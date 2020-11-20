Double standard on international travel
Dear Editor:
So I see that our NDP provincial government, which kept numbers artificially low during the lead-up and during the election (only to see them triple after they were elected), now wants to shut down B.C.
But they are still allowing flights in from other countries and have been doing so since March 2020, when this all started.
Type in “YVR arrivals” into your search engine and see what is really going on. Our government is OK to let folks from where it all started in China still come in. There are flights from Chengdu, China; Hong Kong, Delhi, India; Guangzhou, China; Tokyo, Seoul, South Korea; Taipei, Taiwan; in addition to flights from Europe, there are flights from the United States where many critics are saying it’s worse — San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, Phoenix and more.
And that’s just today.
Check out the same for Toronto (Google YYZ arrivals) or Montreal (YUL), where arrivals are coming in from the U.S., Europe, Asia, Central America, Middle East, and the Caribbean.
I understand the government’s desire to now get a handle on things, but if they want our country, our businesses, and our families to lock down to lower the curve, how about stopping any flights originating outside of Canada from arriving for the same period we are locked or partially locked down?
Why must we lose business, lose school days, lose time with loved ones while Canada and B.C.’s government still allows international travel to continue unabated?
Something is wrong when our leaders are focused on being globalists instead of caring for its own citizens. It’s time to say enough to the doublespeak and the lies or mistruths by those wishing to control us, but allow their global masters to dictate still who and what we do and who comes into our country or how we operate.
It’s time to reset and focus on Canadians — not the reset the prime minister is wanting to do with the United Nations.
Ron Kubek
Summerland
Congratulations city council on bike lanes
Dear Editor:
I applaud Penticton City Council for their bold move to approve a plan for proper designated bike lanes through the centre of the city from Okanagan to Skaha Lake.
I do not live in the city, but bike there frequently and of necessity must dodge back and forth through back lanes and less busy streets to avoid the dangers of Main Street and other main thoroughfares; not conducive to leisurely shopping on a bike.
Change is always accompanied by fear of what will transpire (not always unjustified), so I appreciate the concerns of downtown business owners along the route, in particular in a time of serious income and life-disrupting change for which nobody was able to plan. That said, the experience of other cities which have even completely closed off car access in business areas is the opposite of what is feared: business increases rather than decreases.
People are moving more slowly, are not concerned about where to park or avoiding other drivers and pedestrians, and the latter as well as bike riders are motivated to window shop which tends to result in buying. As at the Farmers Market, people loiter, chat, go in for a coffee, and so on.
A series of articles in The Weekly Guardian paper from a month or so ago documented this. In Copenhagen, for example, a city one thinks of as having a strong bicycle culture — and it does — the change from car traffic through main shopping areas to exclusively pedestrian and bicycles happened only about 30 years ago, during the 1980s economic downturn.
The change was enacted very quickly, and unilaterally, by the city council. Cries of business destruction were very soon turned into coos of satisfaction as sales increased significantly.
The future is never certain, but from both an environmental and economic point of view, this bike route is likely to become not only a very popular amenity, but a strong card for the city’s future. The details have yet to be worked out, but I do hope that the basic plan, and aims, are not watered down because of simple ear of change.
Eva Durance
Penticton
Election fraud caused by the Republicans
Dear Editor:
Donald Trump has been screaming “election fraud” ever since election day, if not before.
He’s right. There have been numerous instances of election fraud. Problem is they’ve all been committed by Trump himself or people acting on his directions.
Think about his numerous attempts to prevent people thought to be Democrat supporters from registering to vote or making it exceptionally difficult for them to cast their vote by allocating poverty stricken voters to polling stations located on the opposite side of the city to where they live.
Think about his attempts to get mail in voting blocked (before voting day). What about his multiple attempts to get votes cast for Joe Biden rejected to say nothing about his numerous utterly frivolous law suits trying to stop votes being counted.
Trump seems to have convinced himself that anybody who doesn’t vote for him is voting illegally. The man has obviously been corrupted by power because his behavior now is worse than it was during the 2016 election.
Brian Butler
Penticton
COVID pandemic is going to be a mere blip on our planet
Dear Editor:
One would have to be a halfwit not to see the writing on the wall. Even if your faith in the good Lord almighty is unshakable. Even if your rose-coloured glasses are the best that money can buy. And, even if your daily dose of advice from the nice ladies called Miss Bonnie and Miss Theresa is falling short of what’s believable, surely you must now see that despite their best efforts, the “Nothing is working”-people worldwide have had enough of what’s not working. Apathy is setting in. Rules and regulations are being ignored by the masses. This bug is going to run its course with Mother Nature’s blessing, it will be over only when she says, “It’s over” and not a minute before. You can concoct a vaccine and tell the people that it is 90% good, but again Mother Nature will decide the validity on that one.
It is clearly going to get a lot worse before we see the light in the tunnel. This is not fear mongering. The universe is unfolding as it does. This pandemic will tragically be but a blip in the life of this planet, cool comfort to those who have loved and lost.
If there was ever a time to come together this is it, we will weather the storm, the hurricane will pass the winds will die down and we will all pick up the pieces.
Mr. (James) Miller, might I suggest that if you decide to run this letter, please don’t publish it on your Friday All-Good News edition.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Now is the time to mandate masks
Dear Editor:
“There’s a time for everything.”
Is it now time for the B.C. government to mandate the wearing of masks?
A supermarket I regularly shop at has a sign on the window: “Face-coverings will be required while shopping in .… stores in B.C.” Hand sanitizer is available for customers, yet some don’t wear masks. I’ve spoken to the manager, who said it’s difficult to enforce.
Parents and teachers know you get the behaviour from children that you allow. Appropriate consequences can work to get the desired behaviour. (Google: books by Lee and Marlene Canter, such as “Assertive Discipline” and “Assertive Discipline For Parents.”)
The manager should tell employees to only serve customers wearing masks. Yes, it’s going to upset some, but short-term pain for long-term gain. Do this once. Either the customer will never return, but more likely, the customer will return the next time wearing a mask.
This idea can be applied to almost any business. If a customer walks in without a mask, he or she should be given one.
Google “BC COVID-19 Data” and click “Positivity.”
Since Nov. 12, the daily positivity rate for B.C. has been over 6.0. On Nov. 16, the Interior Health rate was 3.4.
A school is closed if a certain number of cases is declared an “outbreak,” or officials decide to close a school before it reaches “outbreak” level.
On Nov. 14, the positivity rate in the Fraser Health region was 9.2. In a letter to Premier John Horgan, BCTF president Teri Mooring urged him to reduce class size to 15 students.
Reducing class size to 15 should occur in all schools in the province. Students could attend on alternate days; or attend daily, but only mornings or afternoons. Either scenario may not be realistic for many working parents of younger children.
The government should be funding daycare and create spaces for these children. If not funding spaces during a deadly pandemic, then when?
Masks should also be mandatory in all schools and grades,
Every newspaper and online news source in Canada should be posting daily the daily and seven-day average testing positivity rate for their health region.
Forewarned is forearmed.
David Buckna
Kelowna
Remembrance Day should every day
Dear editor:
Remembrance Day has come and gone for another year. The veterans were gratefully acknowledged and rightfully praised for their service and sacrifices.
Although recriminations may be seen as a provocative distraction from the symbolism of the poppy, it is worth recalling what Tony Benn, a renowned British politician, once said: “All war represents a failure of diplomacy.”
Admittedly, there are some circumstances when diplomatic solutions were, are, and will be impossible to achieve. But history shows that far too often genuine, imaginative diplomacy, and/or unified economic pressures, could have saved the lives of countless soldiers and citizens.
The Northern Ireland conflict lasted three decades before an end to the violence was finally negotiated. More than one million people died in the Vietnam war and it cost more than $1 trillion in today’s currency.
Since the Sept. 11 terrorist attack on the United States, the number of people killed in the wars in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and elsewhere are estimated to be over 800,000.
The economic impact of these post-9/11 wars has cost over $6 trillion.
Reasons why we observe Remembrance Day should be reflected on every day of the year. We owe it to the maimed and the fallen to speak out against chauvinistic saber-rattling and manipulative propaganda, including the malicious comments posted on social media platforms.
Our political leaders should be told, in no uncertain terms, to exhaust all possible diplomatic channels before releasing the dogs of war.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Peachland, Naramata should not meddle in Penticton's business
Dear editor:
Two letters published in the Penticton Herald on Nov. 17 from out-of-town residents encouraged Penticton City Council to spend $8-12 million on a bike route.
Janice Liebe of Peachland, Trail of the Okanagan Society explains that international cycle tourists want long-distance routes with cycle-friendly amenities, great scenery, safe, protected cycle paths like the current proposal before council.
The current Trail of the Okanagans plan uses the Channel parkway. She should stick to that plan and not meddle where we Pentictonites place our city bike paths.
So why is Penticton not collaborating with and pursuing the Channel Parkway route instead of this current expensive approved plan of $10 million? It should be simple to bring bikes into town from the Channel Parkway.
Another letter from Kathleen Davis of Naramata supports Penticton spending millions of dollars so she and her friends can cycle.
Whoop de doo! I would suggest that Ms. Davis contact her representative on the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen and ask them to start supporting the use of Penticton facilities through her tax dollars. Naramata and the surrounding satellite communities should be paying via their annual tax bill on a population basis; their share for the use of Penticton facilities and amenities. It is not be up to the people of Penticton to subsidize Naramata or other satellites. That is what we are currently doing.
I think the City should pass a bylaw, licensing bikes on an annual basis. It could help control theft as more electric bikes hit the roads. We license cars that use the roads; dogs, pay to park. It is time the biking community started contributing to some of the costs.
Complaints are made about the ignorant dangerous practices auto drivers use towards bikers on the roads. I would agree, however it is not one sided. For some reason too many people that ride bikes seem to think the basic rules of the road don’t apply to them once they mount up.
As well as local bike licensing, we need a biker’s examination for bicyclers. This could be part of the Police Community Plan. They should not get a bike license until they have completed the test. Bikers want to share the roads. They need to be part of the solution not the problem.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
No parking, patios will hurt downtown
Dear editor:
I was a licensed property manager in Penticton from 2009 - 2019 working for landowners and specializing in commercial leasing to small business.
Several of my tenant customers were located in downtown Penticton and a number of them operate or did operate out of Main Street and Martin Street locations.
There was always three major issues with each prospective tenant namely: parking for their individual customers, what was being done with respect to the homeless drug- addicted individuals frequenting downtown and the state of the economy of downtown Penticton. Later on, a fourth major issue became most important. I got a lot of questions about when Main Street or Martin Street in front of the proposed small business would be closed due to street revitalization and how long I thought customers would be adversely challenged in entering the premises. In my opinion small business on the 200 block of Martin Street was badly hurt by street revitalization closures as well as the City of Penticton vastly reducing the parking requirements for the movie theatre located immediately west of the 200 block.
Now the City of Penticton is going to close the 200 block of Martin Street again to install a two-way bike lane which will eliminate remaining customer parking and cause yet another road closure. Part of the $8 million cost of this project will be passed on to affected landowners by the city of Penticton. The landowners will pass this cost onto their tenants. So tenants will be subject to a “triple whammy” namely road closure, less customer parking and increased rent.
Even the new Time Winery sidewalk patio will go. So much for the original revitalization goals of wider sidewalks and slower traffic. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists all squeezed together like this is a recipe for potential disaster and may result in injury and death.
There are a number of commercial vacancies in downtown Penticton. Certainly some of this relates to the pandemic but a lot of this is because it is almost a “hand-to- mouth” existence doing business in downtown Penticton. Decreasing customer parking again and doing more downtown road closures to favour roughly 1,000 citizens in favour of these bike lanes is unacceptable. Other cities have these bike lanes on residential streets. To me this is much safer and wiser.
Give your head a shake City of Penticton. Constantly getting farther onto the backs of small business operators will not result in the vibrant downtown core you envision.
Chris Knight
Penticton