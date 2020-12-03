Tired of endless conspiracy theories
Dear Editor:
It’s a good day when I don’t have to go through the drama of another conspiracy theory.
For goodness sakes people... STOP IT!
We all know the earth is flat. It’s on the internet.
Derek Morgan
Penticton
With COVID, follow basic, simple rules
Dear Editor:
Jim Taylor covered the COVID-19 right on in his column, “Mask order reveals our belief systems” (Herald, Nov. 28).
The world has never experienced clear sailing as even the good ship Lollipop is floundering to stay afloat during this resent surge Dr. Bonnie Henry says is upon us.
If I may add, all the Dr. Henry flip-flop things that failed to flatten the curve may be better if told with a straight face as any belief I might have had is fading fast.
Little mention of sanitizing the zillion door knobs or the produce being picked-up and handled, then put back by sticky fingers in the grocery stores.
Who is the lucky person — if there is one, — who sanitizes the inside and toilet seats of all Johnny on the spots, that many users I presume, think hygiene was a tall girl.
Looking at the horror many people are living with overseas, I believe mask wearing, washing your hands and don’t touch your face are not on their horizon.
I just met a woman in the local drug store wearing a metal badge she bought for $10 that has the word “Exempt from mask wearing.”
Having a shave in the morning is also tricky and I think women putting on makeup is also a real challenge.
Ask The Herald’s editor if makeup improved his looks when he dressed up as Mrs. Doubtfire a few years back for a cameo in a Soundstage Productions musical.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Geologist concerned about development
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizons, a Surrey developer, is applying to rezone a Spiller Road property adjacent to the Penticton landfill from Rural Residential to Urban Residential.
This proposed development is 163 acres with more than 300 homes planned. I have many concerns over the impact that a development of this magnitude will have on the community.
As a professional geologist for the last 46 years, I am very concerned about the terrain. The geology of this Spiller Road property is complex with a considerable number of Bedrock exposures, near surface outcrops and glacial and post glacial sediments in between. These conditions can be very difficult and challenging on which to build without considerable blasting and destruction of the landscape.
Blasting may also potentially open subterranean aquifers or present/reveal ground conditions making drainage systems, building foundations, roads and installation of other infrastructure difficult and expensive. In a high-density housing development, the addition of asphalt and concrete compounded by steep grades will significantly alter drainage courses.
Removal and alteration of ground cover will reduce water infiltration thereby increasing the likelihood of flooding and erosion.
There is a distinct likelihood of legal ramifications for the City of Penticton if the developer’s drainage system fails. Several lawsuits are pending in the case of the Outlook and the Kettle Ridge developments on the Naramata Bench. Here the “expert” approved drainage systems were ineffective and caused severe damage to the homes and farms below the development.
This will result in an incredible expense to taxpayers.
I encourage the City of Penticton’s council to seriously perform their due diligence and take the lessons learned from the Outlook and Kettle Ridge Benchlands fiasco. By reason of its unique geology the upland hills to the east of Okanagan Lake are not suitable for high density urban development. The proposed land use change is not appropriate and is not in the best interest of the community or local business.
We must be smart about how we develop.
Duncan McCowan
Naramata
More sympathy, a lot less scrutiny
Dear Editor:
This is in response to the letter, “Sadly, it’s time for Jake to step down” by Elvena Slump (Herald, Dec. 2).
I understand that Mr. Kimberly suffered a stroke in the summer, and I am not aware of Mr. Kimberly’s current state of health, but I believe he should be afforded every opportunity to recover before being thrown to the pavement.
A number of years ago, one of our city workers lost an arm in a motorcycle accident.
The City could have thrown him to the wolves and said “good luck,” but they did not.
They gave this individual every opportunity to go through rehab, get a prosthesis, and was re-assigned to a different position within the city.
I was rather impressed that the City did that for him. It’s called “taking care of your employees.”
The letter writer’s evident lack of sympathy is disappointing, to say the least, especially in a world full of people that need just that these days; a little more sympathy and a lot less scrutiny.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Bad drivers could fund bike paths
Dear Editor:
Patricia DesBrisay is incorrect in assuming that I missed any point in Elvena Slump’s typically-arrogant letter to the editor (Herald, Dec. 1).
I am not “on board” with the City spending millions on a bike route, I have personally noted routes that I and other riders can use to get around in this cyclist unfriendly city.
Elvena likely has not used cycling in the fashion I have, nor have, I imagine, her other “supporters” such as Patricia.
In a city that allows politicians to “dirtify” the city with election signs, with poor corporate citizens, we cannot afford wasteful renovations to Martin Street then reduce them to rubble for a cycle route. Get the RCMP to do their job and stop and fine all the abusive drivers then use the revenue to fund cycle paths.
Crack down financially on all the bad drivers.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Anti-maskers are like spoiled children
Dear Editor:
This is for all those who have set forth their negative views on the pandemic rules and mandates, to those who simply flaunt them and refuse to adhere to those rules.
It is time you stopped acting like petulant, whiney and disobedient little children who have had their candy taken away from them. The fact that you don’t care or give a damn about other people’s health and well-being is most disconcerting to those of us who respect and listen to the people who know what they are talking about.
You, who insist that masks and social distancing are not necessary, that these things only hurt, not help the citizens of your world, should look at Sweden. Today, they are paying dearly for their non-compliance with the suggestions of the World Health Organization.
I suggest, those of who don’t wear a mask, because you say one can suffer brain damage from lack of oxygen by wearing a face mask, have already suffered that damage. It has been proven time and time again that wearing a mask is beneficial. Why do you think doctors and nurses have worn masks in hospitals for decades, to protect you?
You have complained and derided the government and Dr. Bonnie Henry for implementing rules with which you must comply. You say the government is trampling on your freedoms and rights.
By not wearing a mask, social distancing and complying with rules, you are not only trampling other’s rights to be healthy, but you are putting their lives in danger by your childish attitude.
Your right not to wear a mask stops where their right to live, starts.
It is time to grow up and realize that the rules are made to help us all get through this pandemic, not to punish you for your careless and roguish attitude.
Wearing a mask is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of caring and consideration for others.
Grow up, stop being so childish, save lives and save our provincial health services.
Bill Peckham
Kelowna
Anti-maskers, take me to your leader
Dear Editor:
I too drove past those bone-headed numbskulls looking oh so confused, messing up the landscape opposite Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
I wanted to stop, roll down the window and enquire as to their reasoning for demonstrating against mask wearing. Was it a flat- earth philosophy, perhaps similar to those who believe that contrails are nefarious intents by government to do us harm. Heavens this display of repudiation doesn’t happen in little old Penticton.
Heavy traffic prevented me from probably making a fool of myself, so I drove on muttering to myself that the dissenters were doing an adequate job of being nitwits on their own without me adding to the display.
I too would dearly love to see a submission to The Herald outlining the rationale for parading around with angry speech scribed on cardboard cutouts.
Let’s hear from your leader.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Do you really want private insurance?
Dear Editor:
The same private insurance sector that is promising a competitive panacea of cheap auto insurance if the ICBC monopoly is broken, is currently shafting condo owners with outrageous premium increases.
And ironically, public insurance may offer the only reasonable resolution.
Dave Nonen
Victoria
Don’t extend the Christmas break
Dear Editor:
Provinces with a large number of daily COVID cases are contemplating extending the length of the Christmas break. Is this logical? Does it make sense?
Travel is being discouraged, yet lengthening the Christmas break would encourage travel.
Extra stress was put on families when schools closed early in the pandemic and parents had to work and stay at home.
Extending the length of the Christmas break would be expected to increase family stress.
Let’s hope the B.C. government does not follow the misguided approach of other provinces that intend to length the break.
Louise Manga
Victoria