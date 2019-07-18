Once-great U.S. going down fast
Dear editor:
The placement of two articles on the same page, “World changed 50 years ago today,” and “Trump sending stinging message,” in the Herald, July 16, clearly illuminates the difference a mere 50 years of history can make.
July 1969 was a time people everywhere joined in celebrating the astonishing American feat of sending men to the moon.
Who doesn’t remember looking up at the moon in wonder that there were actually people walking on its surface?
Flash forward 50 years and we’re still astonished, but now it’s at President Donald Trump’s cringe-worthy rants against any person or policy he disagrees with.
How unfortunate that he demeans the highest office of that proud nation on an almost daily basis.
Lisa Martin
Penticton
Penticton needs a good cleanup
Dear editor:
The first thing I’d like to say is, thank you to all the women and men working for the City of Penticton who take care of our beautiful landscaping.
I have seen these people work hard in all weather conditions to make our city look so inviting. My biggest pet peeve is that these large commercial lots that had buildings torn down and are just left with nothing but an eyesore.
There are weeds and high grass with no maintenance, like at the old Petro Canada station on Eckhardt Avenue near the golf course and the once-upon-a-time Esso station beside Wendy’s. Both look like crap.
The beach on Skaha Lake as you drive into town, on First Nations land, was full of weeds. Thanks to the city for the awesome job cleaning that up. How about the empty lot across from the lake beside Sun Leisure Mobile Home Park? That is a fire hazard.
What do the tourists think when they drive into Penticton, especially when they see properties in these conditions? They’re not the only messy ones, there are lots of properties in Penticton that need a good cleanup. When I drive around Penticton, I have noticed there are lots of businesses that need work with their landscaping.
When I see a business with a weeds growing on the boulevard, I just wonder what kind of customer service you will be getting. I totally get it, some of this is on city property, but it’s no different when it comes to snow removal, you should look after it. To me, it’s inviting to see a clean business on the outside.
There are a lot of rental homes in Penticton that are no better. Why are we allowing them to do nothing about it? There is no reason in today’s time to allow this to happen. If you are not able to do it get to someone who can. Why isn’t the city going after the landlords, especially when the yard is a fire hazard, or the commercial lots that are overcome with garbage and growth?
Now, another eyesore and an environmental hazard are the buses and limos parked down on Industrial Avenue and Amherst Street near the hospital and occasionally on South Main.
There are businesses in these areas and hospital workers would love to have this space for parking.
Roberto Bravi
Penticton
Canada still lags on foreign aid
Dear editor:
The Global Fund is the largest global effort to eliminate the world’s greatest killers – AIDS, TB and Malaria, and they have been incredibly successful, saving tens of millions of lives, and the fund is due for renewal for another three years.
Japan has recently committed to this renewal and so has the UK, both significantly increasing their amount as requested by the fund. South Korea is poised to do the same. But Canada has been silent.
Canada’s contribution rate of development assistance like the Global Fund is among the least of major developed
nations. The Trudeau government’s refusal to commit to the requested increase of 16% in critical funding sends a terrible signal to the world, with an impact far greater than the minor amount we are expected to contribute.
Smaller economies around the world watch to see which way the wind is blowing in deciding how much to pledge; Canada’s silence screams volumes to these countries. The Trudeau government must step forward and show the world we can be a trusted partner, and commit its share of funding.
Frani Beckow
Victoria
Sani-dumps too hard to find
Dear editor:
Have you ever tried to book a campsite in the last couple of years?
Well you need very good luck as it is similar to winning a lottery if you have not booked it way in advance. Especially for the weekends.
Over the years, camping has become very popular whether you are in a class A motorhome, pull a trailer or fifth wheel, or even in a truck and camper.
Our fair cities spend vast amounts of money trying to entice the tourists into our Garden of Eden, but do not seem to make any attempt when it comes to providing a necessary service to these people who like to camp on their holidays, or the locals, who just want to go out and camp in the area.
Once their holding tanks are full, the next difficulty is to find a place where they can dump their septic wastes.
In the past, there were a fair number of sani-dumps around the country.
I have noticed that over the years, these have slowly been disappearing from the government campsites and garages, who mainly used to offer this service.
When I went on the web I noticed that most of the ones listed there are for registered guests only. I did see that the odd one allows free dumping.
I don’t think anyone would mind paying a reasonable fee to dump in order to maintain the site’s cleanliness as we know this is not a high priority with some people.
Maybe it’s time that our cities put in a couple of public dump sites in a prominent location to accommodate these people who need these facilities
John D. Grant
West Kelowna
