British Columbians are heading to the polls, Oct. 24, never mind that nobody other than Premier John Horgan wants an election.
Strategically, with the NDP at an all-time high in the polls and Andrew Wilkinson and the Liberals riding low, now was the perfect time for the premier to visit the lieutenant-governor.
It’s also opportunistic.
Unless Wilkinson belts it out of the park during the campaign, the NDP will more than likely be given a majority.
The set election date was October 2021, but Horgan and Co. obviously don’t want the public to know the province is broke.
The three main parties are not prepared. In Boundary Similkameen, neither the Liberals nor NDP have held nomination meetings.
Incumbent MLA Linda Larson announced over a year ago that she was stepping down. They should have had their ducks in a row then, which would have given the candidate of choice the chance to begin campaigning.
With a shotgun election, look for the parties to simply appoint candidates. NDP head office has already overruled local democracy in both Penticton and Fraser Nicola by disqualifying potential candidates from challenging for the nomination.
British Columbians deserve time to reflect on the recovery from COVID-19 and where we’re going from here. Did the back-to-school mandate work?
Handing the NDP a four-year mandate with a majority government at this time is hardly reflective.
Additionally, is now the time for an election during the second wave of the COVID
pandemic? Two of the major federal party leaders are presently in quarantine due to COVID.
On Sept. 14, New Brunswick, held a provincial election using safe social distancing. There still hasn’t been a 14-day period to see if there’s a medical fallout from that election.
While social distancing at the polls and mail-in voting can be done, what does Dr. Bonnie Henry think about campaign buses filled with volunteers, staffers and media touring around the province? Is this safe? Can this lead to mass gatherings?
Politicians need to do what’s best for the people, not what’s best for themselves.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald and a 35-year veteran of print journalism.