No. 6, with Trump, is a non-issue. No. 7 is a self-evident truth. He does not pay any attention to detail.
It is pretty plain to see that Trump could not make it as a chef. He is no more successful as a leader than he would be as a chef. Chefs through cooking conjure up pleasing aromas. Trump as a politician conjures up unpleasant odors.
Don’t be surprised if somewhere down the road there might by a book, “Recipes by Trump!”
Perish the thought.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Love lift us up where we belong
Dear Editor:
I noticed you mentioned “Up Where We Belong” from “An Officer and a Gentleman” in a recent column (Okanagan Weekend, April 11). This is a tremendous song about perseverance and hope. My Calgary-based Choir Revv52 just did a virtual video of that song that I thought you might like.
The video can be found on YouTube: “Up Where We Belong by Revv 52 — Virtual Choir.”
Stuart Quinn, Tenor
Calgary
Cash grab by the pharmacies
Dear Editor:
I am in total agreement with Colette Belzil’s letter to the editor with regard to prescription refill policy by pharmacies (Herald, April 17).
I have also raised this matter at the pharmacy only to be told that the service charge would apply with each prescription filling. It is not our fault that the pharmaceutical association is recommending only one fill per month of medication, so why should we be penalized with the extra service charges?
I would have to fill six medications, each at a $10.60 dispensing fee totalling $63.60 for 30 days, the following two months would cost me a further $127.20, totalling $190.80 for the Pharmacare 100-day policy.
Perhaps, if a few more people raised the objection to this cash grab, it may make the pharmacies change their policy of charging multiple dispensing fees on prescription refills for the 100-day policy. Medications are expensive enough without this added charge each month on each prescription.
Brenda Perkins
Penticton
The secret is in helping others
Dear Editor:
Yes it is true,we all have to work as a team and as a big, caring city to help each other. Yes, this virus scares me, as I am not as young as I used to be.
My point is very simple. Forget about the race, age or social position of a person, just help, then maybe we can get things going again and there does not have to be money attached to helping out.
As a personal example, I was coming back from the store with three bags of food for a friend and this girl came up behind me and asked if she could help. I thought about it. I am a bit stubborn.
She was about 25 or so, but a girl with a kind heart. The last thing she said was make sure you wash your hands. I said,
“You sound like my sister.”
When you get up in age, you look at things a lot differently. Women and young people must always be respected.
Lots of people are scared, but we will get through this together. Just keep helping and encouraging others as much as you can. And please stay safe.
James Readman
Penticton
Create their own local compost sites
Dear Editor:
Residents in the northeast corner of Penticton are organizing and protesting a proposed composting facility just above the Campbell Mountain landfill.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is eyeing the agricultural-zoned property at 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd. for the project, which would feature an enclosed system to compost organic waste, including residential food scraps, and biosolids from the Penticton and Okanagan Falls sewage treatment plants.
Opposition from neighbours is building, with persons whose properties would be impacted by the 80-acre plot in which the RDOS is interested. There are currently 240 names on two petitions against the project.
This proposal would move the 3.5-acre site from the landfill to across the street, and enlarge the footprint by a magnitude of 20X times taking over an 80-acre site that is currently used for farming and in the ALR.
There are several issues here. The RDOS will be taking a small and manageable operation to an enormous scale. This has environmental impacts such as the corridor for elk in the area, and the loss forever of possibly the last large parcels of agricultural land in the Penticton area.
The answer may be that the communities that are to come in to send their material to the proposed site create their own local sites. The sites would be small such as the current operation at Campbell Mountain, employment would remain local and the air quality impact greatly reduced.
As stated, B.C. only has a 5% agricultural land base. This application needs to be struck down so that ag-land is protected.
Steve Boultbee
Penticton
Land management long-term game
Dear Editor:
Summerland council does not have the best interests of the long-term progress of our community in their decision regarding the site of the solar project.
Council decided on the proposed site after a closed meeting with no public input. They had one day to consider the staff report recommending the proposed site.
Summerland council has chosen what appears to be a good site for the project. But, in reality, the solar project does not require such high-valued land. The expert report evaluating all of the publicly-owned lands in Summerland recommended three other properties, some of which have much less potential for other uses. Installing a utility would enhance the value of otherwise useless land.
The proposed site is not such a parcel. It is part of the Urban Growth Area and has been included in sewer-system planning. It provides infill development between downtown and the Deer Ridge subdivision. It provides for the possibility of sewer service to Deer Ridge and the 300 acres of publicly- owned land to the west of our town.
The cheapest and most affordable way for the taxpayers of our town to avoid future tax increases is to plan well for future growth.
Good land management of our publicly- owned lands in Summerland requires evaluating them for their highest and best use. Some of them have been so neglected and overused that they have little natural value left. Some could be salvaged for food growing and some of them have good potential for housing.
Unfortunately, no one is minding these community assets and they become subject to the whim of the day.
I strongly urge the taxpayers in Summerland to consider this matter seriously as it will affect our future.
Lorraine Bennest
Summerland
Andrew Scheer’s sense of entitlement
Dear Editor:
I have read about our leader of the Opposition in Canada’s Parliament, stuffing a small plane with five children, his wife and himself when the government jet was supposed to only be carrying three or four passengers. This shows me that Scheer has a very bloated sense of entitlement
You sir, were elected to Parliament — not your family. This plane was supposed to pick MPs up in western Canada and get them to Ottawa for a special sitting. What happened to social distancing on that flight? Your wife and children should have flown commercial — like the rest of us.
Shame on you.
John Kiceluk
Penticton
What happened to essential travel?
Dear Editor:
Spring appears to be here in Penticton as tourists from Alberta began arriving over the Easter weekend.
I thought that both John Horgan and Jason Kenney said not to do non-essential travel. It doesn’t seem to have taken effect.
I’m very tempted to put the license plate numbers in this letter, but as I can’t say for certain all five vehicles I saw weren’t here for essential travel (though parking twice at Skaha Beach is indicative in one case and having bikes is too.)
Should I be contacting a by-law officer about this or mind my own business?
Bill Webb
Penticton
A pleasant walk became lovely
Dear Editor:
What a delightful surprise awaited me today as I walked beside Penticton Creek! Spaced out throughout my jaunt was a beautifully-painted rock with an inspiring message.
As I was walking, I found myself looking for the next one.
Thank you to whoever did that. It definitely uplifted me and made my walk so pleasant.
Barb Davidson
Penticton
Complacency from not working
Dear Editor:
The longer people remain at home instead of going to work, many will, or have, become too complacent, too comfortable with staying at home. Is this true?
Government monetary assistance and other provident services are not fiscally sustainable or repeatable measures.
As each employable or young person joins the work force, it automatically puts untold numbers of others to work. Canadian high-living standards result from being fully making use of their abilities. Fortunately, most Canadians are actively working without seemingly being the sole cause of additional virus contagion.
Over time, non-workers suffer numerous adverse side effects that are handed down to repeat generations. True?
Resulting in family breakdown, violence. anger, homelessness, loss of dignity and respect, to name a few. As we regain prior lockdown conditions of employment, consumerism and active socializing, does not necessarily add up to a corresponding amount of additional virus contaminations.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Graduations rank above Olympians
Dear Editor:
Re: “Grad ceremonies the least of our worries right now,” by James Miller (Okanagan Weekend, April 18).
Really James, to trivialize the graduation and cap-and-gown ceremony of a group that has worked hard for 13 years and in the same paragraph say they don’t compare to hockey players or Olympic athletes is appalling.
Cap-and-gown ceremonies started in the 13th Century, long before hockey and Memorial Cups. These students have missed an important rite of passage that has been celebrated by so many and denied to them by a pandemic not of their making. Those athletes and players will, in all likelihood, get another chance. The graduates of 2019-2020 will not. Apologize to this group with your cap in hand James!
Maureen Duncan
Penticton