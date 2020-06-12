Unless your television has been in the repair shop for the past week, you’ve undoubtedly watched the clip of a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, approaching a cop, and being shoved to the ground, his head bleeding profusely.
The video doesn’t show two things.
First, what did the man say? Was it, “Where are the washrooms?” Or was it something derogatory to law enforcement?
Secondly, according to Rachel Maddow of MSNBC, although none of the officials stopped to help — one appeared to be pulled back by the others — there was a first-aid team directly behind them. The senior received immediate medical attention.
Police are correct when they say sometimes videos don’t show the entire story.
Another video that did tell a tale, shot by television journalists, was the clip of the two officers leaving the Buffalo courtroom after being granted bail. They were charged with several minor offences for their role in the shove seen around the world.
Flooding the boulevard outside the courthouse were many cop colleagues — our guess is 50 or so — cheering them on.
We understand that when a colleague or friend gets in trouble, it’s important to show support. That’s what good friends do.
But, the display by cops is almost implying that they’re above the law.
Next time they should try sending an email, phoning or sending flowers or food over to the house.
Little does the mob realize that the “few bad cops” (has that been trademarked yet?) are giving the many good ones a bad name.
They say, at least in the States, that it’s the culture. On both sides of the border, they are working to change the culture, maybe even too drastically.
Enter the police unions and associations. While we respect that unions are there to protect the interests of their members, in this case they can be problematic.
When the two cops left the Buffao courthouse, there was media present. It would have been an opportune time for them to apologize to their victim and ask for forgiveness.
Unfortunately, no lawyer in the world would ever offer that advice to a client. Nor would the head of their union.