One of the major achievements of the second half of the 20th century was the building of a set of rules and institutions that facilitated the growth of international trade.
Beginning with the establishment of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, together with the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), all led by the United States, there followed, over the years, a series of regional economic trade treaties and an upgrading of the GATT into the World Trade Organization.
For Canada the most important regional treaty was the free trade agreement with the U.S. subsequently expanded to include Mexico and renamed NAFTA. In Europe, it was the foundation of the European Community originally composed of six nations, but eventually 27 nations. And, there were similar regional groupings in Latin and South America, Asia and Africa.
As a result, international trade grew from just short of 24% of World Gross Domestic Product in 1960 to almost 58% by 2017. And that growth in trade lifted millions out of poverty and provided hope and opportunity for countless millions. And, there were continuing discussions regarding expansion of free trade between the European Community and the U.S., as well as a push to develop a Trans Pacific partnership among 12 nations bordering the Pacific.
And, it is worth noting that this structure of trade agreements both existing and projected were accompanied by mutual defence agreements beginning with NATO and covering most nations in the Western Hemisphere and large regions of both Asia and Africa. All of these agreements on both trade and defence were supported and in some cases initiated by the US.
Then in 2016, the United States elected Donald Trump as president and things changed. The new president had little, if any understanding, of international affairs and limited and highly-biased understanding of international finance and trade matters. He saw both the web of defence and trade treaties as hobbling the U.S.
Multilateral treaties of any kind he felt were to the disadvantage of the U.S. To him, bilateral treaties provide the U.S. with the maximum leverage needed to obtain the best deal for the U.S.
So, American foreign policy began to push for the end of NATO and for some reduction in the power of the European Community — mainly by supporting the exit of Great Britain from that body. And he withdrew the U.S. from the Trans Pacific Partnership and the Paris Accord on climate change.
Moreover, and this is perhaps the most damaging policy change, he started to use tariffs as a way of bullying trade partners to make concessions in their trade relations with the U.S. Using the excuse of “national security” as the reason for such tariffs, he began a trade war with his NAFTA partners, Europe, Japan and with the United States’ largest trading partner, China.
The trade actions of Trump have put a distinct chill on both the flow of trade and investment such that projected growth of the world’s gross domestic product is now about 3% for 2019 down from an original forecast of 4.1%.
Trump’s reliance upon tariffs supposedly invoked in the name of national security is a sham plain and simple. Invoking such tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel exported to the U.S. when we are joint members of the North American Aerospace Defence Command is a perfect example of how he operates. Maybe he would prefer for us to drop out of NORAD and leave most of the U.S. open to a potential Russian attack.
Is it too much to ask that the U.S. Congress start to reign in this destructive behaviour, or that the Republican majority in the Senate encourage him to rely more on experts in the State, Defence and National Security agencies.
