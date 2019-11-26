Don’t label people by “class” system
Dear Editor:
I see that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government has added a “Minister of Middle Class Prosperity” to the newly-appointed cabinet. He has been advocating ad nauseam since coming into office about “helping the middle class and those who wish to join it.”
I can’t recall the prime minister ever mentioning or advocating for the lower income group that struggles to support a family on an income level that may be well below the national average. Who is there to advocate for them? Why are they not worthy of a political advocate?
I also find it strange that the politically- correct Liberal government would refer to people as being in certain class groups. The word class usually denotes worth or value. Referring to income level would be more appropriate as there are many reasons why one may end up in one income group or another.
Trudeau did acknowledge in defending the “black-face incident” that he had a privileged upbringing, but many others were not born to similar circumstances.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Cyclists must also obey rules of road
Dear Editor:
On Monday, I was stopped for a pedestrian crossing red light in Kelowna on Gordon at Cameron. There were two women crossing Gordon and were almost stepping onto the sidewalk when a cyclist rode through the red light at approximately 30/kph. As he approached the women, they said something to him and he raised his hand as though trying to flip them the bird, but couldn’t as he was holding his cell phone.
He missed hitting one lady by inches.
The cyclist continued on Gordon and without slowing or checking for cross traffic, turned onto Springfield on a red light. Later, I saw him riding up Clifton Road with ease so I assume he had an e-bike.
On Tuesday, I again saw the same cyclist turn onto Springfield the same way as he did on Monday. My thought was that there was a crash somewhere just waiting to happen.
Wednesday, I came up to the Gordon and Cameron intersection in time to see the same cyclist stumbling beside a van, obviously in pain and his bicycle was lying on the ground in front of the van. While I don’t wish any cyclist to be involved in a crash, I saw this one coming.
In my motorcycle training class, my instructor told us something that struck me hard: “It’s not the right of way but the right of weight. You could be dead right!”
Cyclists, you are not pedestrians, you ride a vehicle, albeit one that goes slower than cars. It’s high time you started following the same rules that, by law, you are supposed to follow.
How about the police doing their job and citing cyclists who flout the law?
Rory Fader
Kelowna
Postpone decision on 350 Doyle RFP
Dear Editor:
Our committee has a vested interest in a performing arts centre for Kelowna that will meet the cultural needs for a growing and diverse population.
We are particularly concerned with a potential inadequacy within the City’s 350 Doyle Ave. RFP (Request For Proposals) in its presentation of the allotted footprint for a future replacement theatre.
We are coming from a position of having no opportunity to participate in a collaborative review of the arts facility’s feasibility study report, which has left us in the dark regarding several components that are essential for a major cultural space of this magnitude.
The Central Okanagan is blessed with an extensive network of experienced professionals in all factors of the performing arts community including education, tourism, business and government who could play an effective role in these discussions. An open dialogue of this kind will lead to a better buy-in for all parties and lead us to a well-considered facility for the City of Kelowna’s cultural district.
We are therefore encouraging city council to direct city staff to postpone any decision on the 350 Doyle Ave. RFP until arrangements can be made for a more cooperative stakeholders’ review.
Len McFarlane. Vice President
Kelowna Community
Concert Association
Waiter, please hold the round-up
Dear Editor:
Re: Plant-based diets.
This is a fine topic, especially if the plant based diet is 100% non-chemical, non-GMO and perfectly all organic — plus a surety to have all the nutrients (i.e. proteins) that our finely-tuned bodies need from nature.
Most of our plant diets are sprayed with all types of chemicals from fungicides, pest controls and also round-up, just so the product becomes cheap enough for the producers and sellers and make a good profit. These products (i.e. our potatoes, corn, wheat, barley and oats) are mostly GMO and round-up or a sister product is the main weed-control chemical used.
If you need to see this for yourself, drive out to the farms and if you see tractor tracks every 100 meters crossing the crop in season, you can bet your future cancer on the fact that this crop was sprayed — not only once, but several times for weeds and or fungi.
Once a crop or vegetable is sprayed, the round-up or other chemical is absorbed into the plant for your consumption — enjoy the perfect product.
Fruits and other products are sprayed until the cows come home. If you believe what you buy is 100% organic, please check because some bananas are advertised as such and what do we know, we did not watch them grow, did we? Potatoes are an example: just before harvest the tops are knocked down with a chemical to shrink and dry the tops so harvesting is much easier and quicker. It is also done to produce same size potatoes because that is what customers demand — perfection.
Just remember to raise your little finger when you order a dinner at a fine place to eat “all organic, non-GMO and 100% natural, please, I am a 100% vegetarian.”
And hold the round-up, please.
Jorgen Hansen
Kelowna
Agrees with David Trifunov
Dear Editor:
Patrick Longworth should re-read our letter, as he misunderstood the contents (Okanagan Weekend, Nov. 16).
My husband and I have been around hockey for decades and never have condoned violence. We both played hockey and other sports and we know about injuries. We would both be in favour of abolishing fighting as it is avoidable.
Hockey is a fast game and is getting faster. Hits are going to happen and illegal hits should be penalized. The Kelowna Rockets had two players hit from behind on Wednesday against Victoria and only one one resulted in a minor penalty.
There should be more consistency when giving penalties.
We did not say Pavel Novak shouldn’t have received a suspension, but we agree with David Trifunov, sports editor for the Daily Courier, a three- game suspension was more appropriate than eight games.
Banning a player for life is excessive and unreasonable. If you don’t attend junior hockey any more, you are missing some great entertainment by some very dedicated young men.
Jean Mcclelland
Kelowna
Okanagan’s rich history of racing
Dear Editor:
“The experience of horse racing” by Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel (Courier letters, Nov. 20).
I too have ridden on the track, but now I’d rather write books about such a person as jockey Johnny Longden, who signed on with my dad, the only riding contract he would ever sign, during his illustrious 45-year riding career, where he rode his final 6,032 win on B.C.’s Champion and Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, George Royal in the 1965 San Juan Capistrano Handicap at Santa Anita, causing the San Gabriel Mountain to echo with thunderous applause.
Longden was the world’s leading winning rider for 14 years. He remains the only person who and trained a Kentucky Derby winner. Longden is also in the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
My folks owned one of the greatest Canadian thoroughbreds ever to look through a bridle and the only western-bred to be Canada’s leading money winner for 10 years (1930-1940). He was a tiny and skinny, coal-black gelding named Joey, who won 55 races and $39,326 when the purses were $400 to $700.
Joey also raised $58,500 for Canada’s Second World War victory bonds. He was no fly-by-night ace. Neither flashy nor showy, just honest, consistent and tireless was Joey. Yes, I wrote a book about Joey.
Our Okanagan Lake-area is blessed with Russ and Lois Bennett’s Flying Horse Ranch in West Kelowna. Like Joey, the Bennetts were inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. They are the most successful breeders of thoroughbred horses in the history of racing in British Columbia. R.J. and Lois have produced over 50 Stakes winners, led by their champions Traveling Victor and Lord Nelson, and others.
R.J. Bennett has been a breeding advisor to one of the upcoming breeders and owners of thoroughbreds in Canada, in the person of Charles Fipke, who has raced his homebreds against some of the world’s top horses. On Nov. 1, Fipke’s best horse ran sixth in the coveted and rich Breeder’s Cup Classic. One year, one of his mares won a $1-million Breeder’s Cup race. Charles has also run a horse in the Kentucky Derby after he won the Wood Memorial Stakes as a stepping stone to the Run for the Roses. He also owns shares in many outstanding stallions that are standing at stud. Charles most certainly will be a future member of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame.
Charles Fipke has donated generously to UBCO and has a building, on campus, named after him. Racing knows no bounds.
Leo “Puckshot” Jacques
Kelowna
Ron MacLean has no backbone
Dear Editor:
Political correctness, I am sick of it! What people can and cannot do or say and those offended, get over it!
Just because people have an opinion doesn’t make them racist or against the minority. The drag queen at the library is not something I support, but sensitivity training for Don Nettleton and senior staff (Courier/Herald, Nov. 22), really?
The Peachland council was swayed to get a rainbow crosswalk shaming them with inclusion and tolerance sighting Peachland would now be “not only a great place to live, but a great place to visit.”
It already is!
Thank you Terry Condon for standing your ground and voting with conviction.
Which leads me to Don Cherry.
Everyone who knows who he is! I am not a huge hockey fan, but I tuned in for Coach’s Corner because I enjoyed his commentary. He is blunt and doesn’t mince words.
I know he isn’t guarded and so I allow his opinion oppose mine at times. Ron MacLean should have a hard time looking himself in the mirror after the thumbs up and undermining his co-worker and friend. No backbone and certainly not able to carry Coach’s Corner without Don Cherry. The media are to blame for exploding this and letting it upstage a very somber and serious day.
The veterans were disrespected.
The immigrant rant could certainly be joined by many if they were honest. The immigrants who came over after the war held down two jobs and were not given hotels to help them out while they found those jobs, free dental or any other handouts.
I think it is cavalier of them to come with families three times the size of the average home and expect to be accommodated when half of the families already living here don’t have health care or dental.
I blame the government. I think existing Canadians should have a decent standard of living, including clean drinking water and safe housing, before we bring new people to the situation.
Joanna Blacklock’s letter about Marysville WA and the solution put forth for their street people brings me to our homeless.
Yes, they are valuable and are entitled to an opinion but they can’t throw demands around and we all cave to what they want.The tents are an eyesore, it’s cold outside and something needs to be done.
But, that’s just my opinion.
Erika Podewils
Kelowna
Private hospitals are not the answer
Dear Editor:
I smiled when reading Brian Butler’s letter on how well private hospitals work in the U.K. (Herald, Nov. 21).
Of course they do. As a preserve of the wealthy and upper and middle classes.
Butler should know as a regular reader and contributor to letters in the International Express what a precarious position the UK health service is in. Weekly stories of problems with the program are featured. The entire system seems to be failing.
Harley Street has long been the address for doctors and surgeons of the wealthy or the tilted and privileged.
Tommy Douglas would be spinning in his grave at the thought of such a system for Canadians.
Max Hughes
Penticton
