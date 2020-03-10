Local medical staff simply the best
Dear editor:
I recently spent a necessary 11 days at Penticton Regional Hospital.
I cannot thank the doctors, nurses, technicians, ambulance attendants, volunteers and housekeeping staff enough for the wonderful care I was given by all, both in the emergency ward and on the third floor of the hospital.
Your friendly professionalism and kind care made my unexpected stay the very best it could be. Thanks again.
Bill Kolter
Penticton
Care homes wrong place for cost cuts
Dear editor:
When I was a kid, the label ‘Made In China’ was given to any shoddy item one could purchase.
Of course, it was meant tongue in cheek. However, and I’m stepping outside the PC quagmire here, I will say there seems to be much more substance to the saying now.
Retirement Concepts of China owns three large care homes on Vancouver Island as well as Summerland Seniors Village. They have driven down the wages of staff drastically to increase their bottom line.
I know people who work in this industry and it is a massive work load. Taking care of folks with a myriad of health and mental health issues. Even the wage made by an LPN in my opinion is far too low.
Aside from the physical demands there is the emotional cost of regularly losing people who you spend more time with than your own family.
As a recent news reports said, the Anbang group of China that purchased these facilities was forced to turn ownership over to the Chinese government after the company’s chair was sent to jail for fraud.
Does our government not scrutinize these companies before letting them set up shop?
Maybe it’s time to stop selling out to foreign companies that want to turn us into models of their own countries, and lower our standard of living so the fat cats can stuff more money into their accounts.
I would like to think that we as Canadians hold ourselves to a higher standard than a country that tramples human rights.
If we are fortunate enough to live a long life, we may some day be dependent on these fine folks to care for us. I, for one, don’t want someone making slave wages.
Gord McLaren
Penticton
Crazy to think Jesus was married?
Dear editor:
Considering St. Peter (said to be the first pope) was married, is there any evidence whatsoever that Jesus of Nazareth was not married and would it have made any difference had he been?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
First Nations must pick government
Dear editor:
The meeting between federal Indigenous-Crown Relations Minister Dr. Carolyn Bennett, B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in Smithers was hailed as a milestone by hereditary chief Frank Alex. That’s good to hear.
It seems the first thing the chiefs wanted to do was nail down recognition of their hereditary governance system; but the dispute over the pipeline is still not over.
Wet’suwet’en hereditary system is comprised of 13 houses, which in turn fall under five clans. A group of eight house chiefs has opposed the project and challenge Wet’suwet’en elected councillors for jurisdiction over territorial lands outside official reserve lands.
Not all bands have a hereditary system. In some bands the hereditary bloodlines have died out and leave the post vacant, while other bands appoint hereditary chiefs by mutual consent.
The 1997 Supreme Court landmark decision established that the Crown has a “duty to consult” Indigenous peoples. However, much of the ongoing dialogue has been left to companies and the regulatory process on a band-by-band basis. Part of the pain is that the Indigenous peoples have failed to bring forth any robust and meaningful discussions, even amongst themselves, on how they want to govern.
The relationship between Canada and Indigenous peoples and United Nations Declaration of Rights for Indigenous Peoples revolves around the right to self-determination and self-government.
Justice Minister David Lametti (a law professor), promised legislation to entrench the rights won in the Supreme Court and clarify Canada’s position on the need to obtain “free, prior and informed consent.” The declaration also states nothing can “dismember” or “impair” the territorial integrity of Canada.
Indigenous ascent to self-government requires mutual agreement with Canada, but it’s important to know who speaks for First Nations. Because, the ultimate goal for all Canadians is to establish a working First Nations government that can contribute to Canada, not disrupt it.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
New virus distracts from existing crises
Dear editor:
I am deeply saddened by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for two reasons: first, people are sick and some dying in more and more countries; secondly, the fear and panic among westerners is drowning out the voices of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
Gavi is currently campaigning for funds to enable them to continue to immunize children in developing countries and protect them from diphtheria, measles, cholera, polio, and so on. Without organizations like Gavi, many children in poorer countries would have no access to the vaccines that our children do.
The latest number of reported COVID-19 deaths is almost 3,000. This is truly frightening.
Since Gavi was created in 2000, however, it is estimated to have prevented 13 million deaths by helping to vaccinate over 760 million children. And they expect to save seven million more lives over the next five years.
A number of countries, including Canada, have already developed a possible vaccine for COVID-19, and drug trials are beginning. I have no doubt that they will be successful. This crisis will end.
Canada has always been a strong supporter of Gavi. We look to our government to step up once again.
Sherry Moran
Ottawa
Democrats tossing around big IOUs
Dear editor:
Michael Bloomberg has already spent hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money (critics might say “his ill-gotten gains”) for a chance to move into the White House for four years.
Bernie Sanders has irresponsibly committed himself to spending far more money than multi-billionaire Bloomberg ever dreamed of accumulating in his lifetime.
Sanders has been tossing IOUs around like candy to bribe potential supporters with promises of a government health care system, an end to the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, the construction of 10 million more units of affordable housing, the elimination of tuition fees, a guaranteed $60,000 minimum salary for teachers and a huge investment in the nation's infrastructure.
In other words, he is prepared to write horrendously large cheques on every American taxpayer’s bank account. Don’t be surprised if Santa Sanders promises to put a voucher for an electric car in every American voter’s Christmas stocking, if and when he becomes the president.
Bloomberg and Sanders do have one thing in common; along with the other Democratic presidential candidates, they share a genuine loathing for the corrupt, deceitful, narcissistic megalomaniac, who currently occupies the White House.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon