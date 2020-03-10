Lazy news media can’t be trusted
Dear Editor:
I wonder if it would be possible to show me proof, not a piece of paper signed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that 800,000 children have been taken out of poverty.
Don’t get me wrong, I think this would be fantastic if I believe it. I would like to see proof from these children and that the money did not go for alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana.
All the news media jumped on this signing moment, and all kinds of numbers were thrown around by Evan Solomon of CTV news. First 300,000 then 800,000.
I’m finding these days news very wishy-washy. An example is 30,000 new jobs created, but no information where these jobs were.
Our news media is getting lazy.
Our news media is in bed with our politicians. It’s not good for Canada.
Really wish we had a Canadian Fox News station.
Mike Polvere
Peachland
Don’t we live in a democracy?
Dear Editor:
Forgive me if I am wrong, but I thought that we lived in a democracy that is “based on referendums and other devices of empowerment and concretization of popular will.”
An election is an example of a device of empowerment.
One of the candidates for West Kelowna council stood on the platform that he wanted to have the soccer dome built. Did he get elected? The people spoke, so no!
But council went ahead anyway and built the dome – very poorly planned and way over budget.
The last council wanted to build a city hall. And the people spoke loud and clear, using “other devices of empowerment” to prevent the council from going ahead – both through the alternative approval process and by referendum.
Now we have another democratically elected body, who are determined to remove “devices of empowerment” from the people.
They do not care what the people who elected them think because they have researched and found a way of not having to ask the people for permission for their borrowing. They are determined to have their city hall, no matter what devious ways they have to take to get it done! Our will is not of interest to the council we elected.
Priority spending is something all people have to do. We have to balance between “need” and “want.” Our council wants instant gratification. They feel entitled to have a city hall. They want one and how dare we complain?
Does it matter that some of our taxpayers can not even drink the water from their faucets much of the time? No! Obviously building city hall comes above the basic need for clean drinking water.
The council also believes that roads and infrastructure spending trail far behind the want for us to have a city hall.
It seems that dubious means are being employed to con the public into believing that the council is magically able to pull money out of nowhere to pay for a city hall without raising taxes.
But a fundamental fact is that borrowed money has to be paid back, and with interest. Raising taxes or reducing other services to cover the debt, it is still all taxpayer money that will be used to pay for a city hall one way or another.
I am complaining because I believe that a democratically elected council should demonstrate their willingness to listen to the people before investing in this folly.
In a couple of years, they might not be re-elected. But the contract they enter into on our behalf will remain. We cannot turn around and say that we don’t agree with it. Now is the time to fight .
West Kelowna’s track record on poor planning and expensive fixes (lack of toilets for the soccer dome and telegraph poles in the middle of sidewalks on the wine trail) leaves me wondering what the eventual real cost of city hall would be. Remember, the same staff involved with the above faux pas will be handling this project.
Heather Yeats
West Kelowna