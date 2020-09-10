Canada’s first NDP prime minister
Dear Editor:
Hopefully the Liberals will lose a non-confidence vote after Parliament reconvenes on Sept. 23. We need a general election to clear the air and decide the way ahead in these troubled and uncertain times. Unfortunately, the fix is probably already in.
Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet postures about a non-confidence vote, but the Bloc and the Conservatives don’t have enough seats to defeat the Liberals without support from the NDP.
It’s a sure bet that the NDP won’t go against the Liberals in a confidence vote. They’re broke and can’t afford another election campaign anytime soon. Besides, the NDP holds the balance of power to keep the Liberals afloat, so they can jimmy Trudeau into delivering their big, expensive plans for a guaranteed income scheme and universal pharmacare.
The NDP’s influence is disproportionate to their 24 seats and 16 percent of the popular vote. That’s a lot more power than they could ever hope have after a general election, so we can expect them to continue their role as Liberal enablers. It’s just a question of what price the Liberals are willing to pay for their support. As we’ve seen over the last five years, the Liberals’ credit card is limitless.
Justin Trudeau keeps prancing around claiming that the government took on a huge COVID debt load so that Canadians didn’t have to. But the government doesn’t have any debt or money, except what they borrow in our name or take from us in taxes. If Trudeau’s debt and spending rationalizations don’t make sense now, just wait until the NDP has their way with him.
Jagmeet Singh doesn’t need to find money for the NDP’s big spending ideas as long as he can arm twist Trudeau into borrowing it for him. It’s likely the table has already been set for this, thus making Trudeau Canada’s first NDP prime minister.
God knows what the Liberals are planning for our great leap forward to recover from COVID. We should expect a manifesto of frothy virtue signalling and more reckless, ideologically-driven spending with less wisdom and practicality than the lyrics of Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl.”
If we’re going to give this country over to full socialism, let’s have it done in an open general election where the choices are clear. It shouldn’t happen through the back door by the insidious manoeuvrings of a minority Liberal regime acting under the cover of a pandemic.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Class size is the elephant in the room
Dear Editor:
What’s a group of students in a classroom called?
A petri dish.
For all the happy talk from the B.C. government of “reopening schools safely,” the elephant in the room is class size.
A recent editorial cartoon shows a teacher telling a student: “I hope you washed your hands. You don’t want to spread germs.” The classroom door is open, with crammed children spilling out into the hallway.
On Sept. 3, Dr. Bonnie Henry said about social distancing: “Two metres is the ideal, we know, for uncontrolled environments, particularly with people we don’t know. But one metre is also good if you’re with the same group of people you know and see regularly, such as work colleagues, classmates.” Henry added: “But if we’re going to be in rows next to each other, then somewhere in between there is perfectly safe.”
Henry’s sudden updated guidance is a significant shift from what she has said since the pandemic began.
BC Teachers Federation President Teri Mooring told CBC Radio’s Michele Elliot: “Classrooms are just not places where students sit quietly at desks. They’re interactive, active spaces where, you know, learning is interactive between students…. classrooms of today look really different from long ago.” Mooring continued: “Schools … are one of the few spaces where we don’t have those preventive measures in place, and we think they need to be there.”
In a perfect world, class size would be cut by half, with students attending on alternate days; or attending daily, but only mornings or afternoons. For example, a Grade 4-12 class would be limited to 15 students.
Either scenario may not be realistic for many working parents of younger children, since they would need to find care when their child is not at school. Many grandparents are already sitters, but when children return to school, it could put grandparents at greater risk. The government should be funding daycare and creating spaces for these children.
Any teacher who has an underlying condition — or a spouse/partner with an underlying condition (eg. asthma, diabetes) should be allowed to teach online classes only, if that is what they prefer.
More than half a million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with COVID-19 – a 16% increase in the last two weeks.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner (George Washington University) said when students return to school, “all bets are off.”
David Buckna
Kelowna
Flactuating lake level is a problem
Dear Editor:
Peachland has taken the lead in seeking a government re-examination of the Penticton dam control of Okanagan Lake water levels. This is a vital matter that concerns all lakeside communities in the Okanagan, and deserves collaborative pressure for change.
For the last five years, we have seen a control policy that is out of touch with current conditions. This year, in particular, we saw excessive full- pool water flooding dock levels from May through July. After peak, we marked controlled reduction at about one inch per day through late July into August.
Many found boat lifts useless or unsecure with “float-offs” because of high water.
Then came a sudden drop in level of approximately six inches daily in late August, into September.
The result was a grounding of boats in shallow bay areas, forcing quick removal to trailer or dry dock, and the prospect of winter dry base areas in bays along the shore.
For shoreline boat/dock owners, this limits recreational boating use to weeks rather than months on our beautiful lake.
Climate-warming projections indicate we are increasingly at risk for annual flooding. Yet we still follow outdated protocols where we go from flood to dry bottom in rapid sequence.
The multiple, time-worn excuses from those responsible for control of our lake level only add insult to injury.
Certainly, if the quality of “management” over the past five years is measured in moderation of the water level it would not receive a passing grade.
Isn’t it time to remedy this situation ?
Ian Royce Sisett
Kelowna
Is there a cure yet for original sin?
Dear Editor:
In the media, presenters are just thirsting for a crisis, a fall from grace, to scent a downward trend and then to poke about in the wounds.
It is a kind of delight in downfall, in destruction, in corruption, which has now developed a culture of despair. Are we not hiding the darkness in our lives?
Something very wrong is being fed within us. How can hope burst forth from this dark chaotic world which the media have thrived on? Soap operas are about people destroying one another as entertainment.
A recent development is governments pledging to eliminate racism. Has a cure been found for original sin?
What have political leaders been able to do about the social disintegration caused by drug abuse, child abuse, pornography, promiscuous sexuality, abortion, murders, suicides, family breakdowns and the rise of misfits?
Today’s refugees and boat people are warning us that the footsteps of the starving, angry, deceived and dispossessed people will make the world tremble.
The book of Genesis, grappled with the question of evil in our lives. Here we find religious truths that were put together without modern information.
The fall of Adam and Eve is a way of describing that human nature is in tough shape, but after the fall, foundations were soon being laid in Jewish souls for the coming of the Redeemer.
An interesting, modern film, “Winter Sleep,” from Turkey that was released in 2014, makes a thrilling attempt to shine a light on people’s lives within the media fed bunker existence.
It is a film about you and me. It focuses on the souls of the spectators.
The director, Nuri Bilge Ceylan said on the film’s success at Cannes: “I try to understand the human soul more. It spells out that happiness unrecognized is unhappiness compounded. Today we know less about man and how he reacts on earth than we do about Mars.”
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton