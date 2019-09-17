One of the most definitive tests of maturity is the ability to disagree respectfully.
Perhaps the most common tendency afflicting most of us when confronted with a position with which we disagree is to paint the ugliest and weakest representation of that position and then proceed to attack the picture we painted, vehemently. This is commonly referred to as setting up a Straw Man and then knocking him down. We tend not to be bothered by the fact the Straw Man doesn’t actually exist or accurately portray a position held by anyone we know. The main criteria is that he be easy to knock down.
A first cousin to that approach is what author Joseph Grenny calls, “Telling ourselves a story about the facts.” We don’t present an accurate, factual picture of the other person’s position. We assume we know the motives and thinking behind their position or behavior, without any basis for drawing such conclusions. We then tell ourselves a made-up story about why they did what they did and react to the story as if it were fact.
The problem with these approaches is that they are simply not honest. Neither are they productive. Where does the value lie in destroying a position no reasonable person actually holds?
It has often been said that you have not adequately presented the position of another individual until they agree that your description accurately describes their belief.
Have we matured as a society to the extent that we permit and value divergent beliefs and opinions? My assessment is that we have not. We’ve not even come close. Rather than respect and defend another’s right to disagree, the tendency is to attack the dissenting position.
One Crucial Conversation coach under whom I was privileged to study framed the question this way. When engaged in white hot topics of conversation he would ask, “Is there any way, with utmost respect, I might graciously disagree with your position without being labelled bigoted, closed-minded, racist, sexist, etc.?” His point being that we respect the rights of others to disagree with us only until their disagreement hits an issue about which we are passionate. At that point we attack them just for disagreeing, just for holding a divergent point of view no matter how respectful and gracious they are in expressing it.
It seems that our culture has developed positively to the place where thoughtless and disrespectful behavior is eschewed. That is a major victory for all. We have not, however, yet reached the place where thoughtful disagreement, if respectfully expressed, is acceptable when it runs contrary to popular opinion.
It is not in vogue today to hold traditional religious views, traditional views on marriage, family life or the sanctity of life to name just a few. I openly and readily acknowledge that some such views were disrespectfully expressed throughout history and were forced on some in a hurtful manner. Today, however, the tables have turned and it has become almost untenable to embrace certain beliefs in these areas without being labelled as hateful or bigoted. This, no matter how respectful one might be to those who hold differing perspectives.
Real freedom must include the right to disagree. We must continue the journey to hold everyone accountable to the highest standard of behaviour and respect but once that threshold is satisfied, we must also defend the right to disagree.
Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna.
