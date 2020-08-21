Should we have more pay parking in Penticton? On Tuesday, Penticton city council vote no. Was this another example of the environment being sacrificed on the altar of commerce? Or is it thriving downtown commerce that will lead us out of car dependency?
There is no doubt that car culture is responsible for massive carbon emissions. In Canada, vehicle emissions account for 30% of all greenhouse gases. And the planning and development of Penticton has long catered to the car.
Before cars took over, the original downtown core was developed with continuous storefronts, conducive to walking and shopping. But since the Second World War, commercial development in the city has spread south in the form of detached buildings connected by busy roadways and surrounded by parking lots. South of the library, it is very inconvenient to shop without a car.
The parking lots that surround these stores are on private land, and provide ample free parking. But downtown, small lots and dense development do not leave much room for parking. Downtown merchants are reliant on street parking and occasional lots in the alleys.
Because this parking is provided on public streets, and city-owned parking lots, there is constant pressure from city staff to institute pay parking. Most of the downtown has succumbed, and only Main Street and Front Street, through the intervention of downtown merchants, have managed to retain free parking.
But why should we have free parking? Why should we subsidize private cars and support a mode of transportation that is highly polluting?
The irony is that the downtown core is the only part of town where shopping on foot, or with a bike, are practical and enjoyable. It is the stronghold of small businesses, local producers, and sidewalk cafes.
If pay parking is such a great way to raise revenue, why doesn’t Walmart have pay parking?
Because they want you to shop in their store. And so do downtown merchants.
Pay parking is not only a deterrent to shoppers, it is a petty inconvenience. When compounded by a parking ticket, it can sour a shopping experience.
The implementation of pay parking at the hospital several years ago led to the inhuman ritual of leaving a loved one’s bedside, to find a parking ticket on your car. It also pushed hospital staff and patients into surrounding neighbourhoods and the industrial park, distorting parking patterns for blocks in all directions. Similar distortions occur in neighbourhoods flanking Main Street.
One of my professors used to talk about the Manhattan Syndrome. This is the assumption that every small town in North America will eventually become Manhattan. Wasn’t Manhattan once a small town? Therefore, like Manhattan, we all must eventually get pay parking.
In fact, Penticton is not Manhattan, and never will be. In the last 20 years the population has grown from 31,000 to 34,000 people.
For the sake of the climate, we need to move on from car culture. But the solution is in the downtown. More density, walkable neighbourhoods, bike lanes, sidewalk cafes and street trees will lure us out of our cars.
The city needs to give us more carrots, and put away the stick.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard. Email: info@landformadb.com Visit: www.landformadb.com