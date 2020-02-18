Bands should pay up to sit on RDOS
Dear editor:
Councils and regional districts are elected to manage and provide the services required by their community to serve its needs. To fulfill that need they are given the power to tax and spend in the public good. With that we expect the ability to reason and allocate funds responsibly and a healthy dose of common sense.
In return taxpayers – willing or not – contribute to an annual budget to cover the costs of servicing the community.
Penticton currently has four seats on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and pays approximately 40% of the costs associated with the general governance of the area based on population. (The individual areas and cities additionally have separate budgets.)
Now the RDOS is backing Toni Boot’s motion that the four Penticton, Osoyoos, Upper Similkameen and Lower Similkameen Indian bands should have four voting seats on the RDOS. (Okanagan Weekend) It will be forwarded to SILGA; if approved be voted on at UBCM next year.
The bands’ population does not warrant four seats, the same as Penticton with a population of approximately 35,000.
When the four bands contribute in local taxes comparable amounts to what Penticton puts into the RDOS for general servicing then it would make sense to give them four voting seats on the RDOS. The RDOS elected seats are based on population and have the responsibility of spending our tax dollars. Tax dollars not contributed by the four bands.
All the people living on the PIB have the ability to vote for the RDOS. This includes the Indigenous inhabitants plus the people living in or owning the housing developments. With that comes the ability to select the representative for their area as we all do.
Presently on the PIB reserve they are building million-dollar homes that are located five minutes outside Penticton. The residents of this community pay no property taxes to Penticton and do not contribute to the roads or schools they use – schools incidentally that are failing and drastically short of funds. They use the recreational infrastructure at will and generally free load off the Penticton taxpayer.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Royal consultants to the Trumps?
Dear editor:
Is it plausible Prince Harry and Princess Meghan may become the personal royalty tutors of King Donald and Queen Melania in the newly established U.S. Absolute Monarchy of The House of Trump?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Cars the elephant in our environment
Dear editor:
Electric vehicles are supposed to make a significant contribution towards reversing manmade climate change. But the source of electricity to charge car batteries and the environmental impact of batteries are big concerns.
Electric vehicles create a massive increase in overall electrical demand. And there’s not much offset from eliminating gasoline-powered vehicles. Where will all that additional electricity come from, and at what cost, and at what environmental impact?
Despite optimistic claims, wind and solar can never displace other electrical sources in terms of capacity and reliability. They require backup, and wind and solar systems create substantial carbon releases when they’re manufactured.
Hydrogen-fueled vehicles are touted as a better alternative, and their tailpipe emissions are zero. But hydrogen is extracted from fossil fuels by the application of heat, so that seems like a blind alley.
What about the carbon expenditures to build and maintain paved roads that people demand for both electric and petro vehicles? Pavement and concrete are big heat sinks; that’s why cities become heat amplifiers. Climate activists finger cement as a big contributor to global warming.
We spend billions on streets, roads and bridges because urbanites, including asphalt environmentalists, expect a cheap and easy commute. And urbanites comprise a large block of voters. Perhaps de-urbanization and a return to a rural subsistence lifestyle is the way of the future.
Another harsh reality is that a high percentage of any type of car is made from oil-derived plastics and synthetic rubber.
There are more than a billion vehicles in the world; a ratio of one per seven people (it’s one to one in North America). Vehicles are a benchmark for economic and social development so this can only get worse. The inevitable solution appears to be fewer people, suppression of development, a reversal of lifestyles or a combination of the foregoing.
Cars are an icon of freedom and individuality, and to a large extent, they’re at the core of our economy, culture and lifestyle. Cars are an acid test of climate change sincerity. Although many will signal their commitment to fighting climate change, people won’t voluntarily abandon their cars to help.
Limousine liberals and activists will continue to exploit the climate change agenda, but they won’t ban cars for fear of economic and social disruption and political blowback.
John Thompson
Kaleden
A wheel-y good idea for safer trains
Dear editor:
Regarding the recent spate of derailments, it occurs to me that there is a fairly simple method of either preventing trains from derailing or, at least, causing so much damage when they do.
The Montreal subway system runs on rubber tires (or, at least, it did when I last visited several years ago).
The subway cars are fitted with horizontally mounted rubber tires which run on vertical concrete sides of the track keeping the cars in place.
A similar system could be installed on freight trains. Selected cars could be fitted with horizontally mounted rubber tires. It would probably be necessary to have one car in five so equipped. A horizontal concrete wall could be built on bends in the track on the side of the track which is the inside of the turn.
It would probably not be necessary to build a wall the entire length of the bend, so long as it existed at intervals round the bend, likely with no more than two cars’ length between the sections.
Thus the force of inertia which causes heavy cars to lean in towards the direction of turn would be stopped as the horizontal wheels came into contact with the retaining walls. If the condition of the track still caused the train to derail, the retaining walls would stop the cars from toppling over and would leave them on the track.
If it is problematic to retrofit existing cars with the horizontal wheels, a special car (perhaps the length of a family car) could be designed to hold the wheel assembly and added to the train at the relevant intervals.
I appreciate that this would present the rail companies with extra problem in assembling a train but I am sure they could devise a working practice to cover this problem.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Always be sure to get it in writing
Dear editor:
I subscribed to a national newspaper and was had monthly payment applied to my credit card automatically.
Then this January my credit card was billed with an increase of 100%. I called and questioned this extra charge and was told a promotion fee had ended.
I said for an increase of that amount to cancel my subscription. The lady said no, that they would give me a rate close to what I had paid for two years and I said OK.
On checking my credit card online, I find the increase was 43% from what I was paying. No credit for January or February.
But what really got my goat was the lady said that I have to give 28 days’ notice to unsubscribe. I asked where that was written and she said online. However, I booked my subscription by telephone.
Finally I just told the lady to cancel my subscription and I will have to rely on my Herald of all my news. Beware of telephone offers! Get it in writing!
Byron Berry
Penticton
Union-only deals belong in court
Dear editor:
Kudos to independent contractors left out of the NDP’s exclusive construction deal with union-only contractors in pursuing legal action against the NDP. Sue their behinds off. How can anyone with half a brain not see that this socialist exclusivity will deter competition and drive costs up on major projects through the roof?
Not imbued with religion, I cannot help but concur with the Ecclesiastes quote: “the heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Find greener ways to help Alberta
Dear editor:
The looming federal cabinet decision on whether or not to approve Teck Frontier Mine, the biggest ever tarsands mine, is scheduled for late February.
Is the mine good for Alberta? Is it good for Canada? Is it good for the world? Only if “all you care about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” like Greta Thunberg says.
The joint federal-provincial review panel that approved the mine acknowledged that it would have significant environmental and social consequences, but dismissed these in favour of jobs and dollars.
The Alberta economy is suffering. It could be boosted by focused government investment in renewable energy development (wind, solar, and geothermal) at much lower cost than the $11 billion or so that the federal government plans to spend on the Trans Mountain Pipeline.
But Premier Jason Kenny can’t see beyond oil as an economic driver and hints at Alberta leaving the federation if it does not get its way.
We know this is an idle threat. The independent, landlocked, country of Albertastan would have no leverage to get its oil to market.
So, let’s stop all this posturing and chest thumping and work together to make Alberta the green energy power house it has the potential to become.
And let’s leave all that climate-busting tar in the ground.
Michael Healey
Peachland
