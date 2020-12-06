The B.C. School Trustees held their annual December conference and this year it was a lot different. There wasn’t any Christmas shopping involved.
The event was virtual due to COVID-19. From all accounts, the conference was very successful and didn’t require any travel (at an average cost of $2,000 per delegate.) Although Moyra Baxter and Norah Bowman will disagree, this proves my point — you don’t need to fly everyone to Vancouver and put them up in five-star accommodation to have a successful conference.
It can be done online.
—
I was glad the Okanagan Skaha school board re-elected James Palanio as chairman for another year. He’s done an exceptional job. Best board chair since Bruce Johnson.
—
I was surprised by Shirley Bond’s critic shuffle. Norm Letnick has gone from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. Sounds like a demotion. I thought Norm was doing a great job. Was he too cooperative with the NDP on the COVID file?
—
This week there was press coverage across B.C. and Washington about a Penticton man whose death was confirmed after 11 years. I’d like to add that Jim Neufeld was a family man who loved Harley Davidsons and long rides, an individual proud to be from Saskatchewan and a family man who enjoyed tinkering and inventing things. By trade, he was a skilled heavy-equipment operator. Jim is dearly missed by his family and many friends.
—
The masked singer: Ivon Richardsen of Penticton loves to sing. Due to COVID, singing is not allowed indoors so, three times a week he heads downtown and performs pop standards in an effort to brighten people’s day. It’s also his way of thanking front-line workers. It’s all done safely. At a time when there’s incredible negativity and so many of us need cheering up, I’m glad there’s still people like Ivon.
