Old lady and her cat offer their thanks
Dear Editor:
I wish to give a big thank you to all the brave firefighters who helped with the fire at Clarence House on Oct. 27.
A very special thanks to Deb Silk of ALERT for her tireless effort in the rescue of my little companion Tia.
Forever grateful Deb.
To Commander Chief Rob Truesdell for authorizing the rescue by firefighter Thompson and the other firefighters, thank you, thank you!
To my friends and neighbours who very kindly offered their help and assistance, thank you so much.
From a grateful old lady and her cat.
Rickie Morton
Penticton
Fear now dominating a lot of people’s lives
Dear Editor:
It seems to me society has changed the the meaning of tolerance of late to being more judgmental. It is no longer about disagreeing with your neighbour but still respecting their point of view, instead, it seems to have become “you must approve of everything I do or say.”
Dr. Bonnie Henry has espoused “be kind” when, in fact, people are doing the exact opposite. Here’s my example. I was in a coffee shop about a week ago after a long walk. I didn’t have a mask with me and one of the clerks immediately said “You need a mask.”
After explaining I didn’t have one, I was given one. Which was fine. As I struggled to put it on (because I had it upside down) the clerk at the counter said, “You need to put the mask on.”
The disturbing part in all of this was her authoritative tone. For me it translated to “you need to do as I tell you now.” It might be the store requirement but there is no need to be rude.
The constantly changing rules, the inconsistent interpretation by communities, provinces and countries, the lack of empirical data, the continual bombardment by the media regarding COVID has caused a poison to be injected into the human consciousness and society.
This poison is fear, and for many it is now dominating their lives. Consider the effect fear is having on all our lives. For many, it is affecting their health and well being. When we fear, we cling to who we are and what we have, we see ourselves as the threatened centre of a hostile world. So we defend ourselves and lash out at potential adversaries. We begin to see things through the clouded lens of our own perspective and react out of emotion rather than knowledge.
We have a right to believe whatever we want but we need to recognize not everything we believe is right. Anxiety and fear are like baby tigers. The more you feed them, the stronger they grow (Billy Graham). Intolerance started with politicians dividing the people with “us” versus “them.”
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Penticton’s future lies with golf cars
Dear Editor:
During our RV years, my wife and I spent 10 winters at a small town called Wellton, AZ (20 minutes east of Yuma).
A major portion of people there, including us, drove around in golf cars. The police there looked the other way and never bothered anyone.
I am wondering why the road west of the Channel Parkway is not being utilized for the proposed bike route. Whatever the reason, there are people walking and biking there right now and have been for years and it sure didn’t cost anything to my knowledge.
Now I am proposing the bike route to go there as well as walking the dog or whatever there, but a lot of people want to get rid of fossil fuels and go electric.
Well, here’s a way — travel by golf car. They can be bought road worthy with
signal and brake lights. You can buy them gas or electric, either way a lot cheaper to operate and I do believe the speed limit on our streets is 50/km/hr.
These golf cars can go pretty fast too, but they could be used on the bike and walk road west of The Channel Parkway and connect downtown possibly down say Lakeshore Drive. We already have those pedal cars using Lakeshore Drive and they are a lot slower than a golf car would be. There are many seniors who can easily drive these and go shopping or whatever for those that won’t be biking.
If it worked in Wellton, it sure enough should work here and not only that but once the word got around, the tourists would flock here just to experience Penticton with another added attraction. Please give this some serious thought, council?
Mike Bugyi
Penticton
Ultimate compromise on time change
Dear Editor:
Every six months we go through the process of adjusting our clocks ahead an hour or behind an hour. Or maybe it is behind an hour and ahead an hour.
I’m confused.
And this happens every six months.
In Newfoundland/Labrador that is half hour out of sync. My brain is now hurting.
Why don’t we all compromise and adjust one half hour behind the spring forward hour in 2021 and be done with it once and for all? I think my message is clear.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna
Borrowing creates humungous deficits
Dear Editor:
I attended the funeral of a friend whose son delivered a eulogy in which he described the greatest enigma of his childhood. He said that every time he asked his father who he worked for, the reply was always, “Pierre Trudeau.”
He found that baffling when his father drove to work every day in a company van with another name on it. Then he discovered taxes.
The recent column from David Bond advocates that governments should get an even greater share of our wealth to
promote social justice. Bond says this requires an act of courage.
I suggest it would be an act of foolishness in our current and foreseeable fiscal circumstances. The depth of liberal compassion is always determined by the thickness of someone else’s wallet.
I started reading Bond’s columns again after he wrote about getting tough on the Communist Chinese. That seemed pretty un-Liberal, considering that Justin Trudeau is on record as a big fan of the Chinese dictatorial system.
Contrary to Trudeau’s assertions, borrowed money isn’t free. Anyone with a mortgage can set him straight on that.
Tax Freedom Day, when we stop giving our income to the three levels of government, comes in the first week of June.
TFD in the U.S. is in mid April. Austria is the taxation champion; their TFD is the first week of August, followed closely by France and Norway in the last week of July.
Our ancestors left Europe to escape the suffocating hand of government and find freedom and opportunity here. Who wants to return to that?
Once addicted to the government teat, you become a member of a voting dependency. For a change, let’s cheer for education and equality of opportunity, not equality of results.
Perhaps Bond could elaborate on why governments should be entrusted with a greater share of our money. Governments aren’t infallible.
If they were, why would we persist in changing them as often as we do?
Bond’s commie is showing.
At some point, Justin Trudeau will have to raise taxes or cut spending, or both. Chances are he’ll just keep borrowing and running humongous deficits and leave the mess for someone else to fix. That’s what his papa did.
Then there’s the greatest enigma of all: why in creation do Canadians keep putting their faith in people named Trudeau? People who claim to stand for everything stand for nothing, except themselves.
John Thompson
Kaleden
White House is now an old-age home
Dear Editor:
The following is my two cents worth regarding the outcome of the U.S. election.
Trump may be fired out of the White House, to be replaced by another old guy Joe Biden, who has been tainted with the smell of political manure since the stone ages.
The flies may change, but the pile of doodoo gets bigger as does the pandemic.
America badly needs a facelift in leadership and a complete America make over, which, in my opinion, won’t happen.
Turn the White House into a care home with a neverending supply of Geritol which may be needed to keep the old fogies up past their bedtime.
Trump needs to win a second term if CNN and other news outlets want something to nag about every day.
I’ve said my peace, now we wait and see if Canada receives a blessing or gets Trumped on.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Leave Lakeshore Drive alone!
Dear Editor:
Once again someone comes up with a hairbrain idea to make Lakeshore Drive a one-way and remove parking.
This has to be the dumbest idea I have heard yet. The jewel at the Okanagan end of the city is Lakeshore Drive. How many places in Canada can you cruise by the beach, park, watch kids play and with easy access from your car to the beach?
What will the return route be if it becomes one-way? Churchill?
Zero foresight
City planners and dumb politicians have sucked almost all the charm out of Penticton. Zoning changes have removed almost all the campgrounds and RV parks and now ideas to destroy Lakeshore Drive are being suggested. I find these so-called intelligent people spend zero time at places they are eager to destroy and are absolutely clueless in tourism and the
consequenses to such bad decisions.
Leave Lakeshore Drive alone!
Mismanagement of public funds is rampant. The city says they have no money and need parking meters to raise income (negative for locals and tourists) then a month later comes up with a dumb idea of blowing millions of dollars on a bike lane that only a very small fraction will use and a for few months of the year.
Clifford Martin
Penticton
Martin Street could use some love
Dear Editor:
I appreciate Patricia DesBrisay’s letter on the lake-to-lake bike route (Herald, Oct. 29). It is important to look at these infrastructure projects from many angles to ensure a well vetted plan is executed.
I look at this project as one of economic development rather than just recreation.
Everything is different now with COVID. Working from home for some professions is the new normal and a lot of these changes are permanent. Many young professional people are suddenly discovering they can work from anywhere and Penticton is in a battle with every other town to attract these folks.
A case in point, my daughter works for a law firm in London and yet works from her farm in Cawston.
Bike paths are a huge draw when it comes to lifestyle choices. Osoyoos and Kelowna get the message loud and clear and have great bike paths.
I sat on the lake-to-lake advisory board and we examined every route possibility ad nauseum. The fact is there are not many options.
The one change I would make is a spur done from Atkinson to Paris Street and Green Avenue bridge and on to the bike trail on the west side of Skaha Lake. This is a very popular trail that goes down to the border and we need to make the route safer.
Let’s face it, Martin Street needs some love.
If anything, there’s way too much parking as nearly two blocks are vacant lots. A new bike path might be the shot in the arm to get things going. I don’t see why there has to be major changes to the revit as the cobblestones are cool.
This goes way beyond a handful of cyclists as JoAnne Kleb of the City has done exhaustive polling and over 80% support the lake-to-lake bike path in its general terms of reference.
Pentictonites were travelling all over and experiencing great cycle paths and wanted the same experience here.
The experience in a majority of cities that make the plunge into cycling infrastructure is that it becomes popular beyond their wildest dreams and they soon need to expand.
As far as the cost goes, once we get a detailed proposal together, we can apply for several grants and access some carbon credit pools.
With the pandemic, cycle sales of all kinds have gone through the roof. You can see it around town as cyclists are everywhere. The lake-to-lake bike route is well thought out and will serve our community for generations to come and serve as an economic stimulus by attracting a young, mobile workforce.
Brian Hughes
Penticton
$8 million too much to spend on too few
Dear Editor:
Why waste the $2 million that was spent to upgrade the 200 block of Martin Street back in 2014?
Make the east lane for bikes and the west lane for traffic. The buses would still have curb access and not remove any of the outdoor patios.
With the bike lane on the east side, they will be on the driver’s side, not the blind side, much safer for all when making turns.
$8 million is a lot for eight kilometers of bike lane for few to use when we already have the Channel route and the bike route on Government Street.
$8 million couod be better spent on all taxpayers, not just on a few.
Rob Drummond
Penticton