Growing champ of dandelions
Dear Editor:
Right now, it helps to think of positive things. In my garden, there are lots of daffodils and tulips that I can give away.
Bright yellow faces of dandelions seem to smile up at me from the lawn. When I see them, I have to laugh inside. Before coming to Summerland for my husband’s plant pathology job at the research station, we lived on the grounds of an agricultural research institute in Costa Rica, nine degrees from the equator.
Plant physiologist, Dr. Ludwig Mueller, a knowledgeable gardener, was our neighbour. There’s that old saying: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” That certainly was true of Ludwig.
He remembered spring in Germany and those brilliant dots of dandelion sunshine. One day an idea burst upon him: I’ll drive up nearby Irazu volcano and bring some of those plants down into my garden. He did this, being careful to not disturb the dandelions’ roots, and he even included some of their surrounding soil.
Result?
No success! Ludwig made several more forays to Irazu’s slopes for more attempts, but the dandelions shrivelled and died. Ludwig, wasn’t successful. I have to brag: I am a champion at growing dandelions!
Another saying comes to mind when I think of the Muellers. “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.” Muellers had a row of 10 delicious-looking almost full-ripe pineapples as a garden backdrop. The family was looking forward to some luscious dining.
But what a surprise it was to find out that while the front side looked perfect, the rear of every pineapple had been hollowed out by skunks.
I’ll end with a third saying: “There’s always a new challenge.” Yes, we certainly are in a time of challenges now.
Marilyn Hansen
Summerland
Markets valuable for everyone
Dear Editor:
I will miss our Saturday morning Farmer’s Market in its traditional format. By supporting it, we support our local SOUPA producers. We also benefit from contaminant-free product. My hope is that our government doesn’t shut down the roadside stands too.
D. Casavant
Penticton
Leave scammers in quarantine forever
Dear Editor:
During the last two months, I have not received one phone call from a scammer. I was used to get a regular barrage of three to four calls a week. One would hope they are in quarantine forever.
Alas, too good to be true!
Richard Knight
Penticton
Is COVID-19 awakening souls?
Dear Editor:
I just read James Joyce’s short story, “The Dead.” He writes about the deadening routines that made existence in Dublin so lifeless.
People settle into expected routines, and such tedium fixes people into a state of paralysis. People are unable to break from the activities that they know, so they live life without new experiences, numb to the world.
The COVID-19 pandemic has the power of pilgrimage; allowing us to be set free from deadening routines and the past. It can lead to a new understanding of what it is to be a human being with infinite longings.
Joyce wrote a lot about Epiphany; meaning a discovery that has an awakening, an illumination about where our life is, where it has been and what it it is now — and from there to follow the real thing.
Back to his short story, “The Dead.” Gabriel, a central character lives a controlled, passionless life but realized that those who leave the world, like Michael Furey, after a short life — having known great astonishment, existence and passion — in fact live more fully than people like himself whose prestigious education, financial security and successes has cut him off from connecting with real people.
For Gabriel, he was provided a night of difficult soul awakening which makes him examine his own life and human life in general. He is left with the question: will he change his attitude an embrace the opening up of his soul to real life?
At this time each the swallows come back from Africa to my native village. I expect they are still at work, singing, flying, and crying their sheer joy at being alive and zealous in rearing their families.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Coronavirus, could it be any worse?
Dear Editor:
Coronavirus took out the nuclear super carriers U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, French Charles DeGaulle plus numerous warships and submarines without being hit by a nuclear bomb or torpedo.
We could be ashes were it reversed.
Does this mean we are born into this world to do our time and depart as speck of dust assigned to nourish a dandelion or stink weed ?
Or is there something mysterious in the afterlife so wonderful our finite minds can't begin to even contemplate ?
Wearing masks, social distancing and isolation points to talking to oneself in front of a mirror even if we can't stand self. Then at least sit. Why be in a rush to go no where? We are either patient or we become a patient.
With the world stopped and upside-down, the virus is giving us a to time to think about the power of the unseen .
Coronavirus and Easter resurrection .
Both with similarities have had profound results that have changed the world.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Stoop and scoop for the neighbours
Dear Editor:
This letter is for people who walk their dogs. I live in a great neighbourhood. The people here are kind and friendly and helpful. We keep our yards tidy and nicely groomed and pretty.
When you walk your dog(s) here, please respect our neighbourhood and pick up after your dog. Don’t say the boulevards are city property and you can do what you like. The city is you and me and we are stewards of the area. Who do you expect to pick up after your dog? What do you think the neighbourhood would look like if people like you left your dog poop on your walk and no one picked up after you?
Dorothy Percy
Penticton
Black stain on local hospitality
Dear Editor:
July 24-26 of 2020 was going to be the Hulley Family Reunion in Penticton, family members that have not seen each other in over 40 years.
There’s a beach named after my Dad it’s called Hulley Beach, that was one of the reasons I chose for having our reunion in Penticton.
Due to the pandemic and the rules that were put in place as far as large groups, we thought it was best to cancel for this year and reschedule for next year. I booked our reunion at Lake Okanogan resort and they had a $1,000 nonrefundable deposit, but because of the pandemic, they had no problem refunding the deposit, which we ended up rebooking for 2021 and all the other places that my family had booked at, Air B&B’s also had no problem getting the deposit back.
Unfortunately, a few other family members booked at a different local hospitality provider, the deposit was $400. They refused to give my relatives back their deposit even though, as a large group, we could not have our family reunion, it did not matter to them about the circumstances. It didn’t matter that the whole world was shut down that businesses were closed, people were out of work, no one was allowed to travel we all had to stay in our homes.
Not having our reunion this year was out of our control, this pandemic affected everyone.
I’ve lived in Penticton for 30 years and moved to Calgary over 20 years ago, but Penticton will always be home. I know that Penticton relies on the tourists in the summertime, but this one business does not seem to care about the tourist because if they did they would have given the $400 refund back to my relatives who then would have in return rebooked for the following year but that won’t happen anymore.
We will be having our family reunion in 2021 but I can guarantee you no one will stay at the provider who refused a refund.
Bridgett Taylor
Calgary
Do you remember Rosa and Iris?
Dear Editor:
This letter is all about remembering. Not long ago an article in your paper showed a group of young people making post cards to be sent out during our shutdown. That started me on a path of remembrance.
I have two post card books that belonged to my grandfather and are dated in the late 1800s and early 1900s. At that time postcards were a common form keeping in touch with friends and family. Everytime I sit and look through them I’m amazed at how easy it is to follow my family’s life. Computers may be faster but they’re not great for memories. On a more up-to-date memory, I want to ask do you remember Rosa Colman?
When I moved to Penticton in 2001, she was my next-door neighbour and as we pulled in with our moving truck there she was with a pie and a homemade loaf of bread. I believe she was a well-known teacher in Penticton and well-liked. She was also a wonderful friend and neighbour.
Now she always wrote letters to her grandchildren and they wrote back. She kept those letters and would read them to me with great pride. It was a skill she kept alive. She lived next to me into her late nineties and I always think of her as my mentor as I grow older.
Last but not least do you remember Iris Gartrell? Oh, what a great unique person. As I became involved with the local music scene in Penticton, I soon learned that Iris was the person to go to if you needed promotion for your concert. She also did interesting columns about local people and their personal happenings. I truly miss her.
You would take your info written out to her backdoor through a wild and wonderful garden and deposit it in a bag hanging there. With any luck, if you hit the date right, it would appear in the following day’s paper. I never met her personally, but she certainly had character.
Do you have someone you remember with fondness? Please share with us and these people will always be there and important.
Alice DeRoche
Penticton
Doesn’t deserve Page 1 coverage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Group pushes for reopening,” (Okanagan Weekend, May 2).
I am familiar with Dr. Silvina Mema, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam and Tedros Adhanom PhD., as well as other experts advising us and suggesting actions to help us through this difficult time. I am aware of their positions, education, and experience.
I am not familiar with the qualifications of Debora Powell nor any of the demonstrators from Kelowna gracing the front page of The Okanagan Weekend suggesting that our (their) rights are being abused.
It seems we have trained professionals working for the common good of society in competition with self-appointed “experts” working to promote their own self-interests.
Hmm … whose advice do I heed; a no- brainer it seems.
As an aside, I think you do your readers a disservice by giving this small dissident group front-page status in your newspaper.
Lawrie Belliveau
Kaleden
Another name for female politicians
Dear Editor:
“Many great female politicians here, we just need more,” (Herald editorial, May 1).
Great editorial, but you forgot Riley Gettens, Area F director for RDOS.
Jennifer Deering
Penticton