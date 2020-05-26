Local solutions to community crime
Dear Editor:
RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter raised some interesting points about policing smaller communities in his report to the Regional District Board (Herald, May 22).
He is suggesting letting local detachment commanders have more power to address issues of crime related to their communities. Of course, Crime Prevention experts have known for years that local solutions to local problems is a sound policing philosophy that produces results.
Coincidentally, on the same day as the RDOS meeting the Penticton Herald reports of a decision struck between a judge in Prince George and prosecution services to expel a prolific offender from the community. A ‘local’ solution to the ongoing problem many of our communities face of “revolving door justice.”
Another example that could be used with great promise is the nationally recognized Court Watch Program. Their website lays out a number of principles upon which our system of justice should be based. One of which is “that the community should play a vital role and should work cooperatively with the courts and legal profession to help ensure that justice is being interpreted and delivered in a manner expected by the community for its citizens.”
This seems to be a logical element in a larger crime reduction strategy sought by our chief of police.
As citizens it is up to us to apply the necessary political pressure to make our community safer!
David Perry, Penticton
Pragmatic way to deal with fraud
Dear Editor:
The tone of the Dan Albas recent column entitled “Should we ignore fraud” is alarmist and selectively uses bits of information to create a potentially misleading picture.
Firstly, there is no reliable evidence that the government has said that fraud should be permanently ignored. Finance Minister Bill Morneau and the prime minister have stated that the primary objective is to get financial relief to all the intended targets as quickly as possible – a very reasonable objective in the circumstances. Note that Pierre Poilievre (the Conservative finance spokesman) has supported the fast-tracking of payment of certain benefits.
Secondly, the government has acknowledged that people who do not qualify may receive money. Importantly, the government has emphasized that this will be sorted out later. This is not ignoring fraud.
It is a pragmatic response to a very difficult situation when the CRA only has limited resources.
Albas states that it has been reported (he doesn’t name the source) that potentially 200,000 CERB applications have already been red flagged. I would say good – there is a process and it appears to be working. He does not say that at least seven million (a recent CBC number) applications have been made. This means that potentially, and I emphasize potentially, fewer than three per cent are a cause for concern. It most certainly does not mean that they are all fraudulent.
The policy objective of CERB is, I believe, generally accepted as a sound objective. With any fast-track implementation there are risks. Albas, who has a business background, must know that risk can never be completely eliminated. The problem is that the numbers associated with CERB are huge – that is a reality for a program like this in a crisis such as this.
What is important now is to ensure that CRA and other agencies are adequately resourced to do what needs to be done and that they are protected from unwarranted criticism.
John Bailey, Kelowna
Good Samaritan returns lost wallet
Dear Editor:
Thank you to the gentleman who turned my wallet into the Scotiabank branch on Lakeshore. Also thank you to Heidi the Scotiabank staff member for taking good care of it.
Darryn Titterington, Peachland
Some good news, but bad news, also
Dear Editor:
Some good news in the May 22 edition of The Daily Courier: the Salvation Army Thrift Shop has survived the pandemic and is opening up! However, there is sadness in the industry, because some of us will not live on.
After 60-plus years, The IODE Thrift Shop at 1425 Ellis St. in Kelowna has been forced to cease its community work.
With our funds from 2019, we were able to send handicapped and disadvantaged children to camps, provide harnesses and leashes for Guide Dogs for the Blind. We bought a ping-pong table for Bridges Family Services, art-therapy materials for the Mental Health Association, and books for Project Literacy. All this funding came from the IODE Thrift Shop, which is run completely by volunteers with donated goods. We have been a valuable asset to the community over these past many decades, by providing inexpensive household supplies like dishes, linens, clothing, etc. All of our profits stayed in Kelowna and area.
Please come and support us one last time. A closing-out sale will be held at the shop on Saturday, May 23, beginning at noon.
Sally Kelly, Kelowna
Camping ban ruins family gathering
Dear Editor:
I am very upset with the ban on camping by non-residents.
We are seniors and were looking forward to spending time with family travelling to B.C. to spend a couple weeks this summer. They were going to do the Swim Across the Lake and get have a wedding dinner in our backyard. We have a small house and cannot accommodate them so they were bringing their trailer and had a spot at Bear Creek.
We have been denied seeing our children and having something to look forward to besides a bleak summer.
There is no reason why B.C. has this restriction.
They are clamoring for tourists to come and spend their money but are turning them away... it does not make sense.
I know Alberta and Saskatchewan have done the same, but I thought B.C. was not so small minded. It’s a pretty sad summer for a lot of us, as thousands of residents in B.C. are connected closely to other provinces.
Dorothea and Ben Meulenbeld, Kelowna
Pandemic brings sisters together
Dear Editor:
We now breathe a collective sigh of relief, as the COVID-19 restrictions are starting to ease up and we go into phase 2.
My husband and I had a momentous May long weekend, as we had my sister and brother in law over for dinner, but respected the social distancing measures of course, in the fresh damp air. I hadn't had dined with them in over 30 years; hence what made it so historic and special. The four of us had a lovely time sharing memories of our mother and mother-in-law, whom at 95, recently passed away of natural causes.
COVID-19 had something to do with my sisters and I having a reunion, but in a positive way, in that it made us realize the important things in life, and to let go of the past. Spending time in solitary confinement/lockdown/self isolation will do that.
Plus Len and I later visited, outdoors again, a friend who I went to school with, which was more than a few moons ago. She enjoyed reminiscing about her hellion childhood friend.
To top it off, I gave Len a haircut, and we both survived the experience, albeit we had some tense moments though. However, he coached me through it, instructed me on how to cut a man’s hair, and I used a dog trimmer and a pair of craft scissors.
Sounds like a recipe for disaster I know, but not a bad job in the end, just a wee bit odd looking in one spot in the back of his head, but for some reason he didn’t want me to try to fix it, as his hair was plenty short already.
Actually, Len told me that I done good, he was happy with it, and I now had the job permanently. (Must be love.)
I said “Well, no thanks, dear; the pay sucks, the client is hard to deal with, and it is far too stressful.”
While Len wasn’t the ‘hissing menace cornered,’ like the muskrat I wrote about recently – albeit he was in a confined space, in the bathroom with me – I had a clipper in one hand, a scissors in the other, along with a devious toothy grin on my face.
Doreen Zyderveld-Hagel, Kelowna