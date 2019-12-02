Surely MPs can find things to do
Dear editor:
I read Dan Albas's column (Herald, Nov. 29) and was outraged at his comments regarding the House of Commons not being in session.
Yes, I understand the MPs have just come off a grueling campaign, however, there is no excuse for a six-month holiday at the expense of the electorate.
Name another occupation in the country that gets excellent pay for so very little work plus perks like travel, meal and housing allowances and a pension plan that most of us can only dream about. I can't.
Politicians, especially the PM, should have their feet held to the fire. Do something constructive for a change instead of just pointing fingers at previous governments.
There are lots of problems needing attention in Canada, pick one and solve it, then move on to the next.
Start with the economy! Start wherever you choose. Just get on with the damn job!
Chris MacKay
Penticton
Corporate giants OK with 2 parties
Dear editor:
Re: “2-party system failing democracy,” Herald, Letters, Nov.29
Recently learning how controls over capitalist systems and markets has made some European nations more competitive, accessible and free—thus further favouring consumers and workers—compared to those of North America, has left me seeing how we, the latter, are increasingly under corpocratic rule (i.e. “a society dominated by politically and economically large corporations”).
The Canadian and U.S. political systems, as good examples, essentially involve two established conservative and (neo)liberal parties more or less alternating in governance while habitually kowtowing to the interests of the very wealthy but especially big business’s crippling threats (whether implied or explicit) of a loss of jobs, capital investment and/or economic stability, etc.
Also, corporate representatives writing bills for governing representatives to vote for and have implemented, often enough word for word.
This of course fails to mention, amongst other things, the corporate-welfare-cheque subsidies doled out annually to already very profitable corporations and the forgiveness of huge loan debts owed to taxpayers.
Also, almost all of our information is still produced and/or shared with us by concentrated corporate-owned media.
This corpocratic political reality may be why so many low-income citizens perceive futility in voting at all, let alone waiting in long lineups to do so.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Trustee academy getting a bad rap
Dear editor:
Re: Editor’s Notebook, Okanagan Weekend, Opinion, Nov. 30
I’m writing in response to your recent column about school board trustees' work at the B.C. School Trustee Association Academy in Vancouver this weekend.
Thank you for covering our work as public school trustees.
I'm here with other trustees to stand up for students, to learn best strategies in public education, and to prepare motions to be sent to the B.C. legislature.
Among the topics covered are fire safety in our schools, seatbelts in buses, vaping regulation, autism supports, support for refugee students, replacing aging school buildings, and suicide prevention.
These are not light topics; in fact, these serious topics are the very reason I ran for and am honoured to serve the Central Okanagan as a school board trustee.
However, some say that trustees have come here to shop.
Here at the BCSTA Academy I have neither time for nor interest in shopping.
My favourite shops are locally owned in Kelowna: Funktional on Bernard for jewellery and handmade gifts; Cadence Shoes for boots and shoes; The Wardrobe on Pandosy for clothing; and Mosaic Books for games, cards, and books. I love shopping and living in Kelowna.
I invite Mr. Miller and any other journalist to sit down with me and discuss the work of trustees and the BCSTA, or perhaps talk them over as we shop locally for holidays gifts.
We can all work together to support our learners and our community.
Norah Bowman,
Trustee,
Central Okanagan School District 23
Little typos have big ramifications
Dear editor:
Melanie Eksal’s article in the Okanagan Saturday (A4) states that Penticton RCMP is seeking to add a DMFT person whose role will focus on “the analysis of digital and mobile devices, a major contribution in persecuting those involved in serious crimes”.
I thought it was a criminal offence to persecute anybody, regardless of that person’s activities or behaviour.
So why are the RCMP proposing to hire somebody to conduct a criminal activity?
Brian Butler
Penticton
Editor’s note: That was a typo, obviously, which somehow got past our proofreaders. The correct word is “prosecuting.” We regret the error.
Women ignored in sports pages
Dear editor:
I enjoy the paper, sitting down to read it, cup of coffee nearby. A lifetime hobby (except for the coffee in my childhood days).
One problem: Your sports page totally sucks.
I grew up long ago, school in the 1950s. Back then, everything was focused on men and their world and interests, sports included. As far as I know, apart from P.E. in school, women’s sports did not exist.
Jump to 2019. Same old, same old.
I heard that Christine Sinclair recently received some honours for her part in raising the profile of women’s soccer. I looked for it on the sports page. Apparently it didn’t happen.
Hayley Wickenheiser was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Thanks to Hayley and all the other female hockey players, 100,000 girls are now playing hockey in Canada. So I looked for that after hearing it on the CBC. Where was it mentioned?
Sadly, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Lynne Owens
Summerland
Plastic ban would be welcome here
Dear editor:
I recently read an article about Vancouver banning plastic bags, plastic straws, foam containers and other single use containers and was so glad to find out that a city in B.C. was finally taking action. My question to everyone is, can Penticton be next?
Amy Buzikievich
Penticton
