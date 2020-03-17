Years ago the Edmonton Oilers took full advantage of the services of legendary sports psychologist Dr. Murray Smith.
“Doc,” as he was affectionately called was one of those rare individuals who could disarmingly cut through all the stuff clouding an issue and get to the heart of the matter in minutes.
Early in my time as chaplain to the Kelowna Rockets, I discovered that Doc did not restrict his work to the Edmonton sports scene, but that the Rockets also engaged him. I knew this presented the only opportunity I’d ever have to get close to him and discover the secret to his success.
Sitting with him was a memorable experience, partly because I was awed by his reputation, but more because of the profound simplicity of his practice. I said, “Doc, I’m interested in any advice you can give me about working with these young hockey players.” I never for a second expected his answer.
“Mostly,” he said, “I talk to them about being thankful. I make them phone or write home and thank their parents for their sacrifice in helping them get to this level. I make them promise to thank their billet moms for feeding them. I teach them to thank the coaches, the school tutor, the bus driver.” Then he dropped the final bomb. I’m not sure I’m quoting him exactly but the heart of his statement was this: “A sense of entitlement is the greatest blocker to real success and gratitude is the antidote to entitlement.”
There I sat, looking for some hidden key to sports psychology and his answer was to teach the boys to say thank you.
Each year since that memorable conversation, I’ve become increasingly convinced that Doc was right on the mark. His formula is what is desperately needed not just for athletes, but for our society at large. A sense of entitlement is the root cause of so much of what is limiting and harming our nation today.
It impacts marriages, families, schools, workplaces, governments and even churches. The moment one begins to expect that life ought to go a certain way the die is cast for disappointment and disillusionment. Conversely, when each positive experience is viewed as a blessing for which to be grateful, the whole tone of life is transformed.
I find it insightful and revealing that Doc’s advice wasn’t original with him. One of the few times in the Holy Scriptures where an author outright declared something to be God’s will was when St. Paul declared that cultivating a spirit of constant gratitude fit that criteria (1 Thess. 5:18).
Gratitude puts one in a posture of perpetual, pleasant surprise. It sees opportunities and blessings as privileges to embrace and appreciate rather than as an entitlement to be expected. Few things have a bigger impact on total life outlook than that.
With this being my final column, I want to close by expressing my appreciation for the opportunity to write. For almost 15 years this column has lined the bottom of bird cages up and down the valley.
Literally hundreds of you have stopped me around town to say thanks for one particular column or another. Over the years I’ve tried to gently bridge the gap between faith in a God in Whom I have deep trust and a diverse readership that spans all faiths or no faith. I’ve tried to be an encouragement during some of our darker hours and have purposely ruffled a few feathers when I’ve thought we needed it. I hope that in some small measure, these words over the years have been a small blessing to you.
God bless you and remember to stay grateful!