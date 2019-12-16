It is a distinct possibility, if we are not vigilant, that our preoccupation with the newest, latest, most current versions of everything might ultimately impoverish us.
That is not intended to be an anti-progress statement but it is a caution that moving forward without ever glancing in the rear view mirror can yield catastrophic results.
On a superficial level an obsession with the new is exposed almost every time I turn on my phone or tablet and discover yet one more update to be downloaded. One can seemingly not function unless the most current version of technology is in play.
On a deeper level, much deeper than a technophobic rant proving I struggle to keep up with iPhone upgrades is whether it is possible to be so focused on the new and young that we neglect the value found in the depth and wisdom of the old?
This insight occurred with impact last weekend when I had the honor of introducing my sic-month-old grandson, Pete, to my 98-year-old father, Pete.
As four generations of us stood together it became vividly apparent how precious and important the foundation is for young Pete to build on. Youthful energy and potential always gains immeasurable possibility when established on a foundation of wisdom, insight and experience.
Having a great grandfather who went off to war as a 22-year-old should give young Pete a heightened appreciation of his freedom. Having a great grandfather who experienced radical open surgery should give young Pete an appreciation for the advancement of medical science.
Having a great grandfather who devoted much of his life to serving the poor and marginalized in West Africa should give young Pete a much deeper sense of how blessed we are in Canada.
Having a great grandfather who returned to high school after he was married and father to four children should inspire young Pete to value the learning opportunities available to him.
I could easily go on.
My point is that we are all impoverished if we fail to recognize and reflect on lessons like these from whomever occupies the position of old Pete in our family.
I love reading the wise sayings found in the Book of Proverbs of the Bible. Frequently a Proverb begins with these words, “My son, listen.” It is an attempt to pass on wisdom gained by experience. Proverbs 4 establishes the pattern when the author urges his son to listen and then says, “For I too was a son to my father, still tender and cherished by my mother, then he taught me …”
The cycle is proven over thousands of years. The old pass on their learning to the young.
There are, however, two massive “IF’s” vital to the effectiveness of the cycle. First, the old must use their experiences to grow in depth and insight.
Being old doesn’t automatically make one mature and wise. For the cycle to work, the old must benefit from their experience. Second, the young must be receptive. The young must guard against blindly accepting that everything new will automatically be better.
If the old are truly wise and the young are openly receptive the cycle of growth can produce results beyond expectation.
