Maggie deserving of IB honour
Dear editor:
It's good to learn that Princess Margaret Secondary School has been authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate Organization's Middle Years Program to Maggie's grade 9 and 10 students (Herald, Aug. 28).
Congratulations to principal Roger Wiebe and the staff for their commendable skills and steadfast persistence in pursuit of this achievement. Its intent is exceedingly significant in meeting the educational needs of your students.
We are hopeful of continuing our Intergenerational Connection Partnership with Maggie staff and students this upcoming year and look forward to activities we will share together.
The board of the Penticton Seniors' Drop-In Centre
Love letter was lost in translation
Dear editor:
Gladwin Douglas, you misunderstood me in your letter of Sept. 6 regarding my letter of Aug. 8, pertaining to Supt. De Jager.
I didn't say he should have gotten love; I only meant to point out the irony of a “lovely” man (irony again, Gladwin) not getting the fruits of what he preached.
Joy Lang
Penticton
School kids won’t see the daylight
Dear editor:
I was bemused at the overwhelming (93%) support by British Columbians to remain on Daylight Savings Time year round, because they can't remember, or adjust to, a one-hour difference in time twice a year.
Pacific Daylight Time is wonderful in the spring and summer months when we can all enjoy early morning sunrises and later evening sunsets. However, the situation is reversed in the fall and winter for sunrise time, which will now occur an hour later than if we switched to Pacific Standard Time.
I can just hear the howling from parents and workers once they realize their kids will be going to school/work in the dark in the morning for much of fall and winter. Looking at the sunrise/sunset data from Weatherspark.com. for Penticton, if we stay on Pacific Daylight Time, the sun will not rise until 8:54 a.m. near the winter solstice just minutes before the school day typically starts, instead of 7:54 a.m. under Pacific Standard Time.
An hour's time change hardly seems a major adjustment, especially in the fall when we gain an hour upon switching.
Have none of these people flown to Eastern Canada and have to lose, then regain, a three- or four-hour time difference? Or worse yet, endure an hour eight-hour time change to the U.K.?
James Galer
Penticton
Kudos to city for lovely downtown
Dear editor:
I was driving on downtown Main Street with a smile on my face as downtown looks so beautiful.
The trees and hanging baskets are at their best. Lots of people walking, some with parcels and some people just walking and visiting.
I would like to thank the mayor and council for giving us back our beautiful downtown for the summer. I felt so much pride for our City of Penticton.
Joan Adams
Penticton
Angels arrive in time of need
Dear editor:
On Monday afternoon, Aug. 5, I had a horrific fall in the parking lot beside the Penticton Marina.
I am 77 years old. Anthea on Wade Avenue, who has a first-aid ticket, along with a gentleman, having first aid as well, helped me get comfortable while lying on my stomach in the gravel.
Without them it would have been more traumatic. To each one I say, thank you! To all the people who had gathered around to help comfort me on that very hot day, until the ambulance arrived, I also say thanks!
I am still healing.
Jacqueline Coxe
Penticton PRH staff shows why it’s the best
Dear editor:
Near the end of May, I became very ill. Thank goodness we live near the Penticton Regional Hospital!
The ambulance personnel, the emergency room staff, the technicians, the surgeon (Dr. Porte) and his assistants, the nursing staff (thanks Annette) and the cleaning staff were superb.
I am now fully recovered because of the excellent care I received.
Thank you to you all.
Maida Barnett
Penticton
Emergency for politicians maybe
Dear editor:
The Liberals, NDP and Greens say that Canada has a climate emergency. But the response to date has been tepid for an emergency. We’ve seen a lot of BS and hot air from Ottawa, things that scientists say are bad for climate change.
Political parties want support for their policies in the election, so we should put their candidates to the climate stress test when they come door knocking.
How they would minimize their personal carbon footprint? How many annual round trips to Ottawa, apart from of official Parliamentary adjournments, are appropriate in a climate emergency?
For a comparative baseline, we might ask out current MP how many Ottawa flights he’s taken over the last four years. It takes a lot of bike pedalling to restore environmental piety after a big jet-fuel burn.
Ask if they’ll decline those attractive, but carbon-rich, overseas parliamentary excursions. They can learn a lot about things like Canada-China relations by staying home and doing research, rather than going on a 10-day junket to China full of receptions and carefully choreographed briefings. Why isn’t there a climate emergency in China where the foul environment kills large numbers of their own people?
What about personal comforts like office heating? Would they toil in the Parliamentary offices with the heat set at 14 C? Self-denial, shared sacrifice and personal example are important qualities in a prospective leader. That’s why many find Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint so galling given his environmental rhetoric.
Why the inequities in the current carbon tax? Why are there exemptions for aviation and ship fuel, when we pay it on essential home heating? What about the exemption for First Nations?
How about meaningful carbon suppression measures, like banning sales of recreational carbon emitters including RVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles and power boats? What about a ban on automotive air conditioners and an 80 km/h speed limit to economize on carbon?
What about a $500 climate protection tax on non-B.C. residents for stays longer than a week? That would devastate the travel and tourism industry, but this is an emergency, right?
Why not a carbon surcharge on food imports? Warmer climate will extend growing seasons so we can be self-reliant for food. Think Okanagan avocados. Vineyards and pot plantations can be forced into food production. We don’t need booze and pot in climate emergency; unless it’s really just a political emergency.
JohnThompson
Kaleden
Vote or don’t vote, outcome is same
Dear editor:
My thoughts on the upcoming Federal election as though it matters:
Maxime Bernier, leader of the Peoples Party: Don’t get waxed, vote for Max.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh: May believe colorful head gear will help get him elected PM (no way, I say).
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May: Maybe she’s green with envy of all that coloured head gear?
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has taken a failed page of nonsense from the conservative past, commonly known as BS.
Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau reacts by quoting his father's words, “fuddle duddle,” along with giving the one-finger salute to all of the above.
Nothing will change except a few flies, lies and the pile of you know what.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
